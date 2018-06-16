Ap statistics history (1997 to 2017)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The AP Statistics Reading A Visual History 1997 – The Present
1997 - The College of New Jersey  The Housing Village Great Rooms, Great Food, Tiny Towels!!!!  Chief Reader: Dick Schea...
Group Photo – The Original Readers
The List of Original Readers - 1997
The 1997 Free-Response Questions  1. 1900 vs. 2000 Pop. Ogives, Medians, IQR, Comparing Distributions  2. Fish Tank Expe...
A Real Reading “ROOM” (with walls)
1998
1998 – University of Nebraska – Lincoln Abel and Sandoz Halls- Our New Home  Chief Reader –Dick Scheaffer  Chief Reader ...
Welcome to Nebraska!
The 1998 Free-Response Questions  1. CLT means what? Sampling Distribution of x ; CLT  2. Defective Items Scatterplot vs...
Group Photo - 1998
The “Unprofessional Night” takes on new meaning from the “Butterflies”.
The First Group of “ACORNS”
Another group of readers goes through their skit. (Each reading room did one!)
1999
1999 – Out of the Union Building and into Exposition Hall  # of Readers: 122  # of Exams: 25,240  Chief Reader: Roxy Pe...
Getting to the Reading Building  The long walk from Abel (tall building in the background) over the train tracks (trying ...
Where We Read  Outside Inside At least it was air conditioned. The “walls” are there because the building housed school c...
A Typical Reading Room
Where We Snack (and gain 10 pounds per day!)  They made us walk (!) to the snack building for about 2 minutes of exercise...
Our “Neighbors” Across the Street
Group Photo - 1999
The 1999 Free-Response Questions  1. Lydia & Bob- Air Travel Linear Regression; slope and y – intercept; residuals  2. L...
“Oh Holistic One” does his thing
More Skits
The “Tiny Bubbles”
2000
2000 – My How We’ve Grown!  Chief Reader: Roxy Peck  Exam Leader: Ann Watkins  # of Readers: 155  # of Exams: 34,118 ...
The Millenium Readers
The 2000 Free-Response Questions  1. Drug A & Drug B Scatterplots; Graphical interpretation  2. Cave & Footprints Assump...
2001
2001 – A Statistics Lounge in the Dorm!!!  Chief Reader: Roxy Peck  Exam Leader:  # of Readers: 210  # of Exams: 40,25...
The 2001 Free-Response Questions  1. L.A. Rainfall Outliers, summary statistics, exploratory data analysis  2. Copier Re...
Group Photos – we can’t all fit in one any more!
Dick Schaeffer and The Original Oak Trees
The Oak Trees – The Originals - still around 5 yrs later
Scenes from the Statistics Lounge
2002
2002 – This Exam will be Released !!  Chief Reader: Roxy Peck  Exam Leaders: Beth Chance, Jessica Utts  # of Readers: 2...
The 2002 Free-Response Questions (and Form B introduced)  1. Einstein vs Newton Graphical Interpretation; Interpreting CI...
Monitoring Our Progress
More Sing-Alongs to add some Cheer
Jeff Witmer gets the table leaders to have some fun!
2003
2003 – Passing the Gavel  Chief Reader: Roxy Peck  Chief Reader Designate: Brad Hartlaub  Exam Leaders: Beth Chance, Je...
The 2003 Free-Response Questions  1. Accurate Watches Parallel boxplots, graphical interpretation, choosing inference pro...
One Group of Readers
The Human Histogram
“Awesome Power” is being transferred.
2004
2004 – Question Leaders Are Added  Chief Reader: Brad Hartlaub  Exam Leaders: Ken Koehler, Jessica Utts  Question Leade...
The 2004 Free-Response Questions  1. Gasoline Additives Parallel boxplots, outliers; comparing proportions and means  2....
2005
2005 – More Question Leaders  Chief Reader: Brad Hartlaub  Exam Leaders: Ken Koehler, Jessica Utts  Question Leaders: K...
The 2005 Free-Response Questions  1. Nutrition Interpreting graphical displays; Planning a study  2. Telephone Lines Exp...
A 1-yr ASA membership for all
2006
2006 – Our Last Year in Nebraska The First Statistical Papers Night  Chief Reader: Brad Hartlaub  Exam Leaders: Ken Koeh...
The 2006 Free-Response Questions  1. Comparing Catapults Parallel dotplots; comparing shape, center, spread; interpreting...
Expo Hall Can’t Hold Us ALL !!! (The rooms have shrunk.)
Roxy Returns as Guest Speaker Did You See The Monkey?????
All Nine Years in Nebraska
All 10 years at the Reading
Statistical Papers Night
Statistical Papers Night
Statistical Papers Night
Statistical Papers Night
Statistical Papers Night
Statistical Papers Night
Statistical Papers Night
Statistical Papers Night
Statistical Papers Night
Statistical Papers Night
Fond Memories after Eleven Years of New Knowledge and New Friends!
2007
On to Louisville, KY!
2007- Kentucky
2007 – Our First Year in Hotels!  Chief Reader: Brad Hartlaub  Chief Reader Designate: Chris Franklin  Assistant Chief ...
The Adjustment was Difficult. THINGS WE REALLY MISSED:
The 2007 Free-Response Questions  1. Preserving Strawberries Interpreting standard deviation; comparative dotplots; two- ...
