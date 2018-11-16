Progres Program NSD November 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Direktorat Jenderal Cipta Karya Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat PROGRES PELAKSANAAN NEW SITE DEVELOPMENT K...
KOTA KENDARI (NSD PURIRANO Direktorat Jenderal Cipta Karya Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat 01 Progres Pela...
PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI KOTA KENDARI (NSD Purirano) Total Unit Rumah : 225 Terbangun TA 2016 : 105 Unit Terbangun T...
PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
PROGRES PENGHUNIAN •Sasaran penerima manfaat NSD Purirano adalah penghuni Kawasan permukiman kumuh liar (squatter) dari Ke...
TERHUNI PETA PENGHUNIAN NSD PURIRANO
TIME SCHEDULE PROSES PENGHUNIAN 1 Pembentukan Panitia Seleksi (SK Walikota) 15/11/2016 30/12/2016 45 Selesai 2 Konsolidasi...
SHARING APBD NSD PURIRANO, KOTA KENDARI No Item Kegiatan Realisasi 1 Penyediaan lahan dan land clearing Terlaksana di TA 2...
KOTA PALOPO (NSD SAMPODDO Direktorat Jenderal Cipta Karya Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat 02 Progres Pelak...
PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI KOTA PALOPO (NSD Sampoddo) Total Unit Rumah : 120 Terbangun TA 2017 : 100 Unit Terbangun TA...
PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
PROGRES PENGHUNIAN •Sasaran penerima manfaat NSD Sampoddo adalah penghuni Kawasan permukiman kumuh liar (squatter) di Kelu...
TIME SCHEDULE PROSES PENGHUNIAN 1 Konsolidasi Tim Seleksi **) 15/11/2017 17/11/2017 2 Selesai 2 Pembentukan Panitia Seleks...
SHARING APBD NSD SAMPODDO, KOTA PALOPO No Item Kegiatan Realisasi *) 1 Penyediaan lahan dan land clearing Terlaksana di TA...
KOTA BIMA (NSD JATIWANGI Direktorat Jenderal Cipta Karya Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat 03 Progres Pelaks...
KOTA BIMA (NSD Jatiwangi) Total Unit Rumah : 218 Terbangun TA 2018 : 90 Unit Usulan TA 2019 : 128 Unit Nama Paket Pekerjaa...
PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
ISU STRATEGIS Jumlah total rencana unit rumah pada NSD Jatiwangi adalah 218 unit. Fasilitasi DJPP pada TA 2018 adalah 90 u...
SHARING APBD NSD JATIWANGI, KOTA BIMA No Item Kegiatan Realisasi *) 1 Penyelesaian leveling lahan di lokasi NSD Area yang ...
SHARING APBD NSD JATIWANGI, KOTA BIMA No Item Kegiatan Realisasi *) 4 Pengalokasian anggaran untuk pembangunan fasos fasum...
PROGRES PENGHUNIAN •Sasaran penerima manfaat NSD Jatiwangi adalah penghuni Kawasan permukiman kumuh liar (squatter) di Kel...
TIME SCHEDULE PROSES PENGHUNIAN 1 Pembentukan Panitia Seleksi (SK Walikota) 02/11/2017 04/01/2018 63 Selesai 2 Konsolidasi...
KAB KAPUAS (NSD Handil Berkat Makmu Direktorat Jenderal Cipta Karya Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat 04 Pro...
PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI KABUPATEN KAPUAS (NSD Handil Berkat Makmur) Total Unit Rumah : 200 Terbangun TA 2018 : 100 ...
ISU STRATEGIS Jumlah total rencana unit rumah pada NSD Handil Berkat Makmur adalah 200 unit. Fasilitasi DJPP pada TA 2018 ...
SHARING APBD NSD HANDIL BERKAT MAKMUR, KAB KAPUAS No Item Kegiatan Realisasi *) 1 Penyelesaian pematangan tapak rumah di l...
PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
PROGRES PENGHUNIAN •Sasaran penerima manfaat NSD Handil Berkat Makmur adalah penghuni Kawasan permukiman kumuh liar (squat...
TIME SCHEDULE PROSES PENGHUNIAN 1 Pembentukan Panitia Seleksi (SK Walikota) 20/09/2018 30/09/2018 10 Selesai 2 Konsolidasi...
