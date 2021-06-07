Full Epub The Monocle Book of Italy

Following the success of The Monocle Book of Japan this volume is a celebration of all things Italian. Few countries pack a punch like Italy. Energetic enigmatic and effortlessly cool itÃ¢Â€Â™s a country of chic beach clubs traditionsteeped hilltop towns and cities full of charm. Its cuisine is celebrated around the world its design aesthetic has become synonymous with both functionality and style and itÃ¢Â€Â™s home to the undisputed capital of fashion ItalyÃ¢Â€Â™s appeal is undeniable.Covering everything from design architecture and culture to food fashion and current affairs The Monocle Book of Italy is overflowing with insight and is fully illustrated with specially commissioned photography to paint a unique portrait of the nation. From the vaporettos of Venice and the boutiques of Milan to the familyrun trattorias of Trieste and the sunny shorelines of Sicily discover the people places and traditions that define this captivating country. La dolce vita never looked so good.