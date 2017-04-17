PHÒNG GD&ĐT TUẦN GIÁO ĐỀ KIỂM TRA CUỐI HỌC NĂM HỌC TRƯỜNG TH QUÀI TỞ Năm học: 2016 - 2017 Môn: Toán - Lớp 2 Nga..............
A. 80cm B. 100cm C. 8 dm D. 800 cm Câu 11: (1 điểm) Hình bên có mấy hình chữ nhật ? A. 2 hình chữ nhật B. 3 hình chữ nhật ...
PHÒNG GD&ĐT TUẦN GIÁO HƯỚNG DẪN CHẤM BÀI KIỂM TRA TRƯỜNG TH QUÀI TỞ CUỐI HỌC NĂM HỌC Năm học: 2016 – 2017 Môn: Toán – Lớp ...
Trường Tiểu học Lương Tài BÀI KIỂM TRA CHẤT LƯỢNG CUỐI NĂM Lớp: 2B . NĂM HỌC: 2016-2017 Họ và tên:...........................
Tính chu vi của hình tứ giác ABCD. 2cm 4cm Bài giải Câu 7: (1 điểm): Đúng ghi Đ, sai ghi S vào ô trống: Có 60kg gạo chia đ...
Câu 2: Mỗi ô viết đúng 0,5 điểm Viết số Đọc số 429 Bốn trăm hai mươi chín 945 Chín trăm bốn mươi lăm Câu 3: Mỗi nội dung 0...
PHÒNG GD&ĐT TUẦN GIÁO ĐỀ KIỂM TRA CUỐI HỌC NĂM HỌC TRƯỜNG TH QUÀI TỞ Năm học 2016 - 2017 Họ và tên:..........................
Câu 4: (0,5điểm) Trong các từ sau những từ nào chỉ sự vật ? A. Dòng sông B. Phong cảnh C. Ồn ào Câu 5: (0,5 điểm) Câu nào ...
Môn: Tiếng việt - Lớp 2 BÀI VIẾT Nga................. Thời gian: 60 phút (Không kể thời gian chép đề) I. Viết chính tả: (2...
I. Đọc hiểu (3,5 điểm) Khoanh vào chữ cái trước ý trả lời đúng: Câu Câu 1 Câu 2 Câu 3 Câu 4 Câu 5 Câu 6 Đáp án A B C C A B...
_______________________Hết ________________________ Chiếc rễ đa tròn Buổi sớm hôm ấy, như thường lệ, sau khi tập thể dục, ...
Kho báu Nhưng rồi, hai ông bà mỗi ngày một già yếu. Hai con trai của họ đều ngại làm ruộng, chỉ mơ chuyện hão huyền. Ít lâ...
ĐỀ HK2 MÔN TOÁN - TV LỚP 2 THEO TT22 THAM KHẢO

  1. 1. PHÒNG GD&ĐT TUẦN GIÁO ĐỀ KIỂM TRA CUỐI HỌC NĂM HỌC TRƯỜNG TH QUÀI TỞ Năm học: 2016 - 2017 Môn: Toán - Lớp 2 Nga................. Thời gian: 50 phút (Không kể thời gian giao đề) (HS làm bài trực tiếp trên tờ giấy thi này) Điểm Bằng số: Người chấm bài (Kí, ghi rõ họ tên) Bằng chữ: ĐỀ BÀI Khoanh vào chữ cái trước kết quả đúng: Câu 1. . (Số 815 đọc là : A. Tám trăm linh năm. B. Tám trăm mười năm. C. Tám trăm năm Câu 2. . (Chín trăm hai mươi bảy được viết là : A. 927 B. 937 C. 927 D. 717 Câu 3. (Đ, sai ghi S vào ô trống: a) 24 b) 45 c) 5 d) 76 9 9 4 9 33 46 20 67 Câu 4: (0,5 điểm) Số tròn chục liền sau 80 là: A. 90 B. 79 C. 70 D. 81 Câu 5: (0,5 điểm) Số liền trước của số 80 là: A. 82 B. 81 C. 79 D. 78 Câu 6. (0,5 điểm) Kết quả đúng của x - 34 = 10 là: A. 54 B. 44 C. 34 D. 24 Câu 7. (0,5 điểm) Kết quả phép tính 71 - 29 là: A. 52 B. 43 C. 42 D. 32 Câu 8 (0,5 điểm) Kết quả phép tính 21 : 3 + 20 là: A. 27 B. 33 C. 23 D. 63 Câu 9. (0,5 điểm)40 dm = ......m A. 4m B. 400m C. 40m D. 4000m Câu 10. (0,5 điểm) Biết độ dài các cạnh là: AB = 25cm; BC = 20cm; AC = 35cm . Chu vi hình tam giác là: +-x-