TERIMA KASIH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Progres Program NSD November 2018

30 views

Published on

New Site Development

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Progres Program NSD November 2018

  1. 1. Direktorat Jenderal Cipta Karya Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat PROGRES PELAKSANAAN NEW SITE DEVELOPMENT KENDARI – PALOPO – BIMA - KAPUAS November 2018
  2. 2. KOTA KENDARI (NSD PURIRANO Direktorat Jenderal Cipta Karya Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat 01 Progres Pelaksanaan Konstruksi Progres Penghunian Time Schedule Proses Penghunian
  3. 3. PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI KOTA KENDARI (NSD Purirano) Total Unit Rumah : 225 Terbangun TA 2016 : 105 Unit Terbangun TA 2017 : 120 Unit Paket pembangunan infrastruktur NSD Kota Kendari yang didanai melalui NUSP-2 saat ini dalam tahap pelaksanaan dengan data sebagai berikut : Nama Paket Pekerjaan : Pembangunan Infrastruktur NSD, Kawasan Purirano, Kota Kendari Tanggal Kontrak : 4 Mei 2018 Masa Pelaksanaan Pek : 240 hari (8 bulan) Nama Kontraktor : PT. Archita Graha Indah Lestari Jenis Kegiatan : • Jalan (paving) • Drainase (pas. batu) • Talud (pas. batu) • Plat Deucker • Reservoir (1 unit) • Jaringan pipa air bersih (HDPE 4” saluran utama dan HDPE 2” SR) • Sarana & prasarana persampahan (motor sampah, container sampah, TPS) • Taman dan pelengkap (lampu, taman, street furniture) • Kolam Retensi (3 unit) Progres : Minggu 27 Keuangan 55 % Fisik 68.69 %
  4. 4. PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
  5. 5. PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
  6. 6. PROGRES PENGHUNIAN •Sasaran penerima manfaat NSD Purirano adalah penghuni Kawasan permukiman kumuh liar (squatter) dari Kelurahan Punggaloba dan Kelurahan Purirano. •Dari total 225 unit rumah terbangun di NSD Purirano, telah terhuni sejumlah 100 unit dan 40 KK telah menandatangani surat perjanjian sewa sedangkan sisanya di targetkan sampai dengan tanggal tgl 15 November. •Sejumlah 125 unit sisanya akan dilakukan proses seleksi calon penerima manfaat pada penghunian pada awal bulan November 2018 dan proses relokasi akan dilaksanakan pada bulan Desember 2018.
  7. 7. TERHUNI PETA PENGHUNIAN NSD PURIRANO
  8. 8. TIME SCHEDULE PROSES PENGHUNIAN 1 Pembentukan Panitia Seleksi (SK Walikota) 15/11/2016 30/12/2016 45 Selesai 2 Konsolidasi Tim Seleksi **) 18/08/2018 Telah melaksanakan konsolidasi 2 x dan di tetapkan untuk secara periodik melaksanakan konsolidasi 3 Penetapan SK Walikota terkait penghunian NSD Purirano 18/08/2018 07/09/2018 20 Selesai 4 Sosialisasi Tingkat Kota 09/10/2018 24/10/2018 15 Perubahan jadwal untuk sosialisasi tingkat kota terkait dengan proses seleksi penerima manfaat, bersamaan dengan proses sosialisasi peraturan Walikota Kendari terkait dengan penghunian NSD di Purirano 4 Validasi Data (Verifikasi data) 13/08/2018 18/08/2018 5 Selesai 5 Sosialisasi mekanisme iuran 20/08/2018 15/11/2018 87 Masih berlangsung dengan mekanisme dari rumah ke rumah, pelaksanaan sosialisasi mekanisme iuran dibantu oleh pihak Kelurahan Purirano 6 Proses Penetapan Penerima Manfaat NSD (SK