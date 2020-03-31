Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie© 2020 M...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 2www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.link...
3 © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC Introductions AND REMINDERS
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 4www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.link...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 5www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.link...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 6www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.link...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 7www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie LinkedI...
8© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie JOBS Ov...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 9www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 10www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie https:...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 11www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 12www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 13www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 14www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 15www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie Hidden...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 16www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie Hidden...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 17www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie Hidden...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 18www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 19www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 20www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 21www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie HOMEWO...
22© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie About ...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 23www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 24www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 25www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.lin...
26© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie “A yea...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Finding a Job Using LinkedIn: The Obvious, the Hidden, and the Resources by Brenda Meller

20 views

Published on

Finding a Job Using LinkedIn: The Obvious, the Hidden, and the Resources by Brenda Meller of Meller Marketing. Presented via Zoom on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Finding a Job Using LinkedIn: The Obvious, the Hidden, and the Resources by Brenda Meller

  1. 1. 1© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 1www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie
  2. 2. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 2www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie Agenda ▪ Introductions ▪ LinkedIn “JOBS” Overview ▪ Settings & Privacy: Job Seeking Preferences ▪ Searching for Jobs ▪ Alerts ▪ OBVIOUS ▪ HIDDEN ▪ RESOURCES ▪ Q&A throughout
  3. 3. 3 © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC Introductions AND REMINDERS
  4. 4. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 4www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie Introductions • First name • Targeted job title • Targeted industry • Targeted geographic area • Are you open to connecting on LinkedIn? • Can I show your profile on screen today? (if so, message it to me in chat)
  5. 5. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 5www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie LinkedIn Reminders • LinkedIn will change… again • Everyone has a different comfort level • Listen, learn, consider… then decide • Activity = progress = results AVOID THE BLACK HOLE OF JOB SEARCH
  6. 6. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 6www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie Remember… This is temporary. You are awesome. You are valuable. You will find another job. You are in control of your future, and using LinkedIn can help to give you power.
  7. 7. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 7www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie LinkedIn / Social Media Etiquette for Job Seekers • If you’re seeking to connect for job search…ask before sending a resume. • People seek people… be ON LinkedIn • “Follow” targeted company pages • Remember that like attracts like: connect with your competition • Go where your targeted connections are (groups, online events, professional organization webinars, etc.) • Personalization is key
  8. 8. 8© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie JOBS Overview CHECK OUT YOUR SETTINGS & PREFERENCES
  9. 9. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 9www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie
  10. 10. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 10www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie https://www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller/opportunities/job-opportunities/edit/
  11. 11. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 11www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie
  12. 12. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 12www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie
  13. 13. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 13www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie
  14. 14. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 14www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie
  15. 15. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 15www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie Hidden Area #1: Groups
  16. 16. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 16www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie Hidden Area #2: Posts from company page or person
  17. 17. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 17www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie Hidden Area #3: The “Yet to be Posted” aka: Go “Ambulance Chasing” https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6650428807599702019/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/angelabevak/
  18. 18. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 18www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie LinkedIn is a RESOURCE • Search LinkedIn for connections at jobs NOT posted on LinkedIn • Request warm introductions from TRUSTED connections • Favors and Manners • How can you help THEM in exchange? • Not a fit? Help a Recruiter. Provide referrals. Vet them first! • Request informational interviews or “virtual coffees” • Alumni • Professional Groups • Other common interests • Don’t go direct, go INDIRECT • Find & Attend Virtual Events
  19. 19. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 19www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie These Techniques WORK • Follow targeted companies • Work your way through connections. They won’t all accept, but some will. Common connections increases your odds of being accepted. • Lukewarm? Use “Easy Apply” • Connect with former employees, request informational interview to learn about culture • Be a resource. BUILD KARMA! • Keep active even when you’re not job seeking
  20. 20. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 20www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie ▪ Learned new techniques to support your job search through LinkedIn ▪ Navigated LinkedIn “JOBS” features ▪ Learned about new ways to search for jobs on LinkedIn: the obvious and the “hidden” ▪ Gained insights into tapping into LinkedIn as a resource through your search You are AMAZING! Today you…
  21. 21. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 21www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie HOMEWORK: LinkedIn 1. Go on LinkedIn once a day, every day. 2. Fill out your JOBS preferences. 3. Search for your dream job once a week. 4. Watch for job announcements and ALWAYS COMMENT with five or more words. 5. Connect with me and others on this webinar. 6. Register for future sessions: www.mellermarketing.com/events-presentations 7. Spread the word! BONUS: spend 15 minutes a day EVERYDAY Upcoming Webinars – Spread the Word! www.mellermarketing.com/events-presentations 1 2 3 4 Monday, April 20 at 10am ET Weds., April 15 at 10am ET Tuesday, April 27 at 10am ET Tuesday, April 7 at 10am ET
  22. 22. 22© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie About Meller Marketing
  23. 23. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 23www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie About Meller Marketing LLC Meller Marketing provides you with an experienced marketer to fit within your budget on a project basis. I’ll give your business a LinkedIn boost. I’m an experienced marketer and I’m uniquely qualified to help clients like you. I’ll bring insights and experience to help amplify your efforts. www.mellermarketing.com www.facebook.com/MellerMarketing/ www.linkedin.com/company/meller-marketing-llc/ www.instagram.com/mellermarketing/ www.twitter.com/brendameller and www.twitter.com/mellermarketing www.youtube.com/user/brendameller
  24. 24. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 24www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie LinkedIn – My NumbersWhen you’re looking for LinkedIn strategy assistance, be sure to ask for your trainer’s LinkedIn results. Here are some of my recent numbers, which help to illustrate the effectiveness of my LinkedIn approach: LinkedIn Blog “Article” Highlights: Data as of March 1, 2020 https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/linkedin-live-what-you-need- know-now-from-insiders-brenda-meller-/ https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/7-ways-optimize-your-linkedin-profile- photo-meller-zawacki-/
  25. 25. © 2020 Meller Marketing LLC 25www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapiewww.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie About Brenda Meller YOU: Are there actually people out there who understand marketing, enjoy social media, and use their insights to help others? ​ME: Yes. And I look forward to helping you. What began with a passion for marketing has evolved to include a knack for social media. I first realized the power of social media when I made a career change through LinkedIn at the height of Michigan's downturn in 2008. I’ve always loved the science and impact of marketing, which has been amplified with social media. The difference in my approach is that I bring a solid marketing foundation with a focus on the continuously evolving field of social media. My Education and Training In addition to being self taught and active on all major social media channels, I have a solid marketing education as a foundation. I earned a bachelor of science in business administration degree with a specialization in marketing communications from Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. In 2016, I earned a dual MBA / master of science in marketing from Walsh College. Giving Back & Helping Others ​I’m a big believer in using my talents to help others. Over the years, I’ve delivered hundreds of free workshops to job seekers as well as LinkedIn training and coaching to those in career transition. If you follow me online, you’ll see I frequently share words of inspiration. Other Important Facts I’m a lifelong Michigan resident and I love coffee, chocolate, and pie. Affiliations / Memberships Detroit Economic Club | Detroit Together Digital | Inforum | Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce | Troy Chamber of Commerce
  26. 26. 26© 2020 Meller Marketing LLC www.linkedin.com/in/brendameller | @mellermarketing | @brendameller | #socialmediapie “A year from now, you’ll wish you had started today.” KAREN LAMB

×