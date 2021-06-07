Download (PDF) The Antifa Stories From Inside the Black Bloc

In The Antifa Stories from Inside the Black Bloc Posobiec recounts his firsthand experiences infiltrating their 2016 meetings where they planned their attack on Trump's inauguration to going undercover in Seattle's CHAZ in 2020. Posobiec uncovers the secret history of this radical anarchist group and follows their trail from their earliest days in Weimar Germany to the battlefields of Syria to within the borders of the Western Civilization they seek to destabilize.