Walikota) 10/09/2018 15/11/2018 66 Sedang dilakukan sosialisasi dari rumah ke rumah 7 Penandatanganan perjanjian sewa 10/09/2018 15/11/2018 66 40 KK telah menandatangani perjanjian sewa 8 Koordinasi antara UPTD Tahura dan UPTD NSD 01/11/2018 Konfirmasi penjadwalan 9 Validasi Data (Verifikasi data) dan Proses Seleksi 01/11/2018 Konfirmasi penjadwalan Sosialisasi Kepada Calon Shortlist Baru (125 KK) Kelurahan Purirano 01/11/2018 Konfirmasi penjadwalan Kelurahan Punggaloba 01/11/2018 Konfirmasi penjadwalan 11 Seleksi Akhir Calon Shortlist 01/11/2018 Konfirmasi penjadwalan 12 Proses Penetapan Penerima Manfaat NSD (SK Walikota) 01/11/2018 Konfirmasi penjadwalan 13 Pengumuman Penerima Manfaat 01/11/2018 Konfirmasi penjadwalan 14 Proses penandatanganan sewa menyewa dengan Badan Pengelola 15/11/2018 Konfirmasi penjadwalan 15 Persiapan Penghunian ***) 01/11/2018 Konfirmasi penjadwalan 16 Proses Penghunian 01/11/2018 Konfirmasi penjadwalan 1 Workshop Persiapan, Pengelolaan, dan Penghunian NSD 01/08/2018 02/08/2018 1 Selesai 2 Pembentukan dan Legalisasi SK Badan Pengelola (UPTD-NSD), serta Penetapan Tarif Sewa 18/08/2018 06/09/2018 19 Selesai, proses revisi menyesuaikan Proposal Teknis NSD Kota Kendari 3 Konsolidasi UPTD-NSD (Badan Pengelola) **) 01/10/2018 4 Perekrutan dan pelatihan tenaga harian lepas yang bersumber dari penerima manfaat NSD (jika diperlukan) 01/10/2018 5 Proses pelaksanaan OM 100 KK 01/10/2018 6 Proses pelaksanaan OM 125 KK 01/11/2018 AGS SEPT OKT NOV DES TA 2018 KETERANGANDURASI (HARI)NO KEGIATAN MULAI SELESAI SOSIALISASI TERHADAP 100 KK PENGHUNI NSD SOSIALISASI KEPADA CALON PENERIMA MANFAAT BARU (125 KK) PROSES SELEKSI PENERIMA MANFAAT (TIM SELEKSI) PROSES PEMBENTUKAN BADAN PENGELOLA 10
  9. 9. SHARING APBD NSD PURIRANO, KOTA KENDARI No Item Kegiatan Realisasi 1 Penyediaan lahan dan land clearing Terlaksana di TA 2016 2 Penanganan lokasi ex-squatter pasca relokasi warga ke lokasi NSD Pada TA 2019 rencana di sepanjang bantaran sungai di punggaloba dibangun ruang terbuka publik dan jalan inspeksi 3 Realisasi dukungan infrastruktur pada lokasi NSD berupa a.Pembangunan jalan aspal sebagai akses menuju kawasan NSD (side entrance) b.Pembangunan sumur bor dan reservoir c.Penyediaan jaringan listrik (PLN) d.Penyediaan armol truck untuk pengumpulan sampah a.Dalam proses usulan TA 2019 b. Telah terlaksana di TA 2018 c. Telah terlaksana di TA 2017 d. Dalam proses usulan TA 2019 4 Pengalokasian anggaran untuk pembangunan fasos fasum (mushola, balai warga, ruang pengelola), serta pembuatan taman / lansekap Dalam proses usulan TA 2019 5 Pengalokasian anggaran pembangunan pasar purirano Dalam proses usulan TA 2019
  10. 10. KOTA PALOPO (NSD SAMPODDO Direktorat Jenderal Cipta Karya Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat 02 Progres Pelaksanaan Konstruksi Progres Penghunian Time Schedule Proses Penghunian
