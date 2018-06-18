Read Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes PDF online

There is no question that adopting a plant-rich diet is better for us - and for the planet - and given the recent meat and processed food crisis, people are becoming ultra vigilant about their diets and the fresh, wholesome food they want to eat. Skipping meat, even for a few days a week, can make a difference to your health and wellbeing, but that doesn t mean you have to sacrifice flavour. Today, vegetarian cooking has never been easier or more delicious thanks to the abundance of farmer s markets, the diverse range of fresh produce in our supermarket aisles, and the excellent choices of pastas, grains, pulses and even frozen food staples available to us. Meatless is an inspiring, beautifully illustrated new cookery book for committed vegetarians and meat eaters alike.Here you will find classics as well as soon-to-be favourites including: small plates and simple side dishes to mix and match (Fresh Pea Hummus, Baked Polenta Fries); stovetop suppers (Spring Vegetable Ragout; Southwestern Hash; Shiitake Fried Rice); soups, stews and chilli (Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Green Vegetable Curry; Marrakesh Stew); casseroles and other baked dishes (Herbed Ricotta Souffle, Portobello Gratins); substantial salads (Warm Edamame Salad; Roasted Tomato Tabbouleh; New Greek Salad); sandwiches, burgers and pizzas (Grilled Asparagus and Ricotta Pizza; Chipotle Avocado Sandwich); and, pasta and other noodles; (Rice Noodles & Broccoli Pesto; Two-bean Pasta Salad, No-bake Lasagna with Ricotta and Tomatoes). With an overview of items that build flavour and add protein, and essential recipes and techniques for vegetable stock, rice, dried beans, polenta, and much more, Meatless is destined to become a go-to favourite for vegetarians and meat-eaters - and a fabulous road map to a healthier lifestyle.


