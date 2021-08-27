Pln executive summary - infografik

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLN - Comprehensive Executive Summary Yang Rumit Jadi Sederhana Moerat Sitompul Redaktur Tempo Media Lab
Mengapa Infografis?
Visualisasi Data Alasan mengapa menyampaikan pesan menggunakan visualisasi data penting dibuat juga dibandingkan teks bela...
Menarik
“Rangga, yang kamu lakukan ke saya itu jahat.” Teks vs. Gambar
“Rangga, yang kamu lakukan ke saya itu jahat.”
40% Merespon gambar dan teks lebih baik dibandingkan teks semata. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
30X Gambar yang digabungkan dengan teks lebih mungkin dibaca dibandingkan hanya teks belaka. neomam.com marketdominationme...
Mudah Dicerna neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
½ Separuh otak manusia mengolah informasi secara visual. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
65% Lebih dari separuh populasi dunia belajar dengan mengolah informasi visual. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
90% Informasi yang diterima otak 90% berupa informasi visual. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
60.000X Informasi visual dicerna 60.000 kali lebih cepat daripada informasi tekstual. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
● Dua Burung Nuri ● Satu di atas, satu dibawah ● Dedaunan hijau pohon pisang ● Ada bunga pohon pisang neomam.com marketdom...
Mudah Diingat
10% Melalui apa yang didengar. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
20% Melalui apa yang dilihat. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
80% Melalui apa yang dilihat dan dilakukan. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
Informasi + Grafik
Sebelum kita membuat infografis….
● Who ● What ● Channel ● Whom ● Effect Lasswell
Harold Lasswell Model Komunikasi Harold Lasswell (1948) menjelaskan bahwa komunikasi merupakan siapa menceritakan apa mela...
● Who ● Where ● When ● What ● Why ● How 5W1H
Who Tentukan pembaca infografis ● Laki-laki atau perempuan? ● Berapa usianya? ● Bagaimana tingkat pendidikannya? ● Bagaima...
What Apa yang ingin kita sampaikan ● Membandingkan sesuatu ● Menemukan sesuatu ● Bagaimana sebuah peristiwa terjadi ● Cara...
Why Alasan dan tujuan membuat infografis ● Memahami Membuat informasi yang rumit menjadi mudah dipahami. ● Mengungkap Meny...
Where Lokasi pembaca membaca infografis ● Rumah ● Kantor ● Sekolah
When Kapan pembaca membaca infografis ● Pagi, siang, sore, dan atau malam ● Berangkat, pulang, dan atau ketika bekerja
How Bagaimana pembaca menikmatinya? ● Statis ● Audio ● Video ● Audiovisual ● Infografis
Penting dan Menarik Penting tapi Tak Menarik Penting dan Menarik Tak Penting dan Tak Menarik Tak Penting tapi Menarik
● Temukan Ide dengan Kata Kunci ● Tentukan Ragam Grafisnya ● Menyiapkan Elemen ● Eksekusi 4 Langkah Yosep Suprayogi
● Temukan Ide dengan Kata Kunci ○ Data (trend, pola, pattern untuk pertumbuhan, perbandingan) ○ Tabel ○ Proses ○ Bagan ○ L...
● Tentukan Ragam Grafisnya ○ Batang ○ Garis ○ Kue ○ Balon ○ Peta ○ Diagram ○ Hirarki ○ Pohon ○ Alur ○ Simbol ○ Kutipan ○ M...
● Menyiapkan Elemen ○ Identitas ○ Judul ○ Deskripsi ○ Cerita ○ Foto ○ Ilustrasi ○ Infografis ○ Kutipan ○ Sumber ○ Kredit E...
● Eksekusi ○ Rangka ○ Sketsa Empat Langkah
Tips & Tricks
Infografik yang Baik ● Bermanfaat Infografik harus memberikan informasi yang berguna untuk pembacanya. Tak sekedar hanya i...
Istimewa Indah Fungsi Manfaat Eksperimen Konsep Hiasan Rancangan Buruk Bosan Sampah Sia-sia SUKSES David McCandless | Info...
Cantik vs. Akurat ● Bersih dan Terencana Data awal harus diolah menjadi data sudah dibersihkan dan direncanakan untuk menc...
Penerapan di PLN
© Agustus 2021 PANDUAN PENYUSUNAN MATERI PRESENTASI RAPAT DIREKSI PT PLN (PERSERO) Disusun oleh Sekretariat Perusahaan Ver...
www.pln.co.id | DISCLAIMER 59 Panduan ini bersifat rahasia dan khusus untuk penggunaan internal sebagai referensi dalam me...
www.pln.co.id | 60 Krisis batubara ● Peningkatan harga batubara global ● Pasokan ke PLN selalu di bawah 60%. ● HOP turun k...
www.pln.co.id | 61 RINGKASAN EKSEKUTIF Pemadaman bergilir dapat terjadi mulai Agustus 2021. >2,5 juta pelanggan terdampak....
www.pln.co.id | 62 RINGKASAN EKSEKUTIF Sebanyak 58% responden (686 orang) merasa memiliki kendala dalam melaporkan pelangg...
Terima Kasih & Selamat Bekerja
Aug. 27, 2021
Pln executive summary - infografik

