Join Great British Bake Off sensation Nadiya Hussain for scrumptious stories and delicious bakes that all the family can enjoy. A unique combination of storybook and cookbook, with all recipes and stories devised and written by Nadiya herself, Nadiya s Bake Me a Story brings families into the kitchen to spend time together sharing stories and cooking. - Make yummy butter-bean patties and, while they are in the oven, enjoy the story of Jack and the Bean-Patty Stalk - Meet Ruby-Red and the Three Bears, then bake your Very-Berry muffins - Join Rapunzel on an adventure, then make her carrot and nutmeg cookies - Bake some pumpkin and spice flapjacks, then curl up with the tale of Cinderella and her pumpkins Combining playful photography of Nadiya and her children with vibrant illustrations by Clair Rossiter, this glorious celebration of the joy of sharing food and stories is the perfect addition to every family s kitchen! This wonderful hardback book has 146 pages and measures: 25.2 x 19.5 x 1.5cm

