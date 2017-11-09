Unit 1 LO2 PowerPoint

http://www.bauer-media.com.au/discover/about-bauer/our-company/ Q Magazine using the slogan, “TheWorldsGreatest Music Maga...
    1. 1. http://www.bauer-media.com.au/discover/about-bauer/our-company/ Q Magazine using the slogan, “TheWorldsGreatest Music Magazine”, connotes Q being confident and whiling to be unique, featuring a variety of artists within the Magazine. Depicting, to the reader, as a Magazine brand that are pushing boundaries by the quality of paper and content than brands like Kerrang! who use cheap paper.The use of the verbal code “Worlds” implies to the reader how Q magazine are universally known by people and how they include a variety of artists in different genres to not specifically target ones personal interests but to a wide audience. The logo and name “Q” chosen by the media group (Bauer), connotes the idea of simplicity and boldness.Within the magazine there are different sections for example,Q Review and Q Mail.This gives a good rapport to the audience of consistency/repetition to the brand. In addition, they do this because it means readers are able to read different issues of the magazine and know what each section is about, further to where it is. “We think popular” is the Bauer Media Groups slogan. Bauer chose this, as it represents the current position they are in as well globally with the assets they a hold.The slogan not only is for the organisation but for the inspiration of upcoming employees across the world. The verbal code “WETHINK POPULAR” connotes a motivational outlook for the employees in the business to pursue and be able to refer back to it when working, as a tool to succeed not only for them but for other employees in the company to have an efficient working environment. In addition, maintain their reputation for the quality of each of their media products that people know they are renowned for. “WE” being a pronoun, resembles Bauer media be collectively working among another to proceed to popularity within each Media audience, creatively and innovatively.
    2. 2. Based on the NRS survey of January 2012-December 2012 regard the Q music magazine as greater percentage of male to female (68.3% - 31.7%). Connotations to this are that, Q often include male trend topics instead of particularly Female as well as this, possible house styles used aren’t appealing to the female audience. Majority of the readers from the NRS Census of peoples ages, said that 15-24 year olds are of higher percentage(35.5%) than 16.3% 25-34. Out of theTarget Audience Demographics, I would put the Q magazine from C1 to D. Q sell there magazines at a reasonable price of £4.50.To one of its competitors, Kerrang! who I would put at D sell at £2.50. Moreover, the Quality and Content of the magazine gives it a wide range of people that can appeal to; People of higher jobs and people who are young aspiring entrepreneurs. As well as this, contribute to Q having a exclusive spending power of quite highly paid people. http://www.nrs.co.uk October 2016: £4.50
    3. 3. Katz: Focus’ on the consumer, or audience, instead on the actual message itself by asking “what people do with media” rather than “what media does to people”. Suggesting that consumers need to center their products on their target audience so they are influenced to buy the product. Not taking audiences into consideration will mean that they will be lost and would rather buy a different product as one is not appealing to them. Connotations to Q are that on their front pages they pick the most trending topics that they cover in the magazine to grab the attention of the reader. In addition, the colours which are used give it a classic look which could possibly appeal to the younger generation as something which is prestige/ premium. Hartley: Hartley 1987 ‘invisible fictions of the audience which allow the institutions to get a sense of who they must enter into relations with’. Suggesting that if a brand is to produce a product then they should know who their target audience is to make sure their product is very effective. For Q, their target market based off the readers from the NRS Census of peoples ages, said that 15-24 year olds are of higher percentage(35.5%) than 16.3% 25-34.This is because of the range of content that it features as well as the form and style it is addressed in. https://sociologytwynham.com/2013/10/03/media-effects-on-audiences/
    4. 4. Socio-economic: The socio-economic audience theory suggests that different people based on their job is split up into different groups. Each socio-economic status is classed by the type of job and the amount of money they earn. For example, A (Upper Class) is a Higher Managerial role or a Professional Lawyer who is earning £50,000+.The socio-economic status group, E (Low income earners) are Students and Casual workers who are earning between £5,000-£7,000. Moreover, the premium quality of the monthly occurring Q magazine, addresses to a wide market of socio- economic status’.At a price of £4.50, Q decides to be theWorlds greatest magazine on the content that they cover and the quality of material they use.
    5. 5. https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/q-music-magazine-news-album/id550103031?mt=8# https://www.facebook.com/QMagazine/
    6. 6. Social Media: Q uses social media links throughout their website to further expand the reputation of the magazine. For example, on the article giving the reader the option to like the post or tweet the post for other people who are friends/ followers to the reader. Further, ‘word of mouth’ free advertising the Q Magazines brand. On the top of the webpage, Q have further links to the ones that a highlighted underneath the Logo to constantly notify the viewer of looking at either of the pages and not only the ones highlighted on the page. Q allows the reader to choose what page to visit by leaving the top pages as some form of secret. InAddition, gaining the readers attention of over things that can appeal to them. Compared to the physical Print, the house style of the webpage are alike. In the magazine the colours used are; Red, Black,White and Blue.These four colours are featured as well on the webpage. Depicting the idea of consistency throughout the brands platforms and social medias. Subscription offers: On the front page of the website highlights the latest magazine to be released by Q. Ultimately there to promote the magazine being the first thing they see and the size in which it is displayed being the main centre point to the website addresses to the reader to something they may look into and by using it as a article gives the reader a preview of the main topic within in it so that they are considering buying it. Moreover, the article on the latest issue advertises multiple brands and platforms that the reader is able to buy it on. In addition, coinciding with social medias to allow word of mouth to friends and family that will allow self advertising for Q magazines.