Establishing New Memories  Was Louisville trying to win us over????  Most people did like being downtown.  Sharing room...
Different Methods of Getting Around
It feels good to be finished!!!
2008
The 2008 Free Response Questions  1. Cereal Question Compare two distributions (boxplots).  2. School Board Question Exp...
2008 – Louisville II  Chief Reader: Chris Franklin  Assistant Chief Reader: Robert Taylor  Exam Leaders: Roxy Peck and ...
2009
The 2009 Free Response Questions  1. Gender & Job Experience Construct graphical display, summarize relationship of 2 cat...
2009 – Farewell to the Louisville Holiday Inn  Chief Reader: Chris Franklin  Chief Reader Designate: Allan Rossman  Ass...
Louisville – The Possibility City
Give Me Shelter
2009 Professional Night – Chris and Tom
Former AP Students – Now AP Readers
Thirteen-Year Club Members
The Chief Readers Relax with Jeff in 2009
Whew…We Are Finished! Time to Celebrate!
2010
The 2010 Free Response Questions  1. The Birds Identify experimental design elements; create graphical display of data; d...
The Dog Question
2010 – Farewell to the Louisville Holiday Inn  Chief Reader: Allan Rossman  Assistant Chief Reader: Beth Chance  Exam L...
We Received A Warm Welcome To Daytona Beach
Home Sweet Home!
Readers Unwind After a Busy Day
Readers Enjoy A Night at Jackie Robinson Stadium
What a Feeling!
Card Games Provided Hours of Entertainment
Reading Rooms Take a Break for a Picture
Readers Worked Together on a Puzzle
2011
2011 – Farewell to Daytona Beach  Chief Reader: Allan Rossman  Assistant Chief Reader: Beth Chance  Exam Leaders: 2  Q...
The 2011 Free Response Questions 1. Speed & Strength Relate summary statistics to the shape of a distribution; calculate &...
Take Me Out to the Ballgame!
Banana Split Participants Concentrate
Saturday Nights in Daytona
2012
2012 – Welcome to Kansas City!  Chief Reader: Allan Rossman  Assistant Chief Reader: Beth Chance  Exam Leaders: 2  Que...
The 2012 Free Response Questions 1. Sewing Machine Question Describe a non-linear association based on a scatterplot; desc...
Penny wins big at Casino Night!
2012 Fun Run/Walk
2013
2013 – The Million Question Challenge!  Chief Reader: Allan Rossman  Assistant Chief Reader: Beth Chance  Exam Leaders:...
The 2013 Free Response Questions 1. The Crow Question Use a stemplot to answer a question about a distribution; compute a ...
AP Statistics Reading District
The Best Fleece Blanket – Ever!
2014
Allan Passes Gavel to Jessica in 2014  Chief Reader: Allan Rossman  Assistant Chief Reader: Beth Chance  Chief Reader D...
The 2014 Free Response Questions 1. Residential Status Calculate conditional proportions from a two-way table; comment on ...
2014 Fun Run/Walk Many thanks to James Bush & Erica Chauvet for their tireless efforts in organizing this popular event ea...
2014 Fun Run/Walk
Dine Out Night
Keep Calm and Do Statistics!
2015
2015 - Jessica Utts’ Inaugural Year  Chief Reader: Jessica Utts  Assistant Chief Reader: Ann Cannon  Exam Leaders: 2  ...
…It made a difference to that one. A young man is walking along the ocean and sees a beach on which thousands and thousand...
The 2015 Free Response Questions 1. The Accountant Question compare features of 2 distributions of data displayed in boxpl...
2015 Fun Run/Walk Highlights  322 participants  Peter Hoyem - male winner (11:15)  Kirstie Doher – female winner (13:25...
2015 Fun Run/Walk Highlights
2015 Fun Run/Walk Participants
2016
2016 – 20th Anniversary for AP Stats  Chief Reader: Jessica Utts  Assistant Chief Reader: Ann Cannon  Exam Leaders: 2 ...
The 2016 Free Response Questions 1. Robin’s Tips Question Describe a distribution based on a histogram; determine the effe...
2016 Fun Run/Walk Highlights 196 participants 30 volunteers Male winner - Eric Van Laningham (4:32 mile) Female winner - K...
2016 Fun Run - Course is modified for Extreme Heat Conditions
AP Stats Lounge – Let the Good Times Roll!
20th Anniversary for AP Statistics 5th Anniversary for Kansas City Twelve of the 57 original Faculty Consultants from 1997...
Dine Out Night at Kaufmann Stadium Susan Goss
2016 Acorn Skit Cast May the Fours Be With You! Kevin DeVizia and the AP Stats Geocachers
Kansas City Highlights – 2016 Edition
2017
2017 – Chief Reader Designate Named  Chief Reader: Jessica Utts  Assistant Chief Reader: Ann Cannon  Chief Reader Desig...
The 2017 Free Response Questions 1. Gray Wolf Question Define positive, linear, and strong bivariate relationship; interpr...
2017 Fun Run/Walk Highlights 250 participants 30 volunteers Male winner - Eric Van Laningham (11:36) Female winner – Hope ...
Thanks Cliff Dyhouse for the great photos!
Kevin DeVizia’s Kansas City Geocaching Event
Our AP Family (to the tune of the Addams Family)  We’re nerdy and we’re geeky. At times a little freaky. We gather for on...
