Early civilizations and religion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
World History for Zoey and Kaya
Interesting Slides from World History Ancient history site https://www.ancient.eu/ Khan Academy World History https://www....
Earliest Mideast Civilizations (3000 BC - 1200 BC)
Sumerians 3000 BC - 2000 BC https://www.history.com/news/9-things-you-may-not-know-about-the-ancient-sumerians Nine Things...
Babylonia Babylonia was the leading empire in the Middle East for many years. King Hammurabi (1800 BC) was famous for crea...
Egyptian Civilization (3050 - 30 BC) The Egyptians have left more ruins behind than any ancient civilization. Some are ove...
Mideastern Empires 1450 BC These empires were traded with each other and fought many wars. They were based on bronze. (Bro...
Cretan (Minoan) Civilization (2700 - 1100 BC) The ﬁrst European civilization was on the island of Crete. They traded with ...
Trojan War (1200 BC) Menelaus Helen of Troy Agamemnon Paris Achilles Hector Odysseus Trojan Horse Greek Cities and Troy Th...
Religions
Hindu Gods and Temples The Hindu religion has many gods including Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, and Ganesh. There are many colorf...
Buddhism (6th Century BC) Buddha was an Indian prince who renounced his wealth. He preached that living a simple life woul...
Judaism Judaism was the tribal religion of the Jewish people in Palestine. The religion was centered in a temple in Jerusa...
Jewish (Old Testament) People and Stories Moses parting Red Sea (1250 BC) Abraham Moses receiving 10 commandments David (9...
Greek Gods Zeus/Jupiter Poseidon/Neptune Helios/Apollo/Sol Ares/MarsAphrodite/Venus Athena/Minerva Hades/Pluto Greek Gods ...
More Greek Gods and Goddesses Eros/Cupid Pan/Faunu Hestia/VestaHephaestus/Vulcan Demeter/Ceres Janus Nike Maia/Bona Dea Di...
Norse Gods Tyr Odin Thor Frigg Loki Valkyries Valhalla Götterdämmerung The Norse Gods were the pre -Christian Gods of the ...
Christian Religious Figures The Christian religion believes in a Trinity of the Father (God), Son (Jesus) and Holy Spirit/...
Christian Events Jesus was born in a manger. He lived a quiet life as a carpenter before starting to preach. He performed ...
More Christian Saints Patrick Francis Nicholas Joseph Serra Anthony Santiago /James Teresa Augustine John Paul 2John 23Mar...
Christian Religion (1 AD) Rome is the center of the Catholic Religion St Peter’s Square and Cathedral with Egyptian obelis...
More Christian Churches Sagrada Familia in BarcelonaSacre Cour in Paris Pentecostal Services Gospel Music Service
Muslim Religion (622 AD) Kaaba Mosque in Mecca The dots are people The center of the Muslim religion is the Kaaba temple i...
Beautiful Mosques United Arab Emirates.Blue Mosque Istanbul Russia Uzbekizstan PakistanIran
Early Western Civilizations (500 BC - 500 AD)
Persian Empire (539 BC - 330 BC) The Persians conquered Babylonia and Egypt Persian Empire Persepolis Capital
Persian vs Greeks Persia tried several times unsuccessfully to conquer Greece. They were defeated in the Battle of Maratho...
Athens The Greek victory produced the greatest explosion of culture in history including architects, , , and sculptures. S...
More Greek Philosophers Parmenides (500 BC) believed that nothing really changes. Heraclitus (500 BC) believed that nothin...
Greek Mathematicians The four most famous Greek mathematicians are Euclid (400 BC), Pythagoras (500 BC), Diophantus (265 B...
The Line (Euclid, Zeno, Plato) Euclid Euclidean Geometry: Line and point are undeﬁned terms Assumption: Two points determi...
More Famous Greeks Homer (800 BC) is the most famous Greek poet. Thales (600 BC) was the ﬁrst Greek scientist. Democritus ...
Peloponnesian War After the defeat of the Persians, the two leading Greek Powers were the democracy. Athens and the warrio...
Alexander the Great Alexander the Great was the King of Macedonia, north of Greece. His father conquered Greece. Alexander...
Rome vrs. Carthage (Punic Wars 264 - 146 BC) Rome lost many battles including 50,000 men at Cannae but eventually destroye...
Assassination of Julius Caesar (41 BC)  Julius Caesar was a Roman General who conquered Gaul (France). He led his Army int...
Roman Empire (31 BC - 1453 AD) The Roman Empire was the most inﬂuential for European history. The Western Empire lasted un...
