To establish your brand or advertise your products and services, digital marketing is the right solution for you. It is a new way of advertising products by using digital channels like social media, search engines, emails and other websites in order to connect with current and prospective customers.

Published in: Marketing
  1. 1. BOBBLE DIGITAL LTD. ULTIMATE GUIDANCE TO DIGITAL MARKETING www.bobbledigital.com
  2. 2. Today'sDiscussion Introduction of digital marketing What does digital marketing consist of? SEO PPC Social Media Email Marketing Content Marketing Affiliate Marketing Retargeting Role of digital marketing Advantages of digital marketing
  3. 3. Digital marketing is a new way of advertising a brand or business products/services by using digital channels such as search engines, social media, email, and other websites to connect with current and prospective customers.
  4. 4. SEO What does digital marketing consists of? PPC SMO EMAIL MARKETING CO NTENT MARKETING AFFILIATE MARKETING RETARGETING
  5. 5. Search Engine Optimization The process of increasing the quality and quantity of website traffic by increasing the visibility of the website to users of a search engine is known as Search engine Optimization. It helps to rank a website at the top position in the SERP.
  6. 6. Pay Per Click PPC is a way of buying visits to your site, rather than attempting to “earn” those visits organically. It is a model of internet marketing in which advertisers pay a fee each time one of their ads is clicked.
  7. 7. Social Media Social media is the best way to promote your brand and your content on social media channels to increase brand awareness, drive traffic, and generate leads for your business.
  8. 8. Email Marketing Email marketing is the highly effective digital marketing strategy of sending emails to the users. It’s the most direct and effective way of connecting with your leads, nurturing them, and turning them into customers.
  9. 9. Content Marketing Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience.
  10. 10. Affiliate Marketing An affiliate program is a marketing program where you can receive commission for helping a parent company generate sales. In other words, it is a type of performance-based marketing in which a business rewards one or more affiliates for each visitor or customer brought by the affiliate's own marketing efforts.
  11. 11. Retargeting Marketing It is a form of online advertising that can help you keep your brand in front of bounced traffic after they leave your website. For most websites, only 2% of web traffic converts on the first visit.
  12. 12. Role Of Digital Marketing The role of digital marketing is absolutely essential for business growth in today’s day and age. Digital marketing has been rising in popularity over the last several years. And there’s a simple reason why: the world is online. If you have a small business or a start-up, you probably don’t have much money, time, or manpower to invest into traditional marketing techniques. But that’s okay! You don’t need a fancy building with hundreds of people on staff. You just need a simple but solid digital marketing strategy. Digital marketing makes it posiible for every person to make his/her business successful online.
  13. 13. Advantages of digital marketing Targeted Traffic. Ability to go viral and famous. High return on investment. Highly cost-effective. Quick & efficient results. Improve CTR.