  11. 11. PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI KOTA PALOPO (NSD Sampoddo) Total Unit Rumah : 120 Terbangun TA 2017 : 100 Unit Terbangun TA 2018 : 20 Unit Paket pembangunan infrastruktur NSD Kota Palopo yang didanai melalui NUSP-2 saat ini dalam tahap pelaksanaan dengan data sebagai berikut : Nama Paket Pekerjaan : Pembangunan Infrastruktur NSD, Kawasan Sampoddo, Kota Palopo Tanggal Kontrak : 4 Juni 2018 Masa Pelaksanaan Pek : 180 hari (6 bulan) Nama Kontraktor : PT. Osato Seike Jenis Kegiatan : • Jalan (paving) • Drainase (pas. batu dan u-ditch) • Talud (pas. batu) • Plat Deucker • Jaringan pipa air bersih (HDPE 4” saluran utama dan HDPE 2” SR) • Sarana & prasarana persampahan (motor sampah, container sampah, TPS) • Taman dan pelengkap (lampu, taman & street furniture) • Gerbang utama (Main Entrance) • Pagar (Tembok keliling) Progres : Minggu 23 Keuangan 40.48 % Fisik 56.17 %
  12. 12. PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
  13. 13. PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
  14. 14. PROGRES PENGHUNIAN •Sasaran penerima manfaat NSD Sampoddo adalah penghuni Kawasan permukiman kumuh liar (squatter) di Kelurahan Pontap, Kelurahan Ponjalae dan Kelurahan Penggoli. •Sebanyak 120 unit akan dilakukan proses seleksi sort list calon penerima manfaat di bulan November, rencana di minggu ke 2 dilaksanakan pembagian formulir kelengkapan administrasi kepada calon sort list penerima manfaat. •Draft SK Walikota Palopo terkait dengan proses penghunian dan pengelolaan Rumah Khusus telah di konsultasikan ke Biro Hukum, menunggu penetapan.
  15. 15. TIME SCHEDULE PROSES PENGHUNIAN 1 Konsolidasi Tim Seleksi **) 15/11/2017 17/11/2017 2 Selesai 2 Pembentukan Panitia Seleksi (SK Walikota) 18/03/2017 24/04/2017 37 Selesai 3 Sosialisasi Tingkat Kota 15/01/2018 16/01/2018 1 Selesai Sosialisasi Kepada Penerima Manfaat Tingkat Kelurahan (long list) Kelurahan Pontap 01/02/2018 02/02/2018 1 Selesai Kelurahan Ponjalae 01/02/2018 02/02/2018 1 Selesai Kelurahan Penggoli 01/02/2018 02/02/2018 1 Selesai Sosialisasi Kepada Penerima Manfaat (sebelum review mission ADB) Kelurahan Pontap 10/04/2018 11/04/2018 1 Selesai Kelurahan Ponjalae 10/04/2018 11/04/2018 1 Selesai Kelurahan Penggoli 10/04/2018 11/04/2018 1 Selesai 6 Identifikasi Calon Penerima Manfaat 09/07/2018 06/08/2018 28 Selesai 7 Seleksi Awal Calon Penerima Manfaat (long list) 06/08/2018 12/09/2018 37 8 Validasi Data (Verifikasi data) 06/08/2018 12/09/2018 37 9 Sosialisasi Tingkat Kota 12/09/2018 14/09/2018 2 Selesai Sosialisasi Kepada Calon Shortlist Kelurahan Pontap 01/10/2018 19/10/2018 18 Selesai Kelurahan Ponjalae 01/10/2018 19/10/2018 18 Selesai Kelurahan Penggoli 01/10/2018 19/10/2018 18 Selesai 11 Seleksi Akhir Calon Shortlist 01/10/2018 20/11/2018 50 Proses pendaftaran ulang 12 Proses Penetapan Penerima Manfaat NSD (SK Walikota) 01/12/2018 28/12/2018 27 13 Pengumuman Penerima Manfaat 01/01/2019 30/01/2019 29 14 Persiapan Penghunian ***) 01/01/2019 30/01/2019 29 15 Proses Penghunian 01/01/2019 30/01/2019 29 1 Konsolidasi UPTD-NSD (Badan Pengelola) **) 02/07/2018 10/09/2018 70 Di jadwalkan melakukan koordinasi rutin secara reguler setiap 2 minggu sekali, saat ini sudah 2x melakukan konsolidasi walaupun SK legalisasinya masih dalam proses legalisasi(draft) 2 Pembentukan dan Legalisasi SK Badan Pengelola (UPTD-NSD) 02/07/2018 10/09/2018 70 Draft SK sudah ada dan dalam proses kajian hukum untuk penetapan 3 Workshop Persiapan, Pengelolaan, dan