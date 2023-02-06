Successfully reported this slideshow.
Whatever your question is, math already has a map to the answer

Feb. 06, 2023
Whatever your question is, math already has a map to the answer

Feb. 06, 2023
Science

Mathematics seems to be discovered, nonetheless, the same way the perfect form for a a cutting tool was discovered by the primitive man. Just as the tool, mathematics still represents a concoction of essential secrets of the Universe and circumstantial limitation of the human body, mind and perception.

Whatever your question is, math already has a map to the answer

  1. 1. Whatever your question is, math already has a map to the answer.
  2. 2. About Bogdan ● Chief Executive Geek at Knosis.ai ○ AAI*: artificial and augmented intelligence ● 15+ years of experience in cross-network, wide-scale solution architecture, both in startups and in corporate environments ● Founder of DeepVISS ○ Open-source ways to make machines talk to each other ○ Applied Mathematics and Interdisciplinary Research in Education and Psychology of Intelligence “To an open mind there are no closed doors.”
  3. 3. Let’s play a game https://bit.ly/DeepVISS-IdeaMixxxer https://forms.gle/nEkSjK9ABsmHdu8z9 What do you want to <build> that is useful for the [human citadel]?
  4. 4. Agenda 1. The Library of Babel 2. The Singularity and Making First Contact 3. Breaking free of the Gutenberg jail 4. Re-imagining functions as maps of a journey 5. Math as a tool for understanding inequality
  5. 5. “Mathematics is the core repository of languages that have emerged (to us) out of our experiences with the Universe. It is the essential handbook for drawing a shared atlas with mental maps to all the places we have visited mentally together, as a civilization.”
  6. 6. The Library of Babel At present it contains all possible pages of 3200 characters, about 104677 books. Any text you find in any location of the library will be in the same place in perpetuity. Try it yourself Sometimes how one asks the question is more important than finding the answer. (1) Choose chamber (3) Choose shelf (2) Choose a wall (4) Choose book & a page
  7. 7. The Singularity. Making first contact.
  8. 8. If you were to write the script for the first astronaut who makes contact with an alien species ... what would you write?
  9. 9. If you were a journalist tasked with interviewing the first true sentient form of artificial intelligence using just a text terminal … What would your first three questions be?
  10. 10. Breaking stories free of the Gutenberg jail.
  11. 11. 1960 2000
  12. 12. 2020
  13. 13. 2050 (?)
  14. 14. Re-imagining <Functions> as Maps and Journeys
  15. 15. Math as a tool for understanding inequality
  16. 16. Source: “An Unexpected Tool for Understanding Inequality”, Dr. Eugenia Cheng
  17. 17. There is no more reason to watch the game from the bench anymore. Muster the courage to be on the field, the play and practice without awaiting permission or validation. We need your help to define a new language that works not just for all of us, but for future generations.
  18. 18. Open questions 1. The first step towards creating AAI* implementations and technology that are not biases is to make sure that we ourselves, as designers, are not biased. Would you be willing to publish, in blind, the results of a test on bias? 2. If you were a journalist tasked with interviewing the first true sentient form of artificial intelligence using just a text terminal, what would your first three questions be? 3. Do you think using super-human* computational powers (like big data, machine learning) for the purpose of targeting commercial and political messages is ethical? 4. How can AAI* help close the many skill-gaps that plague our society? 5. How can AAI* help us seek global optimae** in regards to our health and hygiene, without discrimination, without the limitations and the walls imposed by culture and religion?
  19. 19. What do you want to build that is useful for the human citadel? # > …
  20. 20. bogdan@deepviss.org @bocse Linkedin: bogdanbocse
  21. 21. Backup Slides
  22. 22. References 1. “An unexpected tool for understanding inequality”, Eugenia Cheng 2. The Library of Babel 3. Presenting Functions as Journeys 4. Is mathematics being constructed or being discovered? 5. How to talk to aliens?

