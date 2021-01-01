ONLINE EROFLUEDEN*** The English Wife

Two women, a world apart.A secret waiting to be discovered??An emotive and engaging read? Rosanna Ley?Rich, evocative and utterly immersive, this beautifully written book swept me away? Jenny Ashcroft?Evocative, sensual and authentic? Jane JohnsonVE Day 1945: As victory bells ring out across the country, war bride Ellie Burgess? happiness is overshadowed by grief. Her charismatic Newfoundlander husband Thomas is still missing in action.?Until a letter arrives explaining Thomas is back at home on the other side of the Atlantic recovering from his injuries.Travelling to a distant country to live with a man she barely knows is the bravest thing Ellie has ever had to do. But nothing can prepare her for the harsh realities of her new home?September 11th 2001: Sophie Parry is on a plane to New York on the most tragic day in the city?s history. While the world watches the news in horror, Sophie?s flight is rerouted to a tiny town in Newfoundland and she is forced to seek refuge with her .

