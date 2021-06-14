Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Strengthen your software team with Workspace IT Custom software development Custom solution development requires a solid t...
Quality assurance Maintenance & Optimization Organize the proper support and maintenance of your new application or boost ...
Build a QA team Manage a QA team Train the client's QA team QA support within digital transformation Custom Testing Servic...
Support/Optimization To reduce overall cloud expenses we evaluate your existing cloud infrastructure, identify over provis...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
43 views
Jun. 14, 2021

Strengthen your software team with Workspace IT

Custom software development

Custom solution development requires a solid technical background and a clear understanding of the сlient’s business goals. Workspace InfoTech has 13 years of tech expertise and provides
high-quality and cost-efficient software development services. It allows startups,
mid-sized and enterprise-grade businesses to achieve their goals with the help
of custom software solutions from simple customizations to full-cycle software
development.

Workspace InfoTech Mobile Tech Expertise



iOS


Architecture and design development performed in
accordance with iOS guidelines for your product to harmoniously fit the Apple
eco-system (macOS, iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, web services) and become a most safe
platform.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
WorkParty: How to Create & Cultivate the Career of Your Dreams Jaclyn Johnson
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Billionaire James Altucher
(4.5/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
The Effective Executive: The Definitive Guide to Getting the Right Things Done Peter F. Drucker
(4.5/5)
Free
How Will You Measure Your Life? Clayton M. Christensen
(4.5/5)
Free
The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of Americas Wealthy Thomas J. Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Strengthen your software team with Workspace IT

  1. 1. Strengthen your software team with Workspace IT Custom software development Custom solution development requires a solid technical background and a clear understanding of the сlient’s business goals. Workspace InfoTech has 13 years of tech expertise and provides high-quality and cost-efficient software development services. It allows startups, mid-sized and enterprise-grade businesses to achieve their goals with the help of custom software solutions from simple customizations to full-cycle software development. Andersen Mobile Tech Expertise iOS Architecture and design development performed in accordance with iOS guidelines for your product to harmoniously fit the Apple eco- system (macOS, iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, web services) and become a most safe platform. Android Application development for Android is a popular solution for its wide audience base due to the ability to work properly with any device within the platform. The system is open, adaptive, and stable giving more freedom and opportunities for ideas realization. Cross-platform Flexible and simultaneous development for multiple mobile platforms which requires fewer time and tech resources. Ideal for opening stages or applications with compact functionality. Excel in the digital transformation race with our expertise in full-cycle web development Project Consulting Basing on our expertise, we will analyze and audit the given data and will offer a solution tailored exactly to your business. Delivery strategy Budgeting Architecture audit UI/UX audit QA audit Engineering Comprehensive development expertise enables us to provide solutions within any industry and of any complexity whether it is a project from scratch or an ongoing one. Business analysis UI/UX design Development
  2. 2. Quality assurance Maintenance & Optimization Organize the proper support and maintenance of your new application or boost the efficiency and improve the performance of an existing one. Project maintenance L1, L2, L3 support Performance optimization Architecture optimization Digital transformation Most common faults of Project Management are about scope, cost and time If you recognize any of these 3 problems, your Project Management process needs improvement: Unclear costs The project's budget has extended or subject of discussion, deadlines are missed, and final result is unclear to management. Budget utilization is obscure, no option to assess and focus on features that deliver value to customer. Project as black box You are unsure about your project status, can't recognize the exact responsible person for tasks. Deadlines are not the axiom and may be extended without management's control. Workload gaps Development team utilization is ambiguous, focused on timesheets; not achieving goals Workload monitoring does not represent a clear view of project implementation. QA Services & Software Testing Solutions When developing your software, outsource QA and testing to Andersen's team of experts and be sure of the quality we'll bring. Discover the whole set of QA and testing services from Andersen. Automation Testing Services Consulting Process implementation Web app automation testing Mobile app automation testing Continuous testing Managed Testing Services Testing process organization
  3. 3. Build a QA team Manage a QA team Train the client's QA team QA support within digital transformation Custom Testing Services Web app testing Mobile app testing Usability testing Compatibility testing Performance testing Areas of expertise UI/UX Design UX research, wireframig and prototyping Web and applications design, redesign AR/VR Design, UI UX consulting services Graphic Design Marketing design and branding development Printed design materials of varying complexity Conceptual design and creative directions Design Audit Solution research and business immersion Main weaknesses identification and detailed analysis Evidence-supported recommendations and reports Cloud Application Services Development Build and run your server less application to obtain capacity and flexibility: IaaS / SaaS / PaaS Big Data AI / ML IoT Multicloud Migration We determine and implement the best migration strategy to conduct transition to the cloud: Security Strategy Creation Large Databases Migration Application Re-hosting Application Re-architecting
  4. 4. Support/Optimization To reduce overall cloud expenses we evaluate your existing cloud infrastructure, identify over provisioning or under-utilized resources: Architecture Audit Security Audit Cost Optimization Legacy Infrastructure Upgrade WSIT SERVICES 1. Software development services 2. Web application development services 3. Qa & testing services 4. SEO services 5. Mobile app development services 6. E-commerce #Web development firm in bd #Software development firm in bd #Web design development firm in bd #Software firm in bd #Mobile app firm in bd #Mobile app development firm in bd #Graphics design development firm in bd #Software development company #Mobile app development company in bd #E-commerce #Australia #Bangladesh

×