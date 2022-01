BUILD HOMES (Jad Luxe) +918076850524

BUILD HOMES Delhi NCR | Mohali | Goa We have some predesigned construction packages for you. 100% customizable as per your requirements. Jad Luxe ₹ 2120/Sq.ft + GST @18% 1)Design And Drawings Structural Design 2D & 3D Floor Plan 3 D Elevation From All Sides Virtual Tour Of The Structure 2)Building Materials TMT – TATA Fe500D Or Equivalent Cement – Ultratech Or Equivalent Concrete Mix – M25 Bricks – Red Clay Water Proofing – Fosroc Or Equivalent Interior Wall Paints -Asian Royale Emulsion Exterior Wall Paints -Asian Ultima Emulsion Doors & Windows – Teak Wood Grills & Gates – Mild Steel With Powdr Coating Overhead Tank – Sintex Sump Work – RCC Waterproof Plastering 3)Electrical & Plumbing Electrical Wiring – Polycab Or Equivalent Electrical Fixtures – Crabtree Or Equivalent UPS Point – 1no Plumbing – Ashirvad Pipes Sanitary Ware – Kohler Or Equivalent Geyser -AO Smith/ Racold Split AC- Daikin Or Equivalent In 2 Bedrooms 4)Living And Dining Room Italian Marble Flooring, Accent Wall, Crockery Unit, Designer Tv Unit, Gypsum False Ceiling Excluding Curves And Wooden Finish 5)Kitchen Kitchen – Modular Kitchen With 18mm Water Proof Ply Plus Ply Shutters With Laminate, 20mm Thick Black Color Granite Top With SS Double Sink, Vitrified Marbonite Tiles Above The Kitchen Slab, Vitrified Flooring, Copper Gas Pipe 6)Master Bed Room & Wash Room Italian Marble Flooring, Accent Wall, 18mm Commercial Ply Wardrobe, Gypsum False Ceiling Excluding Curves And Wooden Finish, Wash Room – Ceramic Wall Tiles With Highlighter, Shower Glass Cubicle And Fixtures 7)Bed Room & Wash Room Italian Marble Flooring, Accent Wall, 18mm Commercial Ply Wardrobe, Gypsum False Ceiling Excluding Curves And Wooden Finish, Wash Room – Ceramic Wall Tiles With Highlighter, Shower Glass Cubicle And Fixtures 8)Balcony Anti Skid Ceramic Tiles Flooring With Design Railing 9)Car Park Area Paver Tiles Flooring With Electrical Plumbing Points