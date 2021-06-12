IPOE-470 PoE++ Injector Hub

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Industrial 4-port Gigabit 802.3bt PoE++ Injector Hub IPOE-470
2 Presentation Outlines
3 Presentation Outlines PRODUCT POSITIONING PRODUCT OVERVIEW PRODUCT FEATURES PRODUCT BENEFITS APPLICATIONS
4 Total distance: up to 100 meters PoE Introduction  What is PoE Injector?
5 PoE Introduction  Convenient and Reliable Power System for PoE-compliant PD over Long Distance
6 IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ Introduction  What are the differences between PoE standards? Standard Type Power Output Cabling 802...
7 Product Positioning
8 Factory Building Transportation Energy Modes of Application Overview
9 Product Positioning PLANET Industrial PoE Injector Family IPOE-171-60W • 1 60W PD port • 1 PSE port • 48 ~ 56V DC • DIP ...
10 Product Overview
11 Product Overview 4 Data Input Port  10/100/1000BASE-T 4 Data + PoE Out Port  10/100/1000BASE-T  Compliant with 802.3...
12 Product Overview  Top Panel IPOE-470 Earth Grounding 6-pin Terminal Block  470: 48~54V DC  470-12V:12~54V DC
13  DIP Switch  Two PoE operation mode options to meet the demand of various powered devices consuming stable PoE power....
14 Product Overview Model DC Redundant Power Input PoE Standard PoE Budget IPOE-470 48~54V DC IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ IEEE 802....
15 Product Overview (IPOE-470)  Dimensions
16 Product Benefits
17 Product Benefits  As required by customers Up to 95W PoE Output Capability High Compatibility DIP Switch for BT/ PoH m...
18 Product Features
19 Key Features PoE Usage/ Status 10/100/1000 BASE-T -40 ~ 75 degrees C DIP Switch BT/PoH Force mode 240-watt PoE Budget 4...
20 Intelligent LED Indicator Design  For Power Input and Real-time PoE Usage  The indicators on the front panel of the I...
21 Product Specifications  Hardware  4-pair 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit RJ45 interfaces • 4-port data input • 4-port data ...
22 Applications
23 Applications  IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ Injector and 802.3bt PoE++ Compliant Devices Installation  The IPOE-470 series allow...
24 Applications  IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ Injector and Splitter Installation  The best solution to places without electrical o...
25 Applications  IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ Injector and 802.3at PoE+ Network Extension Installation
26 BluBoxx Communication Pvt. Ltd. 102/B, Surekha Apartment, Pune Satara Road, Pune-411037. Maharashtra, India. Tel: +91-7...
IPOE-470 PoE++ Injector Hub

IPOE-470 4-port industrial IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ injector hub series features four 10/100/1000BASE-T 95-watt 802.3bt type-4 PoE++ injector ports. With a total PoE budget of 240 watts, it delivers 802.3bt PoE++ power over Ethernet UTP cables which allow data and power to transmit simultaneously to a remote 802.3bt/at powered device (PD).

The IPOE-470 series provides a quick, safe and cost-effective 802.3bt PoE++ network solution for small businesses and enterprises. It is designed to perfectly upgrade an existing network infrastructure to 802.3bt PoE++ network system without replacing the existing Ethernet switches and also enables centralization of the power supply.

Tel: +91-7875432180 Email: sales@bbcpl.in
Website: https://www.bbcpl.in​