Penghunian NSD 03/08/2018 04/08/2018 1 Selesai (dokumentasi lengkap) 4 Perekrutan dan pelatihan tenaga harian lepas yang bersumber dari penerima manfaat NSD (jika diperlukan) 01/01/2019 5 Proses penandatanganan sewa menyewa dengan Badan Pengelola 07/01/2019 6 Proses pelaksanaan OM 25/01/2019 TA 2018 KETERANGANDURASI (HARI) PROSES SELEKSI PENERIMA MANFAAT (TIM SELEKSI) NO KEGIATAN MULAI SELESAI Selesai PROSES PEMBENTUKAN BADAN PENGELOLA TA 2019 10 5 4 DES JAN FEBAGS SEPT OKT NOV
  16. 16. SHARING APBD NSD SAMPODDO, KOTA PALOPO No Item Kegiatan Realisasi *) 1 Penyediaan lahan dan land clearing Terlaksana di TA 2016 dan TA 2017 2 Penanganan lokasi ex-squatter pasca relokasi warga ke lokasi NSD a. Penyusunan RRTR untuk kawasan kumuh 3 kelurahan telah selesai TA 2017 b. TA 2019 direncanakan dibangun ruang terbuka publik dan jalan inspeksi di 3 kelurahan c. Direncanakan relokasi pada november 2018 3 Realisasi dukungan infrastruktur pada lokasi NSD berupa a.Pembangunan jalan aspal dan drainase sebagai akses utama (main entrance) menuju kawasan NSD b.Penyediaan akses jaringan air (PDAM) c.Penyediaan jaringan listrik (PLN) d.Penyediaan amrol truck untuk pengumpulan sampah a.Dalam proses usulan TA 2019 untuk jalan aspal dan drainase b.TA 2019 rencana penyambungan c.Telah terlaksana di TA 2018 d.Dalam proses usulan TA 2019 4 Pengalokasian anggaran untuk pembangunan fasos fasum (mushola, balai warga, ruang pengelola), serta pembuatan taman / lansekap Dalam proses usulan TA 2019 5 Pengalokasian anggaran pembangunan dermaga dan jembatan Dalam proses usulan TA 2019
  17. 17. KOTA BIMA (NSD JATIWANGI Direktorat Jenderal Cipta Karya Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat 03 Progres Pelaksanaan Konstruksi Persiapan Penghunian Time Schedule Proses Penghunian Isu Strategis (Permohonan Fasilitasi DJPP)
  18. 18. KOTA BIMA (NSD Jatiwangi) Total Unit Rumah : 218 Terbangun TA 2018 : 90 Unit Usulan TA 2019 : 128 Unit Nama Paket Pekerjaan : Pembangunan Infrastruktur NSD, Kawasan Jatiwangi, Kota Bima Tanggal Kontrak : 2 Oktober 2018 Masa Pelaksanaan Pek : 210 hari (7 bulan) Nama Kontraktor : PT. Tukadmas General Contractors Jenis Kegiatan : • Jalan (aspal) • Drainase (pas. batu) • Talud (pas. batu) • Plat Deucker • Jaringan pipa air bersih (HDPE 6”, 4” saluran utama dan HDPE 2” SR) • Sarana & prasarana persampahan • Taman dan pelengkap (lampu, area bermain & street furniture) • Kolam retensi • Gerbang utama • Tembok area gerbang utama Progres : Minggu 5 Keuangan 20.00 % Fisik 1.273 % PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI Paket pembangunan infrastruktur NSD Kota Bima yang didanai melalui NUSP-2 saat ini dalam tahap persiapan lapangan dengan data sebagai berikut :
  19. 19. PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
  20. 20. PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
  21. 21. ISU STRATEGIS Jumlah total rencana unit rumah pada NSD Jatiwangi adalah 218 unit. Fasilitasi DJPP pada TA 2018 adalah 90 unit, sehingga diusulkan ada penambahan fasilitasi unit rumah pada TA 2019 sejumlah : 128 unit rumah yang terdiri dari 10 unit rumah single dan 118 unit rumah kopel (59 kopel).
