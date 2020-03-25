LinkedIn Search, Invitation & Messaging Strategy for Job Seekers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 2www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.link...
3 © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC Introductions AND REMINDERS
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 4www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.link...
LinkedIn Reminders LinkedIn will change… again Everyone has a different comfort level Listen, learn, consider… then decide Activity = progress = results AVOID THE BLACK HOLE OF JOB SEARCH
Remember… This is temporary. You are awesome. You are valuable. You will find another job. You are in control of your future, and using LinkedIn can help to give you power.
7 © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC Building Strategic Connections SEARCH & INVITATIONS
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 8www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.link...
Use Search bar to locate targeted connections 9 © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 9
Let’s Try a Search NOW My criteria: ▪ Targeted job title ▪ Targeted geographic area (Greater Detroit Area) ▪ One other thi...
DO NOT CLICK CONNECT. Instead, right click on their name and open in a new tab. 11 © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 11
12 © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 12
Be ON their profile when you click to connect © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 13 CAN’T FIND “CONNECT”? • Are you connected alr...
The Personalized Invitation ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS PERSONALIZE and “ADD A NOTE” Your Personalized Message: • Hi (firstname),...
ON MOBILE • Go onto their profile • Click on three dots • Then, click “Personalize Invite” • Hi (firstname), • Have you me...
SHOULD YOU ACCEPT? 1. Desktop only: Go to your invitations by clicking on “My Network” 2. Click on “See all xx” 2 © 2020 M...
3. Click on “Message” to send them a message. 3 © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 17 TIP: Screen Them In – and Create a DIALOG
TIP: Screen Them In – and Create a DIALOG Click “Message” to reply without accepting: Reply with this text – feel free to ...
19 © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC Messaging Strategies ON LINKEDIN DURING JOB SEARCH
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 20www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 21www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 22www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 23www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 24www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie HOMEWO...
About Meller Marketing
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 26www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 27www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 28www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
"A year from now, you'll wish you had started today." KAREN LAMB
×