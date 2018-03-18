Mars And Venus On A Date Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Mars And Venus On A Date In Mars and Venus On A Date John Gray blasts off into the exciting new territory of the singles universe, turning his unique expertise to unattached men and women who desire lasting intimacy. Mars and Venus on a Date is for all those single people who are looking for love, including the newly separated or divorced daunted by the singles scene. With the compassion and understanding that John Gray brings to all of his work, he takes us through the five stages of dating: Attraction, Uncertainty, Exclusivity, Intimacy, and Engagement. Listeners will find creative ideas on how to find their soulmates and thoughts on how to create a loving and mutually fulfilling relationship. The singles universe can be a frightening place, and the men and women alone in this void have great need for the practical, proven wisdom of John Gray. In the same way that Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus became the ultimate relationship aid for couples, Mars and Venus on a Date is the essential singles' guide.Read by the author.