  1. 1. The AP Statistics Reading A Visual History 1997 – The Present
  2. 2. 1997 - The College of New Jersey  The Housing Village Great Rooms, Great Food, Tiny Towels!!!!  Chief Reader: Dick Scheaffer  # of Readers: 57  # of Exams: 7,667  4 Reading Rooms  Shirt Color: WHITE  Professional Night Speaker: Stu Hunter
  3. 3. Group Photo – The Original Readers
  4. 4. The List of Original Readers - 1997
  5. 5. The 1997 Free-Response Questions  1. 1900 vs. 2000 Pop. Ogives, Medians, IQR, Comparing Distributions  2. Fish Tank Experimenal Design; blocking  3. Drug Testing Probability (tree); Conditional probability  4. Political candidate Two proportion inference; Significance Test (1 – tailed)  5. Oven Chips Matched pairs vs. two sample; Two-tailed procedure  6. Auto Depreciation Linear and Non-linear Regression
  6. 6. A Real Reading “ROOM” (with walls)
  7. 7. 1998
  8. 8. 1998 – University of Nebraska – Lincoln Abel and Sandoz Halls- Our New Home  Chief Reader –Dick Scheaffer  Chief Reader Designate – Roxy Peck  # of Readers – 85  # of Exams – 15,486  Shirt Color: Burgundy  Reading “Rooms” in the Union building (while under construction for asbestos removal)  Professional Night Speaker – The “Glittering” DAVID MOORE
  9. 9. Welcome to Nebraska!
  10. 10. The 1998 Free-Response Questions  1. CLT means what? Sampling Distribution of x ; CLT  2. Defective Items Scatterplot vs histogram; graphical interpretation  3. Butterfly tagging Randomization; analyzing data  4. Weed killer Linear Regression; Computer printout; residual plots  5. Graduate housing One proportion inference; Significance test (1-tailed)  6. Oysters and Pearls Normal calculations; Simulation
  11. 11. Group Photo - 1998
  12. 12. The “Unprofessional Night” takes on new meaning from the “Butterflies”.
  13. 13. The First Group of “ACORNS”
  14. 14. Another group of readers goes through their skit. (Each reading room did one!)
  15. 15. 1999
  16. 16. 1999 – Out of the Union Building and into Exposition Hall  # of Readers: 122  # of Exams: 25,240  Chief Reader: Roxy Peck  # of Table Leaders: 24  Shirt Color: Teal  Professional Night Speaker: George Cobb
  17. 17. Getting to the Reading Building  The long walk from Abel (tall building in the background) over the train tracks (trying to beat a train became a real skill) to the State Fair Grounds.
  18. 18. Where We Read  Outside Inside At least it was air conditioned. The “walls” are there because the building housed school children for awhile. The other “walls” were only curtains.
  19. 19. A Typical Reading Room
  20. 20. Where We Snack (and gain 10 pounds per day!)  They made us walk (!) to the snack building for about 2 minutes of exercise each AM and PM before pigging out on all the goodies. See the lists above of all the choices each day – things you couldn’t live without by the end of the week!
  21. 21. Our “Neighbors” Across the Street
  22. 22. Group Photo - 1999
  23. 23. The 1999 Free-Response Questions  1. Lydia & Bob- Air Travel Linear Regression; slope and y – intercept; residuals  2. Lost Hikers Chi-Square test of association  3. Dentists and Apples Observational Study vs. experiment: confounding; establishing causation  4. Defective Batteries Normal calculations; IQR; probability calculation  5. Die A and Die B Probability; Expected Value  6. Guessing coin tosses One proportion inference;; Matched pairs; correlation
  24. 24. “Oh Holistic One” does his thing
  25. 25. More Skits
  26. 26. The “Tiny Bubbles”
  27. 27. 2000
  28. 28. 2000 – My How We’ve Grown!  Chief Reader: Roxy Peck  Exam Leader: Ann Watkins  # of Readers: 155  # of Exams: 34,118  Shirt Color: Black  Professional Night Speaker: Allan Rossman
  29. 29. The Millenium Readers
  30. 30. The 2000 Free-Response Questions  1. Drug A & Drug B Scatterplots; Graphical interpretation  2. Cave & Footprints Assumptions for inference about means  3. Male Flexibility Constructing graphs for tablular data; graphical interpretation and comparison  4. Baby Walkers Two sample inference for means; two-tailed; causation?  5. Cholesterol Experimental design; blocking; double-blinding  6. Ellipse! Normal calculations; diff of 2 rand var’s; independence; the ellipse
  31. 31. 2001
  32. 32. 2001 – A Statistics Lounge in the Dorm!!!  Chief Reader: Roxy Peck  Exam Leader:  # of Readers: 210  # of Exams: 40,259  Shirt Color: Hunter Green  Professional Night Speaker: Dick Schaeffer
  33. 33. The 2001 Free-Response Questions  1. L.A. Rainfall Outliers, summary statistics, exploratory data analysis  2. Copier Repairs Random variables & expected value  3. Radio Giveaway Designing and performing a simulation  4. Dwarf Fruit Trees Blocking and Randomization  5. Name Brand vs. Generic Drugs Matched pairs t-procedures  6. Predicting Ph.D. from GPA Comparative displays; inference for regression slope; LSRL and prediction
  34. 34. Group Photos – we can’t all fit in one any more!