Some Interesting Roman Emperors The Western Roman Empire lasted from 41 BC until 476 AD. During that time there good emper...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Early civilizations and religion

40 views

Published on

Educational slides on world history

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Early civilizations and religion

  1. 1. World History for Zoey and Kaya
  2. 2. Interesting Slides from World History Ancient history site https://www.ancient.eu/ Khan Academy World History https://www.khanacademy.org/humanities/world-history
  3. 3. Earliest Mideast Civilizations (3000 BC - 1200 BC)
  4. 4. Sumerians 3000 BC - 2000 BC https://www.history.com/news/9-things-you-may-not-know-about-the-ancient-sumerians Nine Things You Didn’t Know about Sumeria 1. One of the larger Sumerian cities may have had 80,000 residents. 2. The list of Sumerian rulers includes one woman. 3. The Sumerian city-states were often at war with one another. 4. The Sumerians were famously fond of beer. 5. Cuneiform writing was used for over 3,000 years. 6. The Sumerians were well-traveled trade merchants. 7. The hero of the Epic of Gilgamesh was probably a real Sumerian historical ﬁgure. 8. Sumerian mathematics and measurements are still used today. 9. Sumerian culture was lost to history until the 19th century. King Gilgamesh was the ﬁrst legendary superhero. He fought the monster, Humbaba Humbaba
  5. 5. Babylonia Babylonia was the leading empire in the Middle East for many years. King Hammurabi (1800 BC) was famous for creating a set of laws (Hammurabi’s Code) including “an eye for an eye”. Babylonia adopted and spread 60 minute = 1 hour, 60 seconds = 1 minutes, and 360 degrees around the circle. The Hanging Gardens and Ziggurat were famous Babylonian buildings Hammurabi Code in Cuneiform Hanging Gardens Ziggurat (Babel) The Jews were in exile in Babylonia 550 BC
  6. 6. Egyptian Civilization (3050 - 30 BC) The Egyptians have left more ruins behind than any ancient civilization. Some are over 5 thousand years old. Pyramids were tombs of pharaohs Sphinx is a mythical creature Abu Simbel is a famous temple Mummy Pharaoh Obelisk Aida - Egyptian Triumphal March
  7. 7. Mideastern Empires 1450 BC These empires were traded with each other and fought many wars. They were based on bronze. (Bronze Age) They all suﬀered decline or collapse in 1200 BC for unknown reasons but then most revived several hundred years later with iron tools and weapons ( Iron Age)
  8. 8. Cretan (Minoan) Civilization (2700 - 1100 BC) The ﬁrst European civilization was on the island of Crete. They traded with many countries from their capital at Knossos. Their most famous king was Minos. One of the most famous Greek myths is about t Minotaur (man with bull head) who lurked in a labyrinth in Knossos and killed young sacriﬁces. He was slain by the Athenian hero, Thesus, who used a ball of string to escape the labyrinth. Minotaur in Labyrinth Thesus slaying the Minotaur Palace at Knossos Cretan Trade Routes Minos
  9. 9. Trojan War (1200 BC) Menelaus Helen of Troy Agamemnon Paris Achilles Hector Odysseus Trojan Horse Greek Cities and Troy The most famous European epic is the story of the Trojan War as told by the poet in the ILLIAD. It is based on a 10 year long war between many Greek cities and Troy in Asia. There is probably some truth behind the legends which describe interventions by Greek gods. Paris of Troy stole Helen the wife of Menelaus of Sparta. Agamemnon of Mycenae called on all Greek cities to return Helen. After a long siege, Troy’s hero Hector was killed by the Greek hero Achilles. Achilles was killed by Paris who was later killed in battle. Odysseus of Ithaca devised a trick strategy based on a large horse ﬁlled with Greek soldiers that the Trojans brought into their city. At night, the soldiers came out and opened the city gates and Troy was destroyed. Odysseus wandered for 10 more years before returning home. This was described in Homer’s ODYSSEY epic. Odyssey Homer
  10. 10. Religions
  11. 11. Hindu Gods and Temples The Hindu religion has many gods including Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, and Ganesh. There are many colorful temples.They divided society into castes. The only way to move up was through reincarnation. Two other famous Hindu gods are Rama and Krishna (reincarnation of Vishnu) Brahma ShivaVishnu Ganesh Hindu Temples and VaranasiRama KrishnaHanuman Hinduism has many colorful holidays including Holi Diwali Kali and Dussehra