  2. 2. A. 80cm B. 100cm C. 8 dm D. 800 cm Câu 11: (1 điểm) Hình bên có mấy hình chữ nhật ? A. 2 hình chữ nhật B. 3 hình chữ nhật C. 4 hình chữ nhật D. 5 hình chữ nhật Câu 12. (1 điểm) Thùng thứ nhất có 16l dầu, thùng thứ hai có nhiều hơn thùng thứ nhất 4l dầu. Thùng thứ hai có số lít dầu là: A. 12l B. 20l C. 30l D. 40l II. TỰ LUẬN: (3 điểm) Câu 1. Tính (1 điểm) 532 + 246 ................................. . ................................. . ................................. . ................................. . 486 – 36 ................................. ................................. . ................................. . ................................. . Câu 2: (1 điểm) Điền dấu thích hợp ( > ; < ; = ) vào chỗ chấm. 6 + 8 …… 18 7 + 5 …. 5 + 7 Câu 3. (1 điểm) Có 50 viên bi đem chia đều cho 5 bạn. Hỏi mỗi bạn được mấy viên bi? Bài giải ………... ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………..…………………………………………………………………
  3. 3. PHÒNG GD&ĐT TUẦN GIÁO HƯỚNG DẪN CHẤM BÀI KIỂM TRA TRƯỜNG TH QUÀI TỞ CUỐI HỌC NĂM HỌC Năm học: 2016 – 2017 Môn: Toán – Lớp 2 Câu Đáp án Điểm Câu Đáp án Điểm 1 B 0,5 7 C 0,5 2 C 0,5 8 A 0,5 3 A.đ; B.s; C.đ; D.s 0,5 9 C 0,5 4 A 0,5 10 A 0,5 5 C 0,5 11 D 1 6 B 0,5 12 B 1 II. TỰ LUẬN: (3 điểm) Câu 1. (1 điểm) Mỗi phép tính đúng được 0,5 điểm. 532 486 246 36 778 450 Câu 2: (1 điểm) Điền dấu. Mỗi phép tính đúng được 0,5 điểm. 6 + 8 < 18 7 + 5 = 5 + 7 Câu 2. (1 điểm) Bài giải Mỗi bạn được số viên bi là: (0,25 điểm) 50 : 5 = 10 (viên bi) (0,5 điểm) Đáp số: 10 viên bi (0,25 điểm) (Học sinh có lời giải khác đúng vẫn cho điểm) ___________________________________________________ +-
  4. 4. Trường Tiểu học Lương Tài BÀI KIỂM TRA CHẤT LƯỢNG CUỐI NĂM Lớp: 2B . NĂM HỌC: 2016-2017 Họ và tên:..................................................... Môn: Toán Thời gian: 40 phút ( Không kể thời gian giao đề ) Câu 1: (1 điểm): Khoanh vào trước kết quả đúng nhất: a) Số liền trước số 525 là: A. 526 B. 400 C. 524 D. 600 b) Giá trị của số 2 trong số 525 là: A. 2 B. 2 chục C. 525 D. 20 Câu 2: (1 điểm) Viết (theo mẫu): Viết số Đọc số 105 Một trăm linh năm 429 Chín trăm bốn mươi lăm Câu 3: (`1 điểm) Khoanh vào trước kết quả đúng nhất: a) Đồng hồ chỉ: A. 3 giờ B. 4 giờ 15 phút C. 4 giờ 30 phút D. 16 giờ 15 phút chiều b) Hôm nay ngày 7 tháng 10 là thứ hai, thứ hai tuần sau là ngày: A. 13 B. 14 C. 20 D. 21 Câu 4: (1 điểm) a) Điền dấu >;<; =? 