  35. 35. Dick Schaeffer and The Original Oak Trees
  36. 36. The Oak Trees – The Originals - still around 5 yrs later
  37. 37. Scenes from the Statistics Lounge
  38. 38. 2002
  39. 39. 2002 – This Exam will be Released !!  Chief Reader: Roxy Peck  Exam Leaders: Beth Chance, Jessica Utts  # of Readers: 241  # of Exams: 49,824  # of Table Leaders: 30  Shirt Color: Purple  Professional Night Speaker: Joan Garfield
  40. 40. The 2002 Free-Response Questions (and Form B introduced)  1. Einstein vs Newton Graphical Interpretation; Interpreting CI’s  2. Give Me the Boot! Matched Pairs design; double blind  3. Fast Runners Normal calculation; combining r.v.’s – means and variances  4. Airline Costs Linear Regression; computer printout; correlation  5. Owls & Early Birds Stating Hypotheses; two-sample t-test  6. S or F? One proportion CI; Interpreting confidence; two proportion z-test or chi-square test
  41. 41. Monitoring Our Progress
  42. 42. More Sing-Alongs to add some Cheer
  43. 43. Jeff Witmer gets the table leaders to have some fun!
  44. 44. 2003
  45. 45. 2003 – Passing the Gavel  Chief Reader: Roxy Peck  Chief Reader Designate: Brad Hartlaub  Exam Leaders: Beth Chance, Jessica Utts  # of Readers: 243  # of Exams: 58,230  # of Table Leaders: 33  Shirt Color: Yellow  Professional Night Speaker: Ann Watkins
  46. 46. The 2003 Free-Response Questions  1. Accurate Watches Parallel boxplots, graphical interpretation, choosing inference procedure  2. Lawsuits One proportion hypothesis and parameter; Type I, II error  3. Men’s Shirt Sizes Normal distributions, binomial probability  4. Tai chi and Yoga Random assignment, control group, generalizability  5. Presidential Survey Chi-square test of independence  6. Shuttle Bus! Graphical interpretation, one proportion CI; interpreting CIs; probability
  47. 47. One Group of Readers
  48. 48. The Human Histogram
  49. 49. “Awesome Power” is being transferred.
  50. 50. 2004
  51. 51. 2004 – Question Leaders Are Added  Chief Reader: Brad Hartlaub  Exam Leaders: Ken Koehler, Jessica Utts  Question Leaders: Ken Constantine, Mahduri Mulekar, Chris Olsen, Diann Resnick  # of Readers: 248  # of Exams: 65,878  # of Table Leaders: 36  Shirt Color: Royal Blue  Professional Night Speaker: Bob Mason (Past President of ASA)
  52. 52. The 2004 Free-Response Questions  1. Gasoline Additives Parallel boxplots, outliers; comparing proportions and means  2. Shampoo Blocking, random assignment for block designs  3. Brontosaur Bones Binomial random variables, conditional probability; generalizability  4. Ear Infections Probability (tree diagram), expected value  5. Health Services Chi-square test (assoc.), estimating overall proportion  6. Cholesterol-reducing Drug One sample t-interval, one sample t-test, one-sided CI
  53. 53. 2005
  54. 54. 2005 – More Question Leaders  Chief Reader: Brad Hartlaub  Exam Leaders: Ken Koehler, Jessica Utts  Question Leaders: Ken Constantine, Jackie Dietz, Chris Franklin, Diann Resnick, Daren Starnes, Ann Watkins, Lisa Winer  # of Readers: 336  # of Exams: 76,786  # of Table Leaders: 40  Shirt Color: Red  Professional Night Speaker: Fritz Scheuren (President of ASA)
  55. 55. The 2005 Free-Response Questions  1. Nutrition Interpreting graphical displays; Planning a study  2. Telephone Lines Expected value; Sampling distribution; Discrete random variables  3. Great Plains Railroad Residual plots; Estimating parameters; LSRL; generalizability  4. Breakfast Cereal Test for a proportion  5. High School Diploma Generalizability of study results;Margin of Error; Sampling methods  6. Lead Paint CI for diff btw two means; Constructing and interpreting graphical displays
  56. 56. A 1-yr ASA membership for all
  57. 57. 2006
  58. 58. 2006 – Our Last Year in Nebraska The First Statistical Papers Night  Chief Reader: Brad Hartlaub  Exam Leaders: Ken Koehler, Jessica Utts  Question Leaders: Ken Constantine, Jackie Dietz, Chris Franklin, Bob Keefer, Madhuri Mulekar, Diann Resnick, Daren Starnes, Ann Watkins, Calvin Williams, Linda Young  # of Readers: 347  # of Exams: 89,400  # of Table Leaders: 52  Shirt Color: Putty  Professional Night Speaker: Roxy Peck
  59. 59. The 2006 Free-Response Questions  1. Comparing Catapults Parallel dotplots; comparing shape, center, spread; interpreting center, variability  2. Suds Computer output; equation of LSRL; interpreting s and SEb  3. Deep Beneath the Earth Calculations: Normal, probability, sampling distribution of the sample mean  4. Ambulance or Drive Yourself Two sample t CI; connecting CI to significance test  5. Tiger Shrimps Two-factor experiment: treatments; Completely Randomized Design; Reducing variability; Generalizability  6. Thermostats Significance test about σ2 ; stating hypotheses; calculating T.S. and P- value; drawing conclusions; simulated sampling distributions
  60. 60. Expo Hall Can’t Hold Us ALL !!! (The rooms have shrunk.)
