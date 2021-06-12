Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL DE VALENCIA INGENIERÍA EN INFORMÁTICA Unidad curricular: Proyecto Sociotecnológico II ...
OBJETIVOS DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Tal como lo definen Matheny y Rahmlow (1983), un OBJETIVO es una meta o un propósito. Los ob...
Requisitos de los Objetivos:  Su formulación debe comenzar con un verbo en infinitivo (diagnosticar, analizar, identifica...
 SU AMPLITUD TIPOS DE OBJETIVOS: Los Objetivos los podemos clasificar según: Objetivo General Expresa el fin concreto y l...
 OBJETIVOSESPECÍFICOS = OBJETIVO GENERAL RESULTADOS Son los objetivos específicos los que se investigan y no el objetivo ...
PERCEPTUAL APREHENSIVO COMPRENSIVO INTEGRATIVO Según Barrera Morales (1995)  SU COMPLEJIDAD
NIVELES DE LOS OBJETIVOS PERCEPTUAL APREHENSIVO COMPRENSIVO INTEGRATIVO ACCIÓN • Explorar • Describir • Comparar • Analiza...
En los proyectos sociotecnologicos añadimos el Objetivo de Transformación Social del Proyecto: se refiere a los cambios qu...
Título del proyecto: Software Educativo para la enseñanza y aprendizaje dirigido a los docentes y estudiantes de la asigna...
Objetivo General Desarrollar la aplicación Informática para la Gestión de la carga académica de los docentes del Departame...
JUSTIFICACIÓN DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN «Alude a las razones que llevaron al investigador a seleccionar el tema en cuestión» Per...
Hay que tomar en consideración los siguientes aspectos: RELEVANCIA CIENTÍFICA: Implica determinar necesidades de carácter ...
FACTIBILIDAD: Viabilidad en la realización de un estudio en cuanto a la disponibilidad de recursos financieros, humanos y ...
DELIMITACIÓN o ALCANCE DEL PROBLEMA: «Significa indicar con precisión en la interrogante formulada: el espacio, el tiempo ...
Objetivos del proyecto

Breve explicación de como se definen los objetivos de investigación en el proyecto Sociotecnológico II de la especialidad ingeniería en informática de los PNF