735 ..... 739 927 ..... 900 + 27 b) Đặt tính rồi tính: 45 + 37 986 - 264 ............................................................................................... ............................................................................................... ............................................................................................... Câu 5: (1 điểm): Tính a) 3 x 6 + 5 = ……………………… b) 4 x 5 : 2 =……………………… ………………………….. ……………………….. Câu 6: (1 điểm) Cho hình tứ giác như hình vẽ A 3cm B 6 cm C D
  5. 5. Tính chu vi của hình tứ giác ABCD. 2cm 4cm Bài giải Câu 7: (1 điểm): Đúng ghi Đ, sai ghi S vào ô trống: Có 60kg gạo chia đều vào 3 bao. Mỗi bao có: A. 20 kg gạo B. 2 kg gạo Câu 8: (1 điểm) Điền số thích hợp vào ô trống: x 5 : 4 - 3 + 40 Câu 9: (1 điểm) Bé Tâm cao 1m. Bé Thanh thấp hơn bé Tâm 3cm. Hỏi bé Thanh cao bao nhiêu? Bài giải Câu 10: (1 điểm) Cho bảng ô bên. Hãy điền số thích hợp vào ô trống sao cho tổng các số ở các hàng ngang, cột dọc, đường chéo đều bằng 27. 9 17 15 ĐÁP ÁN TOÁN CUỐI NĂM- LỚP 2B- NĂM HỌC: 2016- 2017 Mỗi câu đúng, chính xác : 1 điểm Câu 1: Mỗi nội dung 0,5 điểm ( a) Đáp án C b) Đáp án D ) 47
  6. 6. Câu 2: Mỗi ô viết đúng 0,5 điểm Viết số Đọc số 429 Bốn trăm hai mươi chín 945 Chín trăm bốn mươi lăm Câu 3: Mỗi nội dung 0,5 điểm ( a) Đáp án B b) Đáp án B ) Câu 4: 0,5 điểm (Mỗi dấu điền đúng : 0,25 điểm) 735 < 739 927= 900 + 27 a) 0,5 điểm (Mỗi cột tính đặt tính và tính đúng: 0,25 điểm) Câu 5: Chu vi hình tứ giác ABCD là: 0,25 điểm 2 + 3 + 4 + 6 = 15 (cm) 0,5 điểm: + PT đúng: 0,25 đ +Ghi đúng đơn vị đo: 0,25đ Đáp số: 15cm 0,25 điểm Câu 6: Mỗi dãy tính thực hiện chính xác từng bước tính : 0,5 đ a) 3 x 6 + 5 = 18 + 5 b) 4 x 5 : 2 = 20 : 2 = 23 = 10 Câu 7: Mỗi ô điền chính xác : 0,5đ (a) Ghi Đ b) Ghi S) Câu 8: Mỗi ô điền đúng được 0,25đ (lần lượt điền các số từ phải sang trái là: 7 ; 10 ; 40 ; 8) Câu 9: 1m = 100cm 0,25 điểm Chiều cao của bé Thanh là: 0,25 điểm 100 – 3 = 97 (cm) 0,25điểm Đáp số: 97cm 0,25 điểm Câu 10: Mỗi ô điền đúng có cơ sở khoa học : 1/6 điểm 11 13 3 1 9 17 15 5 7
