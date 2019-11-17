Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[NEWS] Brooding YA Hero: Becoming a Main Character (Almost) as Awesome as Me Ebook
[NEWS] Brooding YA Hero: Becoming a Main Character (Almost) as Awesome as Me Ebook Have you ever wished you could receive ...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Carrie Ann DiRisioq Pages : 335 pagesq Publisher : Sky Ponyq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 1510726667q...
DISCRIPSI Have you ever wished you could receive a little guidance from your favorite book boyfriend? Ever dreamed of bein...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[NEWS] Brooding YA Hero: Becoming a Main Character (Almost) as Awesome as Me Ebook

4 views

Published on

Have you ever wished you could receive a little guidance from your favorite book boyfriend? Ever dreamed of being the Chosen One in a YA novel? Want to know all the secrets of surviving the dreaded plot twist?Or maybe you're just really confused about what opal-tinted, luminous cerulean orbs actually are?Well, popular Twitter personality @broodingYAhero is here to help as he tackles the final frontier in his media dominance: writing a book. Join Broody McHottiepants as he attempts to pen Brooding YA Hero: Becoming a Main Character (Almost) as Awesome as Me, a self-help guide (with activities--you always need activities) that lovingly pokes fun at the YA tropes that we roll our eyes at, but secretly love. As his nefarious ex, Blondie DeMeani, attempts to thwart him at every turn, Broody overcomes to detail, among other topics, how to choose your genre, how to keep your love interest engaged (while maintaining lead character status), his secret formula for guaranteed love triangle success, and how to make sure you secure that sequel, all while keeping his hair perfectly coiffed and never breaking a sweat.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[NEWS] Brooding YA Hero: Becoming a Main Character (Almost) as Awesome as Me Ebook

  1. 1. [NEWS] Brooding YA Hero: Becoming a Main Character (Almost) as Awesome as Me Ebook
  2. 2. [NEWS] Brooding YA Hero: Becoming a Main Character (Almost) as Awesome as Me Ebook Have you ever wished you could receive a little guidance from your favorite book boyfriend? Ever dreamed of being the Chosen One in a YA novel? Want to know all the secrets of surviving the dreaded plot twist?Or maybe you're just really confused about what "opal-tinted, luminous cerulean orbs" actually are?Well, popular Twitter personality @broodingYAhero is here to help as he tackles the final frontier in his media dominance: writing a book. Join Broody McHottiepants as he attempts to pen Brooding YA Hero: Becoming a Main Character (Almost) as Awesome as Me, a "self-help" guide (with activities--you always need activities) that lovingly pokes fun at the YA tropes that we roll our eyes at, but secretly love. As his nefarious ex, Blondie DeMeani, attempts to thwart him at every turn, Broody overcomes to detail, among other topics, how to choose your genre, how to keep your love interest engaged (while maintaining lead character status), his secret formula for guaranteed love triangle success, and how to make sure you secure that sequel, all while keeping his hair perfectly coiffed and never breaking a sweat.
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Carrie Ann DiRisioq Pages : 335 pagesq Publisher : Sky Ponyq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 1510726667q ISBN-13 : 9781510726666q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Have you ever wished you could receive a little guidance from your favorite book boyfriend? Ever dreamed of being the Chosen One in a YA novel? Want to know all the secrets of surviving the dreaded plot twist?Or maybe you're just really confused about what "opal-tinted, luminous cerulean orbs" actually are?Well, popular Twitter personality @broodingYAhero is here to help as he tackles the final frontier in his media dominance: writing a book. Join Broody McHottiepants as he attempts to pen Brooding YA Hero: Becoming a Main Character (Almost) as Awesome as Me, a "self-help" guide (with activities--you always need activities) that lovingly pokes fun at the YA tropes that we roll our eyes at, but secretly love. As his nefarious ex, Blondie DeMeani, attempts to thwart him at every turn, Broody overcomes to detail, among other topics, how to choose your genre, how to keep your love interest engaged (while maintaining lead character status), his secret formula for guaranteed love triangle success, and how to make sure you secure that sequel, all while keeping his hair perfectly coiffed and never breaking a sweat.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×