  12. 12. Buddhism (6th Century BC) Buddha was an Indian prince who renounced his wealth. He preached that living a simple life would enable you to avoid reincarnation and obtain Nirvana. The religion started in India and spread through East Asia. India later returned to Hinduism
  13. 13. Judaism Judaism was the tribal religion of the Jewish people in Palestine. The religion was centered in a temple in Jerusalem and a book called the torah (Bible). The Torah was a combination of myths and history that emphasized that was only one God. (monotheism). The Jews were conquered by the Babylonians and Romans and dispersed but always returned. The current state of Israel was founded in 1948. The Jewish Temple was destroyed by the Romans West Wall is all that remains of the Temple The Torah is the center of Judaism
  14. 14. Jewish (Old Testament) People and Stories Moses parting Red Sea (1250 BC) Abraham Moses receiving 10 commandments David (950 BC) Solomon (930 BC) Isaac Abraham about to sacriﬁce Isaac Jacob’s Ladder Joseph sold as a slave by his brothers Abraham was the father of the Jewish people. He migrated from Ur in southern Mesopotamia to Palestine following God’s instructions. He had many sons including Ismael (ancestor of the Arabs) and Isaac (ancestor of the Jews). God asked Abraham to sacriﬁce Isaac but then stopped Abraham. Jacob was Isaac’s son who dreamt of a ladder to heaven. Jacob had 12 sons but his favorite was Joseph. Joseph’s brothers were jealous and sold him into slavery in Egypt. Jacob was a wise man who was able to win the favor of Pharaoh and provide shelter to his family when there was famine in Palestine. However later Pharaohs made the Israelis slaves. Moses was a leader whole the Jews out of Egypt by parting the Red Sea. He later received the 10 commandments from God on Mt Sinai. King David was the most famous Jewish ruler. When he was a young boy, he fought the giant Goliath. His son, wise KingSolomon, built the ﬁrst Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.
  15. 15. Greek Gods Zeus/Jupiter Poseidon/Neptune Helios/Apollo/Sol Ares/MarsAphrodite/Venus Athena/Minerva Hades/Pluto Greek Gods Family Tree Hera/JunoCronos/SaturnUranus Gaia/Kaya Artemis/Diana/Luna Uranus was the original sky God married to Gaia the Earth Goddess. Cronos the Titan overthrew his father Uranus and ate his own children for safety. His son, Zeus escaped this fate, overthrew Cronus, resurrected his siblings, and became king of the Gods. Hera was his wife. Poseidon (brother of Zeus) was the Sea God Hades (brother of Zeus) was the God of the Underworld, Zeus had many children. Artemis was the Moon Goddess, Helios was the Sun God, Aphrodite was the Love Goddess, Ares was the War God, and Minerva was the Goddess of Wisdom.
  16. 16. More Greek Gods and Goddesses Eros/Cupid Pan/Faunu Hestia/VestaHephaestus/Vulcan Demeter/Ceres Janus Nike Maia/Bona Dea Dionysius/BacchusHermes/Mercury Atlas Hercules Hermes was the messenger of the Gods, Dionysius was the God of wine, Hephaestus was the God of Fire, Demeter was the Goddess of Fertility, Hestia was the Goddess of Home, Atlas held up the world. Hercules was the world strongest man (half-God), Maia was the Goddess of spring time, Janus had two heads looking into past and future.Eros was the God of Love, Pan had a goat’s body and was the God of the woods. Constellations of the Zodiac
  17. 17. Norse Gods Tyr Odin Thor Frigg Loki Valkyries Valhalla Götterdämmerung The Norse Gods were the pre -Christian Gods of the Germans and the Vikings. Tyr was the God of War, Odin was the leader of the Gods, Thor was his son who had a mighty hammer (for thunder), and Frigg was Odin’s wife. Note that Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday come from these Gods. Loki was the God of Mischief. The Norse Gods were warlike. Soldiers who died bravely in battle were transported by Valkyries to join the Gods in the hall of Valhalla. However even the Gods would perish in the heaven in one last battle called the Götterdämmerung against monsters led by Loki.