  7. 7. PHÒNG GD&ĐT TUẦN GIÁO ĐỀ KIỂM TRA CUỐI HỌC NĂM HỌC TRƯỜNG TH QUÀI TỞ Năm học 2016 - 2017 Họ và tên:............................................... Môn: Tiếng việt - Lớp 2 BÀI ĐỌC HIỂU Nga........................ Thời gian: 30 phút (Không kể thời gian giao đề) (HS làm bài trực tiếp trên tờ giấy thi này) Điểm Bằng số: ........... Người chấm bài (Kí, ghi rõ họ tên) I.Đọc thầm bài văn sau: Sông Hương Sông Hương là một bức tranh phong cảnh gồm nhiều đoạn mà mỗi đoạn đều có vẻ đẹp riêng của nó. Bao trùm lên cả bức tranh là một màu xanh có nhiều sắc độ đậm nhạt khác nhau: màu xanh thẳm của da trời, màu xanh biếc của cây lá, màu xanh non của những bãi ngô, thảm cỏ in trên mặt nước. Sông Hương là một đặc ân của thiên nhiên dành cho Huế, làm cho không khí thành phố trở nên trong lành, làm tan biết những tiếng ồn ào của chợ búa, tạo cho thành phố một vẻ êm đềm. (Theo Đất nước ngàn năm) II. Chọn và ghi câu trả lời đúng: Câu 1: (0,5 điểm) Những từ nào chỉ màu xanh khác nhau của Sông Hương? A. Xanh thẳm, xanh biếc, xanh non B. Xanh thẫm, xanh lục, xanh tươi C. Xanh biếc, xanh nhạt, xanh lơ Câu 2: (0,5 điểm) Vào những đêm trăng, sông Hương như thế nào? A. Sông Hương làm cho thành phố thêm đẹp và nhộn nhịp, sôi động B. Những đêm trăng sáng, dòng sông là một đường trăng lung linh dát vàng. C. Sông Hương làm cho thành phố thêm đẹp và mát mẻ. Câu 3: (0,5 điểm) Từ trái nghĩa với từ “ Thấp ” A. Nhỏ B. Bé C. Cao
  8. 8. Câu 4: (0,5điểm) Trong các từ sau những từ nào chỉ sự vật ? A. Dòng sông B. Phong cảnh C. Ồn ào Câu 5: (0,5 điểm) Câu nào dưới đây thuộc kiểu câu Ai là gì ? A. Cô giáo như mẹ hiền. B. Thật là có chí thì nên. C. Thế là mùa xuân mong ước đã đến. Câu 6: (0,5 điểm) Tìm cặp trái nghĩa A. Đen / trắng; sáng / chiều; sáng / tối B. Đen / trắng; xấu / tốt; sáng / tối C. Đen / trắng; sáng / chiều; béo gầy Câu 7: (0,5 điểm) Nội dung bài “Sông Hương ” nói lên điều gì ? .......................................... Hết ....................................... PHÒNG GD&ĐT TUẦN GIÁO ĐỀ KIỂM TRA CUỐI HỌC NĂM HỌC TRƯỜNG TH QUÀI TỞ Năm học: 2016 - 2017
  9. 9. Môn: Tiếng việt - Lớp 2 BÀI VIẾT Nga................. Thời gian: 60 phút (Không kể thời gian chép đề) I. Viết chính tả: (2 điểm) Cây và hoa bên lăng Bác Sau lăng, những cành đào Sơn La khỏe khoắn vươn lên, reo vui với nhành sứ đỏ của đồng bằng Nam Bộ. Trên bậc tam cấp, hoa dạ hương chưa đơm bông, nhưng hoa nhài trắng mịn, hoa mộc, hoa ngâu ngâu kết chùm đang tỏa hương ngào ngạt. II. Tập làm văn: (3 điểm) Câu 1: ( 2 điểm) Viết một đoạn văn ngắn 4 đến 5 câu kể về người thân của em. Gợi ý: 1. Bố( mẹ, chú, dì,... ) của em làm nghề gì? 2. Hằng ngày bố( mẹ, chú, dì,... ) làm những công việc gì? 3. Những công việc ấy có ích như thế nào? Câu 2: (1 điểm) Đặt một câu có từ “Chăm chỉ ” _______________________________________________ PHÒNG GD&ĐT TUẦN GIÁO ĐÁP ÁN KIỂM TRA CUỐI HỌC NĂM HỌC TRƯỜNG TH QUÀI TỞ Năm học: 2016 - 2017 Môn: Tiếng việt - Lớp 2 Ba
