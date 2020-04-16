Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion
Book Details Author : Julie Reiner Pages : 240 Publisher : Grand Central Life & Style Brand : ISBN : 1455581593 Publicatio...
Description A Craft Cocktail book for the rest of us by the top female mixologist in the country. Julie Reiner, the co- ow...
if you want to download or read The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion, click button download in th...
Download or read The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion by click link below https://ebooklibraryast...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Craft Cocktail Party Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion

8 views

Published on

The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Craft Cocktail Party Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion

  1. 1. The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Julie Reiner Pages : 240 Publisher : Grand Central Life & Style Brand : ISBN : 1455581593 Publication Date : 2015-5-5
  3. 3. Description A Craft Cocktail book for the rest of us by the top female mixologist in the country. Julie Reiner, the co- owner of The Clover Club in Brooklyn and The Flatiron Lounge in Manhattan, has written a book that provides inspiration for the rest of us, not only the cocktail geeks. She wants to balance the needs of the everyday drinker with those of the passionate mixologist. Recipes are organized around seasonality and occasion, with different events and themes appropriate to the specific time of the year. Each section will include a mixture of holiday-inspired drinks, classic cocktails, and innovative new drinks, all along with fun cocktail lore. Tricks, tips, and techniques -- such as batching and infusions, tools of the trade, notes on spirit types, and easy substitutions to utilize what you already have on hand -- will round out the amazing amount of information in Reiner's book.
  4. 4. if you want to download or read The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion by click link below https://ebooklibraryastri7u83i.blogspot.com/1455581593 OR

×