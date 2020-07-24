Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is better to choose windows or linux hosting

How to choose hosting today? Well, hosting companies offer their clients hosting services based on one of their two platforms Windows or Linux.

What Is Better To Choose: Windows or Linux hosting?

  How to choose hosting today? Well, hosting companies offer their clients hosting services based on one of their two platforms Windows or Linux. Linux hosting can run on one of the operating systems Red Hat, CentOS, Debian, etc., while Windows runs on Microsoft Windows Server. It should be noted that the server operating system does not matter much to the client, but the technical characteristics of the server hardware itself are more important. As for the level of capabilities that a particular system provides, thanks to regular updates and improvements to both systems, they are approximately at the same level in terms of reliability and security. One of the main differences between $1 Hosting Linux Canada and Windows hosting is the type of web server that is used. Apache is often used on Linux, and Internet Information Server is used on Windows. Some users mistakenly believe that if the
  computer is managed using Windows, then the hosting should be appropriate. In fact, the account is accessed via the control panel or FTP, which are the same for all platforms. But, at the same time, the methods of accessing the server are different for these operating systems. FTP gives access to both types of servers, but Telnet or SSH is only suitable for Linux. Windows or Linux hosting In terms of performance and reliability, Linux performed better here, as it is able to handle more processes simultaneously than Windows. Although, the level of hardware performance is more influenced by the administrator's qualifications than by the type of operating system. Not a little important is such an aspect as the cost of the service. Those 1 Dollar Hosting UK providers that use the Windows system on their hardware are required to buy expensive licenses for the software from the manufacturer, which, in turn, increases the price of the service. Unlike Windows, Linux is a free system and is more commonly used by providers. Most popular databases and programming languages are supported by both operating systems. In addition, Windows supports a number of standards developed by Microsoft, which will be expensive or impossible to apply on Linux. In any case, you should give preference to universal technologies that any system can perform equally well. If we consider the security issue, then servers managed by the Linux system will be more secure. This is due to the smaller distribution of the system compared to Window, as
  well as the existence of fewer malicious programs aimed at Linux. Thus, the choice of an operating system should be based on an analysis of the site, its features and needs.