Pln executive summary - infografik

  1. 1. PLN - Comprehensive Executive Summary Yang Rumit Jadi Sederhana Moerat Sitompul Redaktur Tempo Media Lab
  2. 2. Mengapa Infografis?
  3. 3. Visualisasi Data Alasan mengapa menyampaikan pesan menggunakan visualisasi data penting dibuat juga dibandingkan teks belaka. ● Menarik ● Mudah dicerna ● Mudah diingat
  4. 4. Menarik
  5. 5. “Rangga, yang kamu lakukan ke saya itu jahat.” Teks vs. Gambar
  6. 6. “Rangga, yang kamu lakukan ke saya itu jahat.”
  7. 7. 40% Merespon gambar dan teks lebih baik dibandingkan teks semata. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
  8. 8. 30X Gambar yang digabungkan dengan teks lebih mungkin dibaca dibandingkan hanya teks belaka. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
  9. 9. Mudah Dicerna neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
  10. 10. ½ Separuh otak manusia mengolah informasi secara visual. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
  11. 11. 65% Lebih dari separuh populasi dunia belajar dengan mengolah informasi visual. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
  12. 12. 90% Informasi yang diterima otak 90% berupa informasi visual. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
  13. 13. 60.000X Informasi visual dicerna 60.000 kali lebih cepat daripada informasi tekstual. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
  14. 14. ● Dua Burung Nuri ● Satu di atas, satu dibawah ● Dedaunan hijau pohon pisang ● Ada bunga pohon pisang neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
  15. 15. Mudah Diingat
  16. 16. 10% Melalui apa yang didengar. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
  17. 17. 20% Melalui apa yang dilihat. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
  18. 18. 80% Melalui apa yang dilihat dan dilakukan. neomam.com marketdominationmedia.com
  19. 19. Informasi + Grafik
  20. 20. Sebelum kita membuat infografis….
  21. 21. ● Who ● What ● Channel ● Whom ● Effect Lasswell
  22. 22. Harold Lasswell Model Komunikasi Harold Lasswell (1948) menjelaskan bahwa komunikasi merupakan siapa menceritakan apa melalui saluran apa kepada siapa dengan harapan apa. Who Siapa Orang yang mengambil inisiatif untuk memulai komunikasi. Apa Isi komunikasi atau pesan yang disampaikan dalam komunikasi tersebut. What Saluran Alat komunikasi yang akan digunakan. Channel Kepada Siapa Siapa yang menjadi pemirsa atau penerima dari komunikasi. Whom Dampak Apa yang ingin dicapai dan apa yang dilakukan orang. Effect
  23. 23. ● Who ● Where ● When ● What ● Why ● How 5W1H
  24. 24. Who Tentukan pembaca infografis ● Laki-laki atau perempuan? ● Berapa usianya? ● Bagaimana tingkat pendidikannya? ● Bagaimana kondisi ekonominya?
  25. 25. What Apa yang ingin kita sampaikan ● Membandingkan sesuatu ● Menemukan sesuatu ● Bagaimana sebuah peristiwa terjadi ● Cara melakukan sesuatu
  26. 26. Why Alasan dan tujuan membuat infografis ● Memahami Membuat informasi yang rumit menjadi mudah dipahami. ● Mengungkap Menyampaikan informasi istimewa yang belum jelas atau bahkan disembunyikan.
  27. 27. Where Lokasi pembaca membaca infografis ● Rumah ● Kantor ● Sekolah
  28. 28. When Kapan pembaca membaca infografis ● Pagi, siang, sore, dan atau malam ● Berangkat, pulang, dan atau ketika bekerja
  29. 29. How Bagaimana pembaca menikmatinya? ● Statis ● Audio ● Video ● Audiovisual ● Infografis
  30. 30. Penting dan Menarik Penting tapi Tak Menarik Penting dan Menarik Tak Penting dan Tak Menarik Tak Penting tapi Menarik