  22. 22. SHARING APBD NSD JATIWANGI, KOTA BIMA No Item Kegiatan Realisasi *) 1 Penyelesaian leveling lahan di lokasi NSD Area yang belum dilakukan pematangan : area kendang. Proses pematangan area kendang dianggarkan melalui APBD-P (Okt 18) 2 Penanganan lokasi ex-squatter pasca relokasi warga ke lokasi NSD Lokasi ex-squatter ditangani melalui JICA (BWS Nusa Tenggara 1). Kegiatannya berupa normalisasi sungai, pembangunan jalan inspeksi dan pembangunan ruang publik. Perencanaan sudah siap pada TA 2018 dan pelaksanaannya di TA 2019 3 Realisasi dukungan infrastruktur pada lokasi NSD berupa a.Pembangunan drainase yang menghubungkan dengan sistem kota b.Pembangunan jalan akses utama (main entrance) c.Penyediaan jaringan listrik (PLN) d.Penyediaan akses jaringan air (PDAM) e.Pembangunan reservoir (lokasi diluar NSD site) f. Penyediaan amrol truck untuk pengumpulan sampah a.Proses usulan TA 2019 b.Terbangun TA 2018 c.Direncanakan Okt 2018 d.Jaringan pipa sudah terbangun e.Pembebasan lahan dan pembangunan dialokasikan APBD-P bulan September f. Arm-roll sudah tersedia
  23. 23. SHARING APBD NSD JATIWANGI, KOTA BIMA No Item Kegiatan Realisasi *) 4 Pengalokasian anggaran untuk pembangunan fasos fasum (mushola, balai warga, ruang pengelola), serta pembuatan taman / lansekap PAUD: 2019 Musholla dan balai warga : 2019 Taman dan lansekap : 2019 5 Penyelesaian leveling lahan di lokasi NSD Area yang belum dilakukan pematangan : area kendang. Proses pematangan area kendang dianggarkan melalui APBD-P (September)
  24. 24. PROGRES PENGHUNIAN •Sasaran penerima manfaat NSD Jatiwangi adalah penghuni Kawasan permukiman kumuh liar (squatter) di Kelurahan Dara, Jatiwangi, Melayu, Paruga dan Tanjung. •Sosialisasi dan Workshop tingkat kota telah selesai dilaksanakan pada bulan Agustus 2018. •Sebanyak 218 unit akan dilakukan proses seleksi sort list calon penerima manfaat di bulan September – November 2018, telah tersosialisasikan program NSD di Kelurahan Dara dan kelurahan Jatiwangi. •Rencana pelaksanaan sosialisasi lanjutan tingkat Kelurahan pada minggu 2 November 2018.
  25. 25. TIME SCHEDULE PROSES PENGHUNIAN 1 Pembentukan Panitia Seleksi (SK Walikota) 02/11/2017 04/01/2018 63 Selesai 2 Konsolidasi Tim Seleksi *) 22/05/2018 17/08/2018 87 Konsolidasi tim teknis secara berkala dilaksanakan, total telah 4x diadakan konsolidasi tim teknis 3 Sosialisasi Tingkat Kelurahan 26/04/2018 27/04/2018 1 Selesai, kegiatan sosialisasi tingkat kelurahan sebagai bagian sosialisasi persiapan pelaksanaan konstruksi Perumahan Khusus di lokasi NSD 4 Seleksi Awal Calon Penerima Manfaat 04/06/2018 27/07/2018 53 Selesai 5 Validasi Data (Verifikasi data) 04/06/2018 27/07/2018 53 Selesai (sebagai data proposal teknis) Sosialisasi