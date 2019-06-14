Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ittefaq full movie download free Ittefaq full movie download free / Ittefaq full / Ittefaq download / Ittefaq free LINK IN...
Ittefaq full movie download free Police officer Dev investigates a double murder case that has only two witnesses - an acc...
Ittefaq full movie download free Type: Movies Genre: N/A Written By: N/A. Stars: N/A, Mystery Director: Abhay Chopra Ratin...
Ittefaq full movie download free Download Full Version Ittefaq Video OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ittefaq full movie download free

2 views

Published on

Ittefaq full movie download free / Ittefaq full / Ittefaq download / Ittefaq free

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ittefaq full movie download free

  1. 1. Ittefaq full movie download free Ittefaq full movie download free / Ittefaq full / Ittefaq download / Ittefaq free LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOVIE
  2. 2. Ittefaq full movie download free Police officer Dev investigates a double murder case that has only two witnesses - an acclaimed writer Vikram and a young homemaker Maya, who also happen to be the prime suspects in the case. He finds himself being torn between their own version's of what happened on the fateful night, and takes it upon himself to figure out the real story and capture the real murderer.
  3. 3. Ittefaq full movie download free Type: Movies Genre: N/A Written By: N/A. Stars: N/A, Mystery Director: Abhay Chopra Rating: 69.0% Date: November 3, 2017 Duration: 1h 47m Keywords: double murder, murder, whodunit
  4. 4. Ittefaq full movie download free Download Full Version Ittefaq Video OR Download Now

×