  31. 31. ● Temukan Ide dengan Kata Kunci ● Tentukan Ragam Grafisnya ● Menyiapkan Elemen ● Eksekusi 4 Langkah Yosep Suprayogi
  32. 32. ● Temukan Ide dengan Kata Kunci ○ Data (trend, pola, pattern untuk pertumbuhan, perbandingan) ○ Tabel ○ Proses ○ Bagan ○ Lokasi Empat Langkah
  33. 33. ● Tentukan Ragam Grafisnya ○ Batang ○ Garis ○ Kue ○ Balon ○ Peta ○ Diagram ○ Hirarki ○ Pohon ○ Alur ○ Simbol ○ Kutipan ○ Matriks Empat Langkah
  34. 34. ● Menyiapkan Elemen ○ Identitas ○ Judul ○ Deskripsi ○ Cerita ○ Foto ○ Ilustrasi ○ Infografis ○ Kutipan ○ Sumber ○ Kredit Empat Langkah
  35. 35. ● Eksekusi ○ Rangka ○ Sketsa Empat Langkah
  36. 36. Tips & Tricks
  37. 37. Infografik yang Baik ● Bermanfaat Infografik harus memberikan informasi yang berguna untuk pembacanya. Tak sekedar hanya indah secara visual. ● Istimewa Infografik sebaiknya memberikan informasi yang hanya dimiliki oleh yang menyampaikan pesan atau informasi yang belum lazim diketahui khalayak. ● Indah Infografik harus bisa dinikmati oleh pembacanya. ● Berfungsi Infografik harus dapat dikonsumsi oleh pembacanya.
  38. 38. Istimewa Indah Fungsi Manfaat Eksperimen Konsep Hiasan Rancangan Buruk Bosan Sampah Sia-sia SUKSES David McCandless | InformationIsBeautiful.net
  39. 39. Cantik vs. Akurat ● Bersih dan Terencana Data awal harus diolah menjadi data sudah dibersihkan dan direncanakan untuk menceritakan sebuah cerita. ● Fungsional Visualisasi data harus sesuai dengan fungsinya.
  40. 40. Penerapan di PLN
  41. 41. © Agustus 2021 PANDUAN PENYUSUNAN MATERI PRESENTASI RAPAT DIREKSI PT PLN (PERSERO) Disusun oleh Sekretariat Perusahaan Versi update setelah terbitnya Nota Dinas No. No. 36218/MNJ.01.04/PLT SEK PER/2021 tanggal 23 Juli 2021 tentang Penyampaian Panduan Penyusunan Materi Presentasi untuk Radir dan Rakor
  42. 42. www.pln.co.id | DISCLAIMER 59 Panduan ini bersifat rahasia dan khusus untuk penggunaan internal sebagai referensi dalam menyusun materi presentasi untuk Rapat Direksi. Kasus yang digunakan dalam panduan ini merupakan contoh/referensi dan tidak menggambarkan keadaan yang sebenarnya. Rahasia Contoh
  43. 43. www.pln.co.id | 60 Krisis batubara ● Peningkatan harga batubara global ● Pasokan ke PLN selalu di bawah 60%. ● HOP turun ke kisaran 3 - 5 hari sedangkan sesuai SOP minimum 15 hari ● Risiko pemadaman. Krisis HOP PLTU ● Kritis sejak awal tahun 2021. ● 8 PLTU dibebani Technical Minimum Load (TML) pada Juli ● Dibutuhkan penambahan 43,4 juta MT batubara sampai Desember ● Nota dinas Direktur Regional perihal Data Kebutuhan Pasokan Batubara Tahun 2021 adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Nota Dinas DIRREG JAMALI Nomor: 24491/EPI.01.01/DIRREG JAMALI/2021 tanggal 28 Mei 2021; 2. Nota Dinas DIRREG SUMKAL Nomor : 24582/EPI.01.01/DIRREG SUMKAL/2021 tanggal 28 Mei 2021; 3. Nota Dinas dari DIRREG SULMAPANA Nomor: 25005/EPI.01.01/DIRREG SULMAPANA/2021 tanggal 31 Mei 2021. Penanggulangan ● Menambah pasokan 4 kargo Gas dan 130 ribu KL BBM pada semester 1 tahun 2021. ● Ada potensi tambahan hingga 7 kargo dan 200 ribu KL BBM sepanjang semester 2 sehingga akan meningkatkan BPP. RINGKASAN EKSEKUTIF
  44. 44. www.pln.co.id | 61 RINGKASAN EKSEKUTIF Pemadaman bergilir dapat terjadi mulai Agustus 2021. >2,5 juta pelanggan terdampak. Sebesar >1.000 MW dan pada puncaknya dapat mencapai 2.000 MW.
  45. 45. www.pln.co.id | 62 RINGKASAN EKSEKUTIF Sebanyak 58% responden (686 orang) merasa memiliki kendala dalam melaporkan pelanggaran. Dua alasan terbesar responden adalah: 1. Kurang perlindungan 2. Sungkan 58%
  46. 46. Terima Kasih & Selamat Bekerja

Pln executive summary - infografik

×