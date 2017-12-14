Download Download A Near Sympathy: The Timeless Quaker Wisdom of John Woolman | Ebook Ebook Online

Today s world cries out for lives of integrity, for Christian models that integrate "the inward life of devotion and the outward life of the activist for justice and peace." We can find no better example than eighteenth-century Quaker, John Woolman. Birkel writes of the profound impact Woolman has had on his own life. He invites readers to become acquainted with the spiritual disciplines and resources that nurtered Woolman s empathy with the stranger and empowered him to engage the world as a witness on behalf of the disenfranchised. Includes a group discussion guide.