  18. 18. Christian Religious Figures The Christian religion believes in a Trinity of the Father (God), Son (Jesus) and Holy Spirit/Ghost. Mary was the mother of Jesus. John the Baptist baptized Jesus. Jesus preached for three years to the Jews. He was betrayed by his apostle Judas and captured and cruciﬁed by the Romans. St Peter was an original apostle and the ﬁrst Pope. St Paul was a later convert to Christianity who spread the religion among the Romans. St Peter and St Paul were both killed by the Romans. The Catholic Church has 10,000 Saints. The devil is the source of evil. Father Son Holy Spirit Mary John and Jesus St Peter St Paul The Last Supper. Jesus says “One of you will betray me”. Where is Judas? Click to see an example Devil/Lucifer
  19. 19. Christian Events Jesus was born in a manger. He lived a quiet life as a carpenter before starting to preach. He performed miracles and healing. His most famous preaching was the Sermon on the Mount. He entered Jerusalem in triumph. The Romans captured and cruciﬁed him. He returned from the dead after 3 days. This is the Easter story. Birth of Jesus Healing Miracle Entry into Jerusalem Sermon on the Mount Cruciﬁxion Resurrection
  20. 20. More Christian Saints Patrick Francis Nicholas Joseph Serra Anthony Santiago /James Teresa Augustine John Paul 2John 23Mark Barbara St Joseph was married to Mary. St Augustine was a Roman who inﬂuenced Christian Doctrine. St Francis loved animals. St Anthony helps lot travelers. St James is the patron saint of Spain. Saint Barbara is the patron saint of mathematicians. St Thomas Aquinas was a famous philosopher. St Juniper Serra was an early California missionary. St Nicholas was a gift giver. St Patrick brought Christianity to Ireland. St Mark is the patron saint of Venice.Mother Teresa worked with poor in India. Pope John 23 modernized the Catholic Church. Pope John Paul 2 was Polish and helped defeat Communism. Thomas
  21. 21. Christian Religion (1 AD) Rome is the center of the Catholic Religion St Peter’s Square and Cathedral with Egyptian obelisk. The dots are people. St Basil’s in Moscow is the center of the Russian Orthodox Christianity
  22. 22. More Christian Churches Sagrada Familia in BarcelonaSacre Cour in Paris Pentecostal Services Gospel Music Service
  23. 23. Muslim Religion (622 AD) Kaaba Mosque in Mecca The dots are people The center of the Muslim religion is the Kaaba temple in Mecca. Millions of Muslims go on pilgrimage (Hajj) there to worship every year. Religious Muslims also bow 5 times a day to day towards Mecca Inside the black cube is a meteorite. Dome of the Rock Mosque in Jerusalem Muhammed
  24. 24. Beautiful Mosques United Arab Emirates.Blue Mosque Istanbul Russia Uzbekizstan PakistanIran
  25. 25. Early Western Civilizations (500 BC - 500 AD)
  26. 26. Persian Empire (539 BC - 330 BC) The Persians conquered Babylonia and Egypt Persian Empire Persepolis Capital
  27. 27. Persian vs Greeks Persia tried several times unsuccessfully to conquer Greece. They were defeated in the Battle of Marathon and the Battle of Salamis. Battle of Marathon 490 BC Battle of Salamis 480 BC Another famous battle was at (480 BC) where 300 Spartans held up a Persian Army of 150,000 before being killed Thermopylae
  28. 28. Athens The Greek victory produced the greatest explosion of culture in history including architects, , , and sculptures. See the School of Athens Parthenon Aeschylus Sophocles Socrates Plato Aristotle Euripedes Aristophanes Venus de Milo The individuals in the painting by Raphael cover the spectrum of Greek culture playwrightsphilosophers
  29. 29. More Greek Philosophers Parmenides (500 BC) believed that nothing really changes. Heraclitus (500 BC) believed that nothing is stable. Is a ﬂowing river today the same river tomorrow? Epicurus (300 BC) said the purpose of life was pleasure in moderation (Epicurism). Zeno of Citium (300 BC) said that pain was inevitable and must be endured calmly (Stoicism). Zeno of Elea (450 BC) is famous for his paradoxes that were precursors to calculus Parmenides Heraclitus Epicurus Zeno of EleaZeno of Citium Zeno paradox 1. At any moment in time the arrow is standing still. How does it hit the target? Is motion an illusion like in movies? Zeno paradox 2 When Achilles reaches tortoise’s previous position the tortoise has moved to a new position. How does Achilles catch the tortoise? Equivalent to what is value of x? if x = 1/2 +1/4 + 1/8 +1/16 … 2x = 2/2 +2/4 +2/8 + 2/16 … = 1 +1/2 + 1/4 +1/8 … = 1 + x Therefore x=1
  30. 30. Greek Mathematicians The four most famous Greek mathematicians are Euclid (400 BC), Pythagoras (500 BC), Diophantus (265 BC), and Archimedes (212 BC). Euclid invented geometric reasoning, Pythagoras proved a famous theorem, Diaphontus described integer solutions to equations, and Archimedes calculated the area of the circle by approximations with triangles. a = 3 b = 4 c = 5 3^2 + 4^2 = 5^2 Undeﬁned Terms Deﬁnitions Assumptions (Axioms) Theorems bb a a Circle Area = 𝛑* r^2 Triangle Area = 1/2 a*b Euclid Pythagoras Diophantus Archimedes
  31. 31. The Line (Euclid, Zeno, Plato) Euclid Euclidean Geometry: Line and point are undeﬁned terms Assumption: Two points determine one line Assumption: Parallel lines never meet Non-Euclidean Geometry These assumptions seem obvious but they are not always true. On the earths surface, there are many north-south lines between the North and South Pole, all of them are parallel. Plato Plato taught that lines in the observed world are not truly straight or continuous . He believed that there was an “ideal line” that all the observed lines were imperfect copies. It sounds strange but this is not really a continuous line because all laptops are digital and use discrete pixels. Philosophers still argue whether humans discovered straight lines (and numbers or invented them. Zeno One form of Zeno’s paradox 1 is the following question: How can a continuous line of length 1 be made up of points of length 0? This question was unsolved by mathematicians for over 2000 years. Even now there are issues in physics related to the meaning of [oints.