  61. 61. Roxy Returns as Guest Speaker Did You See The Monkey?????
  62. 62. All Nine Years in Nebraska
  63. 63. All 10 years at the Reading
  64. 64. Statistical Papers Night
  65. 65. Statistical Papers Night
  66. 66. Statistical Papers Night
  67. 67. Statistical Papers Night
  68. 68. Statistical Papers Night
  69. 69. Statistical Papers Night
  70. 70. Statistical Papers Night
  71. 71. Statistical Papers Night
  72. 72. Statistical Papers Night
  73. 73. Statistical Papers Night
  74. 74. Fond Memories after Eleven Years of New Knowledge and New Friends!
  75. 75. 2007
  76. 76. On to Louisville, KY!
  77. 77. 2007- Kentucky
  78. 78. 2007 – Our First Year in Hotels!  Chief Reader: Brad Hartlaub  Chief Reader Designate: Chris Franklin  Assistant Chief Reader: Diann Resnick  Exam Leaders: Ken Koehler, Roxy Peck  Question Leaders: Jackie Dietz, Bob Keefer, Madhuri Mulekar, Daren Starnes, Chris Olsen, Allan Rossman, Josh Tabor, Bob Taylor, Ann Watkins, Calvin Williams  Number of Readers: 441  Number of Exams: 98,033  Number of Table Leaders: 57  Shirt Color: Powder Blue  Professional Night Speaker: Richard Scheaffer
  79. 79. The Adjustment was Difficult. THINGS WE REALLY MISSED:
  80. 80. The 2007 Free-Response Questions  1. Preserving Strawberries Interpreting standard deviation; comparative dotplots; two- sample t-interval  2. Aging Dogs Purpose of control group; describe random assignment; blocking  3. Big Town Fisheries Sampling Distribution of Sample Mean; Normal Probability Calculations; CLT  4. E. Coli in beef Paired t procedures; two-tailed test or Confidence Interval  5. Distracted Driving Experiment vs Observation Study; Stating Hypotheses; Verifying conditions; interpreting P-value  6. Judging Distances Interpreting slope; implication of y - intercept in model; significance test of Ho : β = 0; interpreting the effect of adding an indicator variable to a linear model
  81. 81. Establishing New Memories  Was Louisville trying to win us over????  Most people did like being downtown.  Sharing rooms was not as bad as sharing bathrooms down the hall.  The local restaurants did a banner business!  We all know why!!!!!
  82. 82. Different Methods of Getting Around
  83. 83. It feels good to be finished!!!
  84. 84. 2008
  85. 85. The 2008 Free Response Questions  1. Cereal Question Compare two distributions (boxplots).  2. School Board Question Experimental Design (nonresponse bias)  3. Josephine & Crystal Determining probabilities and expected values.  4. Water Temperature Create and interpret scatterplot.  5. The Moose Question Chi-Square Test  6. Magnet School Question Matched-pairs test; linear regression model; interpret slope in context.
  86. 86. 2008 – Louisville II  Chief Reader: Chris Franklin  Assistant Chief Reader: Robert Taylor  Exam Leaders: Roxy Peck and Ann Watkins  Question Leaders: Jackie Dietz, Ken Koehler, Madhuri Mulekar, Diann Resnick, Allan Rossman, Robert Smidt, Calvin Williams, Chris Olsen, Daren Starnes, and Josh Tabor  Number of Readers: 430  Number of Reading Rooms: 36  Number of Exams: 110,000  Number of Table Leaders: 72  Shirt Color: Red  Professional Night Speaker: Dan Teague
  87. 87. 2009
  88. 88. The 2009 Free Response Questions  1. Gender & Job Experience Construct graphical display, summarize relationship of 2 categorical variables; test if an association exists; state hypotheses  2. Stopping Distance Calculate percentile; recognize binomial scenario & calculate probability; calculate mean of five observations  3. Frog Anatomy Question Describe randomization process; describe consequences of self-selection instead of randomization  4. Fire Station Question Identify & compute confidence interval after checking conditions; interpret interval in context; make inferences  5. Heart Attack Question Interpret p-value in context; make conclusions about study; indentify the type of error and consequences in context  6. Fuel Efficiency Question Define parameters & state hypotheses; explain how a statistic measures skewness; use observed value of statistic to make conclusion; create a new statistic
  89. 89. 2009 – Farewell to the Louisville Holiday Inn  Chief Reader: Chris Franklin  Chief Reader Designate: Allan Rossman  Assistant Chief Reader: Bob Taylor  Exam Leaders: 3  Question Leaders: 12  Number of Readers: 464  Number of Reading Rooms: 26 operational, alternate, overseas, and college comparibility rooms  Number of Exams: 120,000 (116,876 operational)  Number of Table Leaders: 55  Shirt Color: Gray with black lettering  Professional Night Speaker: Dr. Tom Moore
  90. 90. Louisville – The Possibility City
  91. 91. Give Me Shelter
  92. 92. 2009 Professional Night – Chris and Tom
  93. 93. Former AP Students – Now AP Readers
  94. 94. Thirteen-Year Club Members
  95. 95. The Chief Readers Relax with Jeff in 2009
  96. 96. Whew…We Are Finished! Time to Celebrate!
