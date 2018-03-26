Credit 911 Audiobook Free Download.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Credit�911 Truth�is,�there's�no�secret�to�spending�and�saving�wisely.�Rather,�living�a�financially�secure�lifestyle�is�as�simple�as taking�time�proven�steps�today�to�solve�past�credit�problems,�while�also�preparing�for�a�financially�successful�future. Others�have�done�it.�Anyone�can�do�it.�So�can�you.�You�just�need�someone�to�show�you�how.�In�Credit�911,�Rodney Anderson�does�just�that.�Rodney�tackles�tough�topics�such�as�how�to�navigate�through�marriage,�divorce, bankruptcy,�foreclosure,�dealing�with�collection�agencies,�the�dangers�and�pitfalls�of�online�shopping,�protecting consumers'�identities,�and�many�others�that�get�to�the�heart�of�America's�financial�and�credit�meltdown.�A�consumer credit�expert,�host�of�CBS�Radio's�Saving�Your�Financial��Life�with�Rodney�Anderson,�and�the�creator�of�the�Medical Debt�Relief�Act�of�2009,�Rodney�Anderson�provides�people�of�all�ages�and�skill�levels�with�a�powerful�set�of strategies�for�surviving�the�current�credit�crunch�and�solving�a�wide�range�of�common�credit�problems.�Whether you're�facing�foreclosure,�bankruptcy,�or�mounting�debt,�or�you're�looking�for�ways�to�secure�your�financial�future, Credit�911�can�show�you�how�to:��Deal�with�collection�agencies�on�your�own�terms Understand�the�credit�system�from�an�insider's�perspective Defend�against�the�deceptive�practices�of�credit�card�companies Boost�your�credit�score�and�effectively�monitor�your�credit Find�your�financial�Mr.�or�Mrs.�Right Avoid�financial�disaster�when�getting�divorced Pick�the�right�mortgage�lender�and�Realtor Recover�from�bankruptcy�and�foreclosure��With�over�twenty�years�of�experience�advising�real�people�on�their�very real�credit�problems,�Rodney�Anderson�possesses�an�intricate�understanding�of�what�it�takes�to�manage�money effectively�and�to�take�control�of�one's�financial�life.�And,�after�listening�to�Credit�911,�so�will�you.
