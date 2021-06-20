Successfully reported this slideshow.
History of Berlin for Zoey and Kaya Created by GrandBob Muse Grandma Sie Sind Berliners in Zehlendorf
History of Berlin
This is an excerpt from World History Lessons for Zoey and Kaya Clickable links begin on next slide.
Outline of Presentation Berlin Overview Berlin History Scenic Berlin Biking Routes Neighborhoods Zehlendorf Nightlife Cult...
Berlin Overview
Berlin Districts and Neighborhoods
Scenic Berlin Brandenburg Gate Berlin Cathedral Skyline from Tiegarten Bode Museum Victory Monument Tourist Guide Lakes an...
Scenic Berlin Gendarmenmarkt Schloss Charlottenburg Humboldt Forum Gendarmenmarkt Konzerthaus Reichstag Pottsdammer Platz
Scenic Berlin Wannsee Beach Wannsee Villa Neighboring Pottsdam Grunewald Forest Tiergarten Oberbaum Bridge TV Tower
Bike Routes in Berlin Bike Routes in Western Berlin
Bike Routes in Berlin Bike Routes in Eastern Berlin
Neighborhoods of Berlin Kreuzeberg Neukölln Schöneberg Prenzlauer Berg Lichterfelde Mitte Charlottenburg Wedding Reinicken...
Zehlendorf Zehlendorf Krumme Lanke Mexikoplatz Botantic Gardens Stolperstein Former Synagogue St Matthew’s Church
Zehlendorf Schlosspark_Theater Haus-am-Waldsee Schlachtensee Glienicke Palace
Berlin Nightlife Hackeschen Hofe Oranienburger Straße Prenzlauer Berg Oriananstrasse City West AugustStrasse Simon-Dach-St...
Berlin Culture Berlin Film Festival House of World Culture Berlin Zoo Berlin State Opera Berlin Philharmonic Botanical Gar...
Berlin Museums gemaldegalerie-old-master-paintings deutsches-historisches-museum judisches-museum-jewish-museum memorial-m...
Museum Island Pergamon Museum Alte Nationalgalerie Altes Museum Bode Museum Neues Museum Map of Island Berliner Dom
Music from Berlin Marlene Dietrich Nina Hagen Hildegarde Knef Lotte Lenya Katja Ebstein 13 Berlin Bands Berlin Music Festi...
Berlin Cuisine Liver Aal Grün Kartoﬀelpuﬀer + Salmon Berliner Currywurst Königsberger Klopse Roast Goose Eisbein Doner Keb...
Berlin History
Berlin History Timeline Margraviate of Brandenburg (1157–1806) Kingdom of Prussia (1701–1918) German Empire (1871–1918) Fr...
Margraviate of Brandenburg 1157 - 1806 Albert the Bear 1160 AD In Holy Roman Empire Berlin founded 1237 AD Frederick I 142...
Kingdom of Prussia 1701-1871 Frederick the Great 1740-1786 1848 Revolution Frederick Wilhelm IV 1840 -1861 Die Gedanken Si...
German Empire 1871 - 1918 Bismarck Kaiser Wilhelm I Kaiser Wilhelm II Prussia in German Empire
Weimar Republic 1919- 1933 Hyperinflation Depression Spartacists Rathenau Birth of Weimar Republic Ebert Hindenburg Prussi...
Nazi Germany 1933 - 1945 Berlin Olympics 1936 Battle of Berlin 1945 Hitler in Berlin
West Germany West Berlin 1945 -1990 East Germany Looking for Freedom East Berlin Riots 1953 Ode to Joy 1989 Wall Built 196...
Federal Republic of Germany 1990 - present Angela Merkel Berlin becomes Capital New Reichstag Building JFK School Mayor M...
Recent Events Berlin Squatter Riot June16, 2021 94 Rigaer Straße AfD Demonstrations 2018 Höcke of AfD Weidel of AfD Count...
×