  97. 97. 2010
  98. 98. The 2010 Free Response Questions  1. The Birds Identify experimental design elements; create graphical display of data; determine reasonableness of linearity.  2. Song Lengths Describe characteristics of a sampling distribution; calculate probability  3. Dog Question Interpret confidence level in context; determine sampel size; use confidence interval to test hypothesis  4. Car Question Expected value & standard deviation of a binomial distribution; experimental design components  5. Fish Question Hypothesis testing (sample means)  6. Hurricane Question Creating a graphical display; discussing difference & similarities; calculating an average rate; calculating a test statistic
  99. 99. The Dog Question
  100. 100. 2010 – Farewell to the Louisville Holiday Inn  Chief Reader: Allan Rossman  Assistant Chief Reader: Beth Chance  Exam Leaders: Roxy Peck & Ann Watkins  Question Leaders: Bob Smidt, Daren Starnes, Jessica Utts, Ken Koehler, Josh Tabor, Bob Taylor  Number of Readers: 570  Number of Exams: 130,495  Number of Table Leaders: 63  Shirt Color: Hawaiian print  Professional Night Speaker: Dr. Ron Wasserstein
  101. 101. We Received A Warm Welcome To Daytona Beach
  102. 102. Home Sweet Home!
  103. 103. Readers Unwind After a Busy Day
  104. 104. Readers Enjoy A Night at Jackie Robinson Stadium
  105. 105. What a Feeling!
  106. 106. Card Games Provided Hours of Entertainment
  107. 107. Reading Rooms Take a Break for a Picture
  108. 108. Readers Worked Together on a Puzzle
  109. 109. 2011
  110. 110. 2011 – Farewell to Daytona Beach  Chief Reader: Allan Rossman  Assistant Chief Reader: Beth Chance  Exam Leaders: 2  Question Leaders: 10  Number of Readers: 541  Number of Exams: 142,910  Number of Table Leaders: 66  Shirt Color: Beige Hawaiian Print  Professional Night Speaker: Dr. David Salsburg
  111. 111. The 2011 Free Response Questions 1. Speed & Strength Relate summary statistics to the shape of a distribution; calculate & interpret z-score; make a decision. 2. Segmented Bar Graph Determine a conditional probability from a table; determine whether two events are independent; construct a graph that displays independence between two variables. 3. The Apartment Question Understand & describe a process for implementing cluster sampling; describe a statistical advantage of stratified sampling over cluster sampling. 4. The Cholesterol Question Set up, perform, & interpret the results of a hypothesis test. 5. The Windmill Question Determine the line-of-best-fit from computer output; compare expected values of the response variable; determine r2 , determine whether a linear relationship is statistically significant. 6. Supreme Court Question Construct & interpret a confidence interval for population proportion; create a tree diagram & use to calculate a probability; create a confidence interval for an atypical parameter.
  112. 112. Take Me Out to the Ballgame!
  113. 113. Banana Split Participants Concentrate
  114. 114. Saturday Nights in Daytona
  115. 115. 2012
  116. 116. 2012 – Welcome to Kansas City!  Chief Reader: Allan Rossman  Assistant Chief Reader: Beth Chance  Exam Leaders: 2  Question Leaders: 10  Number of Readers: 614  Number of Exams: 152,720  Number of Table Leaders: 68  Shirt Color: Royal Blue  Professional Night Speaker: Sharon Bertsch McGrayne  Number of Fountains in Kansas City: 208
  117. 117. The 2012 Free Response Questions 1. Sewing Machine Question Describe a non-linear association based on a scatterplot; describe how unusual observations may affect the appropriateness of using a linear model; implement a decision making criterion on data presented in a scatterplot. 2. The Spinner Question Perform calculations and compute expected values related to discrete probabilities; implement normal approximation based on the CLT 3. Histogram of Household Size Compare two distributions presented with histograms; comment on the appropriateness of using a 2-sample t-procedure in a given setting. 4. The Survey Question Set up, perform, & interpret the results of a hypothesis test. 5. The Fitness Question Describe a Type II Error and its consequences; draw an appropriate conclusion from a p- value; describe a flaw in study and its effect on inference. 6. Peter and Rania Question Implement simple random sampling; calculate estimated standard deviation for a sample mean; use properties of variances to determine estimated standard deviation for an estimator; explain why stratification reduces standard error in a particular study.
  118. 118. Penny wins big at Casino Night!
  119. 119. 2012 Fun Run/Walk
  120. 120. 2013
  121. 121. 2013 – The Million Question Challenge!  Chief Reader: Allan Rossman  Assistant Chief Reader: Beth Chance  Exam Leaders: 2  Question Leaders: 14  Number of Readers: 635  Number of Exams: 171,097  Number of Table Leaders: 71  Shirt Color: Burgundy  Professional Night Speaker: Jessica Utts
  122. 122. The 2013 Free Response Questions 1. The Crow Question Use a stemplot to answer a question about a distribution; compute a confidence interval after checking assumptions; interpret the interval in context. 2. The University Survey Recognize and explain why a sampling method may be biased; describe a method for selecting a simple random sample using a computer random number generator; demonstrate an understanding of stratification. 3. The Egg Question Calculate a probability from a normal distribution; apply properties of means and variances of functions of random variables. 4. Fruits & Veggies Question State appropriate hypotheses; identify appropriate test procedures and check conditions for inference; calculate test statistic and p-value; draw an appropriate conclusion with justification in context. 5. The Meditation Question Recognize the limited conclusions that can be drawn from an observational study; determine whether conditions for inference are satisfied; draw inferential conclusions from a simulation. 6. The Typhoon Question Summarize information in a time plot; perform calculations related to a statistic not previously studied; compare and contrast information conveyed by summary statistics.