  10. 10. I. Đọc hiểu (3,5 điểm) Khoanh vào chữ cái trước ý trả lời đúng: Câu Câu 1 Câu 2 Câu 3 Câu 4 Câu 5 Câu 6 Đáp án A B C C A B Điểm 0,5 0,5 0,5 0,5 0,5 0,5 Câu 7. (0,5 điểm) Vẻ đẹp thơ mộng , luôn biến đổi sắc màu của dòng sông Hương . II. Chính tả: (2 điểm) - Bài viết không mắc lỗi chính tả, chữ viết rõ ràng, đúng cỡ chữ, trình bày đúng, đủ đoạn văn (2 điểm). - Cứ mắc 2 lỗi trừ 0,25 điểm (các lỗi mắc lại chỉ trừ một lần). - Chữ viết xấu, trình bày bẩn, chữ viết không đúng độ cao trừ (0,25 điểm) toàn bài. II. Chính tả (2 điểm) - Bài viết không mắc lỗi chính tả, chữ viết rõ ràng, đúng cỡ chữ, trình bày đúng, đủ đoạn văn (2 điểm). - Cứ mắc 2 lỗi trừ 0,25 điểm (các lỗi mắc lại chỉ trừ một lần). - Chữ viết xấu, trình bày bẩn, chữ viết không đúng độ cao trừ (0,25 điểm) toàn bài. III. Tập làm văn (3 điểm) Câu 1: (2 điểm) - Viết bài đảm bảo các yêu cầu sau cho 2 điểm + Viết đúng nội dung yêu cầu của đề bài, trình bày thành đoạn văn. + Viết đúng ngữ pháp, dùng từ chính xác, trình bày sạch, chữ viết rõ ràng, không sai chính tả. - Viết đủ số câu, chưa sắp xếp câu thành đoạn văn cho 1,5 điểm - Viết chưa đủ 4 câu nhưng đúng ý cho 1 điểm - Bài văn viết được từ 1 đến 2 câu cho 0,5 điểm Câu 2:(1 điểm) VD: Bạn Hoa lớp em rất chăm chỉ học tập. (Học sinh đặt câu khác đúng theo yêu cầu, có đủ chủ ngữ, vị ngữ vẫn cho điểm tối đa) PHÒNG GD&ĐT TUẦN GIÁO ĐỀ KIỂM TRA CUỐI HỌC NĂM HỌC TRƯỜNG TH QUÀI TỞ Năm học: 2016 - 2017 Môn: Tiếng việt - Líp 2 Nga...................
  11. 11. _______________________Hết ________________________ Chiếc rễ đa tròn Buổi sớm hôm ấy, như thường lệ, sau khi tập thể dục, Bác Hồ đi dạo trong vườn. Gần đến cây đa, Bác chợt thấy một chiếc rễ đa nhỏ và dài ngoằn ngèo nằm trên mặt đất. Chắc là trận gió đêm qua đã làm nó rơi xuống.
  12. 12. Kho báu Nhưng rồi, hai ông bà mỗi ngày một già yếu. Hai con trai của họ đều ngại làm ruộng, chỉ mơ chuyện hão huyền. Ít lâu sau, bà lão qua đời rồi ông lão cũng lâm bệnh lặng. Biết mình khó lòng qua khỏi, ông dặn dò các con. Ai ngoan sẽ được thưởng Một buổi sáng, Bác Hồ đến thăm trại nhi đồng. Vừa thấy Bác, các em nhỏ đã chạy ùa tới, quây quanh Bác. Ai cũng muốn nhìn Bác cho thật rõ. Bác đi giữa đoàn học sinh, tay dắt hai em nhỏ nhất, mắt bác sáng, da Bác hồng hào.

