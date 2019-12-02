Successfully reported this slideshow.
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
Libros impresos y folletos (s. XV a XXI) Manuscritos Incunables Impresos antiguos IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMO...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
10 176.139 Publicaciones Seriadas (títulos) 114.181 Publicaciones Electrónicas IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
GRANDES COLECCIONES DIGITALIZADAS DE TODA CLASE DE MATERIALES 13 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
TÍTULOS DISPONIBLES PÁGINAS DISPONIBLES (OCR) VISITAS 16 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana San...
DOCUMENTOS DESCARGADOS 17 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la B...
TÍTULOS DISPONIBLES PÁGINAS DISPONIBLES (OCR) VISITAS 18 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana San...
18.724.482 DOCUMENTOS DESCARGADOS 19 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Direct...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF LIBRARY ASSOCIATIONS AND INSTITUTIONS 27IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁF...
Argentina Bolivia Brasil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Ecuador El Salvador España México Panamá Perú Portugal Rep. Domini...
TÍTULOS DISPONIBLES USUARIOS PÁGINAS VISTAS 29IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Arambur...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Espa...
Identidad común: las fuentes del patrimonio bibliográfico. Ana Santos Aramburo
Identidad común: las fuentes del patrimonio bibliográfico. Ana Santos Aramburo

  1. 1. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 2
  2. 2. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 Centro depositario del patrimonio bibliográfico y documental español que se produce en cualquier tipo de soporte o medio. Su misión es conservar, incrementar, gestionar y difundir este patrimonio, garantizando su integridad y facilitando su acceso a toda la ciudadanía y a las generaciones futuras 3
  3. 3. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019  Sedes:  2: Madrid (Pº Recoletos) y Alcalá de Henares  Superficie total …… 99.334 m2  Metros lineales estanterías …………… 500 Km.  Salas de consulta:  Recoletos …………….... 7  Alcalá de Henares ….. 1 4
  4. 4. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019  Incremento de fondos:  Por depósito legal ... 454.886  Por compra ……………. 52.475  Por canje ……………….. 524  Por donación …….…… 256.388  Colección:  Documentos …… 34 millones aproximadamente 5
  5. 5. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019  Nuevos carnés tramitados ……..……  Carnés vigentes a 31 dic 2018 ……  Documentos servidos …………………  Documentos a través de BDH …..  Reproducción de fondos …………….  Préstamo interbibliotecario ………. 6
  6. 6. Libros impresos y folletos (s. XV a XXI) Manuscritos Incunables Impresos antiguos IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 7
  7. 7. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 8 Grabados …………… Dibujos ……………… Fotografías ………… Mapas ……………….. 8 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019
  8. 8. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 9 Partituras ……………….……..….. Registros sonoros ……………… Grabaciones en vídeo y dvd Archivos personales ………….. 9
  9. 9. 10 176.139 Publicaciones Seriadas (títulos) 114.181 Publicaciones Electrónicas IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019
  10. 10. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 11 Actividades Culturales y Educativas:  Actividades culturales (93) …….. 9.178 Asistentes  Exposiciones (14) ……………………. 236.635 Visitantes  Actividades educativas (135) …. 2.750 Participantes  Visitas guiadas (1.101) …………… 21.019 Visitantes  Nuevas publicaciones ……………... 28 Títulos
  11. 11. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 12
  12. 12. GRANDES COLECCIONES DIGITALIZADAS DE TODA CLASE DE MATERIALES 13 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019
  13. 13. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 14
  14. 14. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 GRAN CANTIDAD DE DATOS DESCRIBEN TODAS LAS COLECCIONES Y ADEMÁS NORMALIZADOS 15
  15. 15. TÍTULOS DISPONIBLES PÁGINAS DISPONIBLES (OCR) VISITAS 16 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019
  16. 16. DOCUMENTOS DESCARGADOS 17 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019
  17. 17. TÍTULOS DISPONIBLES PÁGINAS DISPONIBLES (OCR) VISITAS 18 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019
  18. 18. 18.724.482 DOCUMENTOS DESCARGADOS 19 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019
  19. 19. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 20
  20. 20. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 21
  21. 21. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 22
  22. 22. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 23
  23. 23. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 24
  24. 24. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 Asociación de Estados Iberoamericanos para el Desarrollo de las Bibliotecas Nacionales de Iberoamérica 25
  25. 25. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 INTERNACIONAL INTERNET PRESERVATION CONSORTIUM 26
  26. 26. INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF LIBRARY ASSOCIATIONS AND INSTITUTIONS 27IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019
  27. 27. Argentina Bolivia Brasil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Ecuador El Salvador España México Panamá Perú Portugal Rep. Dominicana Uruguay 16 Bibliotecas Nacionales 1 Biblioteca Universitaria Chile 28IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019
  28. 28. TÍTULOS DISPONIBLES USUARIOS PÁGINAS VISTAS 29IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019
  29. 29. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 30
  30. 30. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 Nuevos formatos para la lectura y el acceso a las obras digitalizadas de la BNE. Pero también generación de conjuntos de datos “limpios” y estructurados para la investagación en literatura, lingüística, minería de datos, etc. Disponibles para descarga y libre reutilización en varios formatos (json, csv). Conversión a ePubs 31 IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019
  31. 31. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 32
  32. 32. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 33
  33. 33. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 34
  34. 34. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 35
  35. 35. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 36
  36. 36. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 37
  37. 37. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019 38
  38. 38. IDENTIDAD COMÚN: LAS FUENTES DEL PATRIMONIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO Ana Santos Aramburo. Directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España Fundación Botín –Madrid-. 21 de noviembre de 2019  Email: directora@bne.es  Web BNE: www.bne.es  Catalog: http://catalogo.bne.es  Biblioteca Digital Hispánica :http://bdh.bne.es  Facebook BNE: www.facebook.com/bne  Youtube BNE: www.youtube.com/bibliotecaBNE  Flickr BNE: http://www.flickr.com/photos/bibliotecabne  SlideShare BNE: http://www.slideshare.net/bne  Twitter BNE: https://twitter.com/#!/bne_biblioteca  Twitter Museo: https://twitter.com/#!/BNE_museo  Wikipedia BNE: http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biblioteca_Nacional_de_Espa%C3%B1a 39