  123. 123. AP Statistics Reading District
  124. 124. The Best Fleece Blanket – Ever!
  125. 125. 2014
  126. 126. Allan Passes Gavel to Jessica in 2014  Chief Reader: Allan Rossman  Assistant Chief Reader: Beth Chance  Chief Reader Designate: Jessica Utts  Exam Leaders: 2  Question Leaders: 12  Number of Readers: 725  Number of Exams: 184,766  Number of Table Leaders: 80  Shirt Colors: Purple and Navy  Professional Night Speaker: Chris Franklin
  127. 127. The 2014 Free Response Questions 1. Residential Status Calculate conditional proportions from a two-way table; comment on the association between two categorical variables; draw an appropriate conclusion from a chi-square test’s p-value. 2. The Convention Question Calculate a probability; assess whether a claim about randomness is questionable; judge whether a description of a simulation method achieves a correct simulation of a random process. . 3. School Attendance Question Perform a probability calculation from a normal distribution; explain an implication of examining the distribution of a sample mean; perform a probability calculation involving independent events.. 4. Class of 1988 Survey Describe why the median may be preferred to the mean; compare the merits of two sampling plans; describe the consequences of nonresponse. 5. Car (paired t-test) Question Identify, set up, perform, & interpret results of a hypothesis test. State hypotheses; identify appropriate test & check conditions; calculate test statistic & p-value; draw conclusion in context. 6. Car (Residual Plots) Question Calculate and interpret a residual value; answer questions about residual plots; compare associations between scatterplots; identify an appropriate explanatory variable to include in a regression model.
  128. 128. 2014 Fun Run/Walk Many thanks to James Bush & Erica Chauvet for their tireless efforts in organizing this popular event each year.
  129. 129. 2014 Fun Run/Walk
  130. 130. Dine Out Night
  131. 131. Keep Calm and Do Statistics!
  132. 132. 2015
  133. 133. 2015 - Jessica Utts’ Inaugural Year  Chief Reader: Jessica Utts  Assistant Chief Reader: Ann Cannon  Exam Leaders: 2  Question Leaders: 12  Number of Readers: 830  Number of Exams: 197,000  Number of Table Leaders: 90  Shirt Color: Forest Green  Professional Night Speaker: Dick De Veaux
  134. 134. …It made a difference to that one. A young man is walking along the ocean and sees a beach on which thousands and thousands of starfish have washed ashore. Further along he sees an old man, walking slowly and stooping often, picking up one starfish after another and tossing each one gently into the ocean. “Why are you throwing starfish into the ocean?” he asks. “Because the sun is up and the tide is going out and if I don’t throw them further in they will die.” “But, old man, don’t you realize there are miles and miles of beach and starfish all along it! You can’t possibly save them all, you can’t even save one-tenth of them. In fact, even if you work all day, your efforts won’t make any difference at all.” The old man listened calmly and then bent down to pick up another starfish and threw it into the sea. “It made a difference to that one.”
  135. 135. The 2015 Free Response Questions 1. The Accountant Question compare features of 2 distributions of data displayed in boxplots; and identify statistical measures that are important in making decisions based on data sets 2. The Restaurant Question use confidence intervals to test a question about a proportion; and understand the relationship between sample size and margin of error in a confidence interval for a proportion. . 3. The ATM Question perform a probability calculation from a discrete random variable; calculate the expected value of; perform a conditional probability calculation from a discrete random variable; and make a prediction about how an Expected value will change 4. Low-Dose Aspirin Question state appropriate hypotheses; identify the appropriate statistical test & check appropriate conditions; calculate the appropriate test statistic & p-value; draw an appropriate conclusion, with justification, in context . 5. Arm Span/Height Question Use a scatterplot to describe the relationship between 2 quantitative variables; interpret & use the information given by a scatterplot; & use a regression equation to estimate a predicted value of y for a given x value. 6. The Tortilla Question describe how sample data would differ using 2 different sampling methods; describe a sampling distribution for two different sampling methods; and choose the sampling method that will result in the best estimate of the true mean.