Objetivos del proyecto

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL DE VALENCIA INGENIERÍA EN INFORMÁTICA Unidad curricular: Proyecto Sociotecnológico II (PST II) OBJETIVOS DE LA INVESTIGACION Facilitator : MSc. Ing. Betty Medina email: bmedinaq@gmail.com
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Tal como lo definen Matheny y Rahmlow (1983), un OBJETIVO es una meta o un propósito. Los objetivos permiten dejar claro el logro final de la investigación. Según Arias, 2006 el objetivo de investigación es un enunciado que expresa lo que se desea indagar y conocer para responder a un problema planteado.
  3. 3. Requisitos de los Objetivos:  Su formulación debe comenzar con un verbo en infinitivo (diagnosticar, analizar, identificar, desarrollar, diseñar, comprender, entreotros)  Deben estar planteados de modo que sean factibles de conseguir (alcanzables en tiempo, recursos, accesibilidad a la información)  Deben estar formulados de manera clara y precisa de modo que, no deje lugar a dudas sobre lo que se pretende.  Es importante seleccionar verbos que impliquen logros relacionados con generación de conocimiento y no: actividades como: entrevistar a un grupo de… propósitos como: motivar a los miembros de una comunidad… metas empresariales como: incrementar las ventas…
  4. 4.  SU AMPLITUD TIPOS DE OBJETIVOS: Los Objetivos los podemos clasificar según: Objetivo General Expresa el fin concreto y la orientación de la investigación. Debe estar directamente vinculado al título del trabajo. Objetivos Específicos Indican con precisión los conceptos, variables o dimensiones a estudiar, se derivan del objetivo general y permiten el logro de este. Si en la formulación del problema hay varias interrogantes, los objetivos específicos deben estar alineados con las mismas.
  5. 5.  OBJETIVOSESPECÍFICOS = OBJETIVO GENERAL RESULTADOS Son los objetivos específicos los que se investigan y no el objetivo general, ya que éste se logra como resultado.
  6. 6. PERCEPTUAL APREHENSIVO COMPRENSIVO INTEGRATIVO Según Barrera Morales (1995)  SU COMPLEJIDAD
  7. 7. NIVELES DE LOS OBJETIVOS PERCEPTUAL APREHENSIVO COMPRENSIVO INTEGRATIVO ACCIÓN • Explorar • Describir • Comparar • Analizar • Explicar • Predecir • Proponer • Modificar • Confirmar • Evaluar VERBOS Indagar, conocer, observar, estudiar Clasificar,identificar, enumerar, codificar. Diferenciar, asemejar, cotejar. Desglosar, criticar, interpretar. Entender, comprender. Preveer, pronosticar. Plantear, formular, diseñar. Cambiar, realizar, mejorar. Verificar, demostrar, probar. Valorar, estimar, ajustar.
  8. 8. En los proyectos sociotecnologicos añadimos el Objetivo de Transformación Social del Proyecto: se refiere a los cambios que se persiguen en el entorno del objeto de estudio una vez aplicado el producto del proyecto. Ejemplo 1: Reformar el servicio actual de registro y control de citas e historias clínicas del consultorio odontológico del Instituto Universitario de Tecnología Valencia, logrando un servicio más eficiente hacia la comunidad iutvista, mejorando así la imagen de la sección de odontología, a través de la promoción del uso de la tecnología como instrumento fundamental en la sociedad actual. Ejemplo 2: Brindar un servicio informatizado que mejore el proceso de gestión de carga académica de los docentes Del Departamento De Polímeros, conllevando al mejoramiento en la calidad del trabajo y por ende del entorno laboral del departamento
  9. 9. Título del proyecto: Software Educativo para la enseñanza y aprendizaje dirigido a los docentes y estudiantes de la asignatura de Enfermería Fundamental en la Universidad Nacional Experimental de las Fuerzas Armadas (Núcleo Puerto Cabello) OBJETIVO GENERAL: Desarrollar un software Educativo para la Enseñanza y aprendizaje dirigido a los docentes y estudiantes de la asignatura Enfermería Fundamental de la Universidad Nacional Experimental De Las Fuerzas Armadas Núcleo Puerto Cabello. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: 1. Diagnosticar las necesidades del docente en actualización tecnológica, a través del dominio conceptual y operacional de las aplicaciones informatizadas, en la asignatura de Enfermería fundamental. 2. Analizar dichas necesidades para determinar una base documental en cuanto al contenido del programa de la asignatura de Enfermería Fundamental. 3. Diseñar una herramienta didáctica en base a un software educativo dirigido a los docentes y alumnos de dicha materia.
  10. 10. Objetivo General Desarrollar la aplicación Informática para la Gestión de la carga académica de los docentes del Departamento De Polímeros. , OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: 1,- Diagnosticar los requerimientos del software para el desarrollo la aplicación desde el punto de vista funcional a través de técnicas de recolección de información. 2.- Diseñar la arquitectura e interfaces del software que permita la interacción del usuario con la aplicación de la manera más sencilla posible, adaptada a las necesidades solicitadas por el usuario. 3.-Codificar la aplicación utilizando el manejador de base de datos y el lenguaje de programación más adecuado, a la vez que se van realizando las pruebas. . Título del Proyecto: Aplicación Informática para la Gestión de la carga académica de los docentes del Departamento De Polímeros.
  11. 11. JUSTIFICACIÓN DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN «Alude a las razones que llevaron al investigador a seleccionar el tema en cuestión» Permite explicar la importancia del tema seleccionado y de la investigación a realizarse. Debe responder a los por qués de la investigación: • por qué ese tema • por qué esos eventos de estudio • por qué esas unidades de estudio • por qué ese contexto • por qué ese nivel de investigación
  12. 12. Hay que tomar en consideración los siguientes aspectos: RELEVANCIA CIENTÍFICA: Implica determinar necesidades de carácter científico que de alguna manera motivan la investigación:  Aspectos no investigados  Carencia de estudios en el área  Confusiones e interrogantes en torno a la temática. RELEVANCIA SOCIAL: Importancia de la investigación en el ámbito social y en la solución de los problemas humanos. Involucra detección de situaciones sociales que de alguna manera hacen que se requiera la investigación.
  13. 13. FACTIBILIDAD: Viabilidad en la realización de un estudio en cuanto a la disponibilidad de recursos financieros, humanos y materiales que determinarán, en última instancia, los alcances de la investigación. Puede que una investigación sea muy importante y su ejecución de gran utilidad por los resultados a obtener, pero la factibilidad real de hacer la investigación es lo que va a determinar su aprobación.
  14. 14. DELIMITACIÓN o ALCANCE DEL PROBLEMA: «Significa indicar con precisión en la interrogante formulada: el espacio, el tiempo o período qué será considerado en la investigación y la población involucrada» Espacio: Ámbito o lugar que será tratado en el estudio. Tiempo: Lapso o período objeto de estudio. Población: Sujetos que serán observados, encuestados o medidos.