  32. 32. More Famous Greeks Homer (800 BC) is the most famous Greek poet. Thales (600 BC) was the ﬁrst Greek scientist. Democritus (480 BC) wrote that matter was made up of atoms. Sappho (600 BC) was a famous poet. Herodotus (450 BC) was the ﬁrst historian. Pericles (450 BC) ruled Athens during the golden age. Thucydides (430 BC) wrote a history of the Peloponnesian war. Eratosthenes (200 BC) was a scientist and mathematician who calculated the circumference of the earth. Hero (50 AD) built the ﬁrst steam powered mechanism. Ptolemy (130 AD) was a Greek scientist and geographer who described the motion of the planets. Hypatia (400 AD) was a Greek astronomer and philosopher. Thales Democritus Ptolemy HypatiaHero HerodotusHomer ThucydidesPericles Sappho Eratosthenes
  33. 33. Peloponnesian War After the defeat of the Persians, the two leading Greek Powers were the democracy. Athens and the warrior-state Sparta. These two cities went to war from 431- 405 BC. Athens was a naval power while Spartan was land oriented. Athens lost the war by trying to conquer Sicily. Sparta was also weakened and eventually Greece was conquered by Macedonia
  34. 34. Alexander the Great Alexander the Great was the King of Macedonia, north of Greece. His father conquered Greece. Alexander invaded and conquered the Persian Empire. Alexander the Great Alexander’s Empire
  35. 35. Rome vrs. Carthage (Punic Wars 264 - 146 BC) Rome lost many battles including 50,000 men at Cannae but eventually destroyed Carthage Hannibal Carthage general
  36. 36. Assassination of Julius Caesar (41 BC)  Julius Caesar was a Roman General who conquered Gaul (France). He led his Army into Italy and became the leader of Rome after a civil war against . There was a Roman Republic that was run by aristocratic Senators. Several Senators led by Marcus Brutus and Cassius were afraid that Caesar wanted to become king and plotted to assassinate him When Caesar came to the Senate, they gathered around him and stabbed him to death. However Caesar was popular with the people of Rome. They rallied around Mark Anthony and chased the assassins out of Rome. There was major battles where Brutus and Cassius were killed by Mark Anthony and Caesar’s adopted son, Octavian. Mark Anthony (with Cleopatra of Egypt) fought a civil war with Octavian. Octavian won in 31 BC with Anthony and Cleopatra committing suicide. Octavian became the ﬁrst Roman Emperor and was renamed Augustus Caesar. Note that July and August were named after Julius and Augustus Caesar. Julius Caesar Augustus Caesar OctavianMark Anthony Cassius Marcus Brutus CleopatraJulius Caesar Assassination Pompey
  37. 37. Roman Empire (31 BC - 1453 AD) The Roman Empire was the most inﬂuential for European history. The Western Empire lasted until 476 AD while the Eastern Empire lasted until 1453 AD) First Emperor Augustus Caesar Interesting facts about life in the Roman aEmpire https://www.pastfactory.com/history/surprising-facts-about-the-ancient-roman-empire
  38. 38. Some Interesting Roman Emperors The Western Roman Empire lasted from 41 BC until 476 AD. During that time there good emperors, bad emperors, and crazy emperors. Some ruled for many years. Others were killed after a shorter time. Caligula was the third emperor and was crazy. He killed many people, married his sister, and made his horse a Senator. Nero was nasty. He killed his wife and mother and played the lute while Rome ws burning. Commodus was an ego maniac. He wanted to change the name of Rome and the months after himself. He fought as a gladiator. Caligula, Nero, and Commodus were all assassinated after several years. Marcus Aurelius (father of Commodus) was a philosopher-emperor who wrote a famous book of “Meditations”. Constantine was the Emperor who converted the Roman Empire to Christianity. Caligula Nero Commodus Marcus Aurelius Constantine

×