  136. 136. 2015 Fun Run/Walk Highlights  322 participants  Peter Hoyem - male winner (11:15)  Kirstie Doher – female winner (13:25)  Gary Piligian – most accurate prediction  Christine Nelson – most accurate prediction  Cindy Leary (-1σ)  Stephen Laber (μ)  Brandon Hanson (+1σ)  Laura Bauer & Mary Harrison (+2σ)
  137. 137. 2015 Fun Run/Walk Highlights
  138. 138. 2015 Fun Run/Walk Participants
  139. 139. 2016
  140. 140. 2016 – 20th Anniversary for AP Stats  Chief Reader: Jessica Utts  Assistant Chief Reader: Ann Cannon  Exam Leaders: 2  Question Leaders: 10  Number of Readers: 850  Number of Exams: 208,000  Number of Table Leaders: 92  Shirt Color: White  Professional Night Speakers: Panel Discussion with Chris Franklin, Roxy Peck, & Allan Rossman (former Chief Readers) and Jeff Habestroh and Luis Saldiva (ETS Content Specialists)
  141. 141. The 2016 Free Response Questions 1. Robin’s Tips Question Describe a distribution based on a histogram; determine the effect of changing one data value on the mean and median. 2. The Snack Ad Question Conduct a chi-square test of homogeneity; assess the effectiveness of treatments in a controlled experiment. 3. Smoking/Alzheimer’s Question Identify explanatory and response variables; indicate/justify whether a study is observational or experimental; explain what confounding means (in context). 4. Rocket Launcher Question Calculate a probability based on probability rules; understand the characteristics of independent events; assess claims about a calculated probability. 5. The Poll Question Construct/interpret a confidence interval; explain why a condition for inference is necessary; explain why a suggested procedure for confidence intervals is incorrect. 6. Semesters in Program Use a scatterplot to comment on the relationship between two variables; describe a relationship when a categorical variable is introduced; describe how the association for each category differs from the overall association.
  142. 142. 2016 Fun Run/Walk Highlights 196 participants 30 volunteers Male winner - Eric Van Laningham (4:32 mile) Female winner - Kirstie Doehler (6:00 mile) Male most accurate prediction – Brandon Hanson Female most accurate prediction – Dana Phelps 20th Percentile – Adam Fuhr 40th Percentile – Ed Miller 60th Percentile – Sharon Sterken 80th Percentile – Nellie Gopaul
  143. 143. 2016 Fun Run - Course is modified for Extreme Heat Conditions
  144. 144. AP Stats Lounge – Let the Good Times Roll!
  145. 145. 20th Anniversary for AP Statistics 5th Anniversary for Kansas City Twelve of the 57 original Faculty Consultants from 1997 are still grading...shown holding the famous "towel".
  146. 146. Dine Out Night at Kaufmann Stadium Susan Goss
  147. 147. 2016 Acorn Skit Cast May the Fours Be With You! Kevin DeVizia and the AP Stats Geocachers
  148. 148. Kansas City Highlights – 2016 Edition
  149. 149. 2017
  150. 150. 2017 – Chief Reader Designate Named  Chief Reader: Jessica Utts  Assistant Chief Reader: Ann Cannon  Chief Reader Designate: Ken Koehler  Exam Leaders: 2  Question Leaders: 12  Number of Readers: 846  Number of Exams: 217,000  Number of Table Leaders: 94  Shirt Color: Blue with black lettering  Professional Night Speaker: Professor Jeffrey S. Rosenthal (University of Toronto) author of “Struck by Lightning: The Curious World of Probabilities
  151. 151. The 2017 Free Response Questions 1. Gray Wolf Question Define positive, linear, and strong bivariate relationship; interpret the meaning of slope (in context); calculate residuals. 2. The Water Cup Question Construct and interpret confidence interval; determine an interval estimate for cost. 3. The Melon Question Determine probability from a normal distribution; calculate weighted probability from two individual probabilities; calculate conditional probabilities for dependent events. 4. The Chemicals in Clay Question Compare sets of data displayed in boxplots, commenting on how they are similar/different. 5. Age/Gender Onset of Schizophrenia Question Conduct a Chi-Square Test of Independence; state hypotheses; check assumptions; obtain test statistic; state conclusion. 6. Coin Versus Chip Method Question Determine probability of two possible methods of random assignment; Compare the methods to determine how to assign treatments.
  152. 152. 2017 Fun Run/Walk Highlights 250 participants 30 volunteers Male winner - Eric Van Laningham (11:36) Female winner – Hope Concannon (13:27) Male most accurate prediction – Robert Cullen Female most accurate prediction – Rachael Carrico
  153. 153. Thanks Cliff Dyhouse for the great photos!
  154. 154. Kevin DeVizia’s Kansas City Geocaching Event
  155. 155. Our AP Family (to the tune of the Addams Family)  We’re nerdy and we’re geeky. At times a little freaky. We gather for one weeky. Our AP Family. We are nine hundred readers. We have two awesome leaders. Our rooms could use space heaters. Our AP Family. Our language is the cleanest. We don’t say things egregious. Except for Paul Rodriguez. Our AP Family. We get our meals for free-o. But they forgot the vino. Thank God for Cosentinos. Our AP Family. We grade a million questions. From inference to regression. And cannot make suggestions. Our AP Family. We sit and score our quota. ‘Bout people stealing soda. Sometimes our heads explode-a. Our AP Family. Sometimes when we are scoring. The scoring gets real boring. We eat the snacks we’re hoarding. Our AP Family. The rubrics we are using. Are sometimes quite confusing. That’s why we go out boozing. Our AP Family. At 5 o’clock we light out. For breakfast rooms and Dine-out. The Saucer’s where we hang out. Our AP Family. The trip to the casino. The Fun Run and the Geo. No better friends do we know. Our AP Family. And with this final stanza. We’ll start Funstravaganza. We’ll laugh lots that’s the plan-za. Our AP Family.

×