Kepada Calon Shortlist Kelurahan Dara 04/09/2018 05/09/2018 1 Selesai (dokumentasi lengkap) Kelurahan Jatiwangi 04/09/2018 31/10/2018 57 Kelurahan Melayu 04/09/2018 31/10/2018 57 Kelurahan Paruga 04/09/2018 31/10/2018 57 Kelurahan Tanjung 04/09/2018 31/10/2018 57 7 Seleksi Akhir Calon Shortlist 03/12/2018 8 Proses Penetapan Penerima Manfaat NSD (SK Walikota) 03/12/2018 9 Pengumuman Penerima Manfaat 10/12/2018 10 Proses penandatanganan sewa menyewa dengan Badan Pengelola 17/12/2018 11 Persiapan Penghunian **) 03/01/2019 12 Proses Penghunian 10/01/2019 1 Workshop Persiapan, Pengelolaan, dan Penghunian NSD 03/08/2018 04/08/2018 1 Selesai 2 Pembentukan dan Legalisasi SK Badan Pengelola (UPTD-NSD), serta Penetapan Tarif Sewa 08/08/2018 30/09/2018 53 Proses draft legalisasi SK badan pengelola 3 Konsolidasi UPTD-NSD (Badan Pengelola) *) 08/08/2018 30/05/2019 295 4 Perekrutan dan pelatihan tenaga harian lepas yang bersumber dari penerima manfaat NSD (jika diperlukan) 5 Proses pelaksanaan OM 15/01/2019 30/05/2019 135 6 AGS SEPT OKT NOV DES TA 2018 TA 2019 PROSES SELEKSI PENERIMA MANFAAT (TIM SELEKSI) PROSES LEGALISASI BADAN PENGELOLA (UPTD-NSD) DURASI (HARI) NO KEGIATAN MULAI SELESAI KETERANGAN Rencana bulan september - Oktober JAN FEB MAR APR MEI
  26. 26. KAB KAPUAS (NSD Handil Berkat Makmu Direktorat Jenderal Cipta Karya Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat 04 Progres Pelaksanaan Konstruksi Persiapan Penghunian Time Schedule Proses Penghunian Isu Strategis (Permohonan Fasilitasi DJPP)
  27. 27. PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI KABUPATEN KAPUAS (NSD Handil Berkat Makmur) Total Unit Rumah : 200 Terbangun TA 2018 : 100 Unit Usulan TA 2019 : 100 Unit Paket pembangunan infrastruktur NSD Kabupaten Kapuas yang didanai melalui NUSP-2 saat ini dalam tahap lelang LPSE dengan data sebagai berikut : Nama Paket Pekerjaan : Pembangunan Infrastruktur NSD, Kawasan Handil Berkat Makmur, Kabupaten Kapuas Jenis Kegiatan : • Jalan (beton) • Drainase (pas. batu) • Talud (pas. batu) • Plat Deucker • Jaringan pipa air bersih (HDPE 4” saluran utama, HDPE 2” SR, HDPE ¾”) • Sarana & prasarana persampahan • Taman dan pelengkap (lampu, area bermain & street furniture) • Gerbang utama • Kolam retensi dan IPAL Progres : Proses lelang LPSE Target terkontrak : bulan November 2018 Rencana pelaksanaan pekerjaan : 210 Hari (Bulan November 2018 – Maret 2019)
  28. 28. ISU STRATEGIS Jumlah total rencana unit rumah pada NSD Handil Berkat Makmur adalah 200 unit. Fasilitasi DJPP pada TA 2018 adalah 100 unit, sehingga diusulkan ada penambahan fasilitasi unit rumah pada TA 2019 sejumlah : 100 unit rumah yang terdiri dari 32 unit rumah single dan 68 unit rumah kopel (34 kopel).
  29. 29. SHARING APBD NSD HANDIL BERKAT MAKMUR, KAB KAPUAS No Item Kegiatan Realisasi *) 1 Penyelesaian pematangan tapak rumah di lokasi NSD (termasuk penggalian kolam pada masing-masing kavling) Dari total 45 blok, 27 blok terselesaikan dengan 1,2 M TA 2018. Sisa 18 blok dengan APBD-P (Oktober) sebesar 500 juta. 2 Penanganan lokasi ex-squatter pasca relokasi warga ke lokasi NSD Pembangunan waterfront area. Saat ini sedang dalam pembahasan pengalokasian anggaran 3 Realisasi dukungan infrastruktur pada lokasi NSD berupa a.Pembangunan jalan akses utama (main entrance) menuju kawasan NSD dan talud b.Penyediaan jaringan listrik (PLN) c. Penyediaan akses jaringan air (PDAM) d. Penyediaan amrol truck untuk pengumpulan sampah a.Sudah lelang dan dianggarkan melalui APBD-P (oktober) b.PLN sudah siap, waktu pelaksanaan dalam konfirmasi c.PDAM sudah siap, waktu pelaksanaan dalam konfirmasi e. Sudah tersedia 4 Pengalokasian anggaran untuk pembangunan fasos fasum (mushola, balai warga, ruang pengelola), serta pembuatan taman / lansekap Proses pengusulan TA 2019 5 Pengalokasian anggaran pembinaan pembibitan / budidaya ikan Proses pengusulan TA 2019
  30. 30. PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KONSTRUKSI
  31. 31. PROGRES PENGHUNIAN •Sasaran penerima manfaat NSD Handil Berkat Makmur adalah penghuni Kawasan permukiman kumuh liar (squatter) di Kelurahan Selat Hulu, Selat Tengah, Selat Dalam, Selat Hilir dan Pulau Telo. •Sosialisasi dan Workshop tingkat kota telah selesai dilaksanakan pada bulan September 2018. •Sebanyak 200 unit akan dilakukan proses seleksi sort list calon penerima manfaat di bulan Oktober 2018, di mulai kegiatan sosialisasi kepada penerima manfaat di masing- masing kelurahan
  32. 32. TIME SCHEDULE PROSES PENGHUNIAN 1 Pembentukan Panitia Seleksi (SK Walikota) 20/09/2018 30/09/2018 10 Selesai 2 Konsolidasi Tim Seleksi **) 20/09/2018 14/10/2018 24 Sosialisasi Tingkat Kelurahan Kelurahan Selat Hulu 01/10/2018 14/10/2018 13 Kelurahan Selat Tengah 01/10/2018 14/10/2018 13 Kelurahan Selat Dalam 01/10/2018 14/10/2018 13 Kelurahan Selat Hilir 01/10/2018 14/10/2018 13 Kelurahan Pulau Telo 01/10/2018 14/10/2018 13 4 Seleksi Awal Calon Penerima Manfaat 14/10/2018 21/10/2018 7 5 Validasi Data (Verifikasi data) 14/10/2018 14/11/2018 31 Sosialisasi Kepada Calon Shortlist Kelurahan Selat Hulu 14/10/2018 14/11/2018 31 Kelurahan Selat Tengah 14/10/2018 14/11/2018 31 Kelurahan Selat Dalam 14/10/2018 14/11/2018 31 Kelurahan Selat Hilir 14/10/2018 14/11/2018 31 Kelurahan Pulau Telo 14/10/2018 14/11/2018 31 7 Seleksi Akhir Calon Shortlist 14/11/2018 20/11/2018 6 8 Proses Penetapan Penerima Manfaat NSD (SK Walikota) 20/11/2018 25/11/2018 5 9 Pengumuman Penerima Manfaat 25/11/2018 02/12/2018 7 10 Proses penandatanganan sewa menyewa dengan Badan Pengelola 25/11/2018 20/12/2018 25 11 Persiapan Penghunian ***) 25/11/2018 20/12/2018 25 12 Proses Penghunian 25/11/2018 31/01/2019 67 bertahap sampai seluruh rumah terpenuhi 1 Workshop Persiapan, Pengelolaan, dan Penghunian NSD 06/09/2018 07/09/2018 1 Selesai 2 Pembentukan dan Legalisasi SK Badan Pengelola (UPTD-NSD), serta Penetapan Tarif Sewa 20/09/2018 30/09/2018 10 3 Konsolidasi UPTD-NSD (Badan Pengelola) **) 20/09/2018 14/10/2018 24 4 Perekrutan dan pelatihan tenaga harian lepas yang bersumber dari penerima manfaat NSD (jika diperlukan) 25/11/2018 20/12/2018 25 5 Proses pelaksanaan OM 25/11/2018 31/12/2019 401 PROSES SELEKSI PENERIMA MANFAAT (TIM SELEKSI) PROSES LEGALISASI BADAN PENGELOLA (UPTD-NSD) 6 3 KETERANGANNO KEGIATAN MULAI SELESAI DURASI (HARI) JAN FEB MAR APR MEISEPT OKT NOV DES TA 2019TA 2018
  33. 33. TERIMA KASIH

×