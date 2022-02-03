Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Board Chair + Executive Director Relationship: How to Become a Leading Pair

The nature of the relationship between the leadership staff and the Board of Directors is the barometer for your nonprofit’s effectiveness to deliver on its mission and raise funds for your mission. The ideal environment in which your nonprofit can thrive will in large part be related to the nature of the relationship between the Board and Leadership staff.

This relationship is one of the most complex, often messy relationships on the planet! Communication skills are hampered by the often-awkward relationship between the board chair and executive director. It can be awkward because the Executive Director is often told they must educate their board on the board’s roles, especially when it comes to fundraising. However, and in fact, the board is in the legal position of “boss” to the Executive Director. In my 30+ years of involvement in the nonprofit world as both a board member and executive director I can attest to boards becoming defensive when being “educated” by their staff.

In this webinar you will learn:

- A model of communication specifically designed for the Board Chair / Executive Director relationship
- A sample set of Communication Guidelines for all internal communications
- Learn why Fiduciary Duties have been translated into Board Roles & Responsibilities and what the Franciscan Friars of the 1400’s had to do with it!
- How to “Call a Learning Circle” for board roles that does not thrust anyone into “educator role.”

  1. 1. Board Chair / Executive Director Relationship: Build the social capital you need to become a leading pair
  2. 2. WHO I AM https://poweryourmission.com/career-highlights
  3. 3. ❑ Ideal relationship between Board Chair and Executive Director ❑ Less-than-ideal relationships How andWhy is it less than ideal? ❑ How to transform the less-than-ideal relationship into the ideal relationship ✓ Tools: Communication strategies / guidelines ❑ What the Franciscan Friars of the middle ages have to do with your Board’s Fiduciary Duties. ❑ How to Call a Learning Circle for board roles that does not thrust anyone into educator role. AGENDA
  4. 4. Constructive Partnership: “Exceptional boards govern in constructive partnership with the chief executive…” “Exceptional boards become allies with the chief executive in pursuit of the mission.” “Exceptional boards forge a partnership with the chief executive characterized by mutual trust, …. IDEAL RELATIONSHIP The Source: Twelve Principles of Governance That Power Exceptional Boards - BoardSource
  5. 5. Social CapitalTheory = factors that allow social groups, including those within organizations, to function effectively. Those factors include: ✓ Nature of interpersonal relationships, ✓ A shared sense of identity, ✓ Shared understanding, ✓ Trust, & ✓ Cooperation. IDEAL RELATIONSHIP “The Board Chair – Executive Director Relationship: Dynamics that Create Value for Nonprofit Organizations.” Journal for Nonprofit Management. 2005
  6. 6. Managing Pairs Planning Pairs ***Leading Pairs***
  7. 7. Governance versus Management Is harping on this distinction causing more problems than it solves?
  8. 8. TEXAS BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONSCODE TITLE 2. CORPORATIONS CHAPTER 22. NONPROFIT CORPORATIONS SUBCHAPTER E. MANAGEMENT Sec. 22.201. MANAGEMENT BY BOARDOF DIRECTORS…….the affairs of a corporation are managed by a board of directors……..
  9. 9. MODEL NONPROFIT CORPORATION ACT: 8.01. Requirement for and Functions of Board of Directors (a) A nonprofit corporation must have a board of directors. (b) Except as provided in Section 8.12 all corporate powers must be exercised by or under the authority of the board of directors of the nonprofit corporation, and the activities and affairs of the corporation must be managed by or under the direction, and subject to the oversight, of its board of directors. Comment, 8.01 (b) allows delegation to others, such as staff, to exercise powers and perform functions not required by law to be exercised or performed by the board of directors itself but responsibility to oversee the exercise of that delegated authority nonetheless remains with the board of directors.
  10. 10. Once that duty is delegated to the Executive Director, it is a best practice to allow the Executive Director to manage and for the board to step away from its management role & stick with its oversight role.
  11. 11. Comment, Directors generally have the power to probe into day-to-day management to any depth they choose, but they have the obligation to do so only to the extent that the directors’ oversight responsibilities may require, or, for example, when they become aware of matters that make reliance on management or other persons unwarranted
  12. 12. CONFLICT CONTINUUM
  13. 13. MAGIC Process of intentional communication set out in the handout: “Communication Strategy for Board Chair / Executive Director Check-in” FREE STUFF (poweryourmission.com)
  14. 14. Communication Strategy for Board Chair / Executive Director Check-in 1. Establish a regular in person time for check- ins. a. Establish guidelines for your check-in meetings. b. Invite discussion of issues and challenges. c. Take time to include the positives. Share what is going well. 2. 3.
  15. 15. BOARD AND STAFF COMMUNICATIONS GUIDELINES These guidelines acknowledge the difference between governance and management and how those roles should be respected, but also make clear that nothing in the guidelines are “meant to hinder the board chair and executive director from working together on managing, planning and leading the organization when their relationship is characterized by a high degree of trust.” FREE STUFF (poweryourmission.com)
  16. 16. The American Law Institute says ”.. volunteer nonprofit boards are often much less knowledgeable about their responsibilities than their paid, for-profit counterparts. ALI.” http://www.thealiadviser.org/charitable-nonprofits/
  17. 17. The “USE” *Someone acting on behalf of another based on an expectation of trust
  18. 18. FIDUCIARY: Someone acting on behalf of another based on an expectation of trust
  19. 19. FIDUCIARY DUTIES: ❖ Duty of Care ❖ Duty of Loyalty ❖ Duty of Obedience
  20. 20. Step One: Watch the video on fiduciary duties. StepTwo: Call a LearningCircle. StepThree: Rotate discussing one Role and Responsibility at every board meeting How to Learn & Ensure on-going Compliance with Fiduciary Duties
  21. 21. Step One: Watch the video on fiduciary duties. Make sure Leadership staff and board watches this video. Governance and your Fiduciary Duties - YouTube How to Learn & Ensure on-going Compliance with Fiduciary Duties
  22. 22. Calling a Circle Calling a Circle - YouTube StepTwo: Call a Learning Circle.
  23. 23. Key Elements Rotating or Shared Leadership Shared Responsibility Reliance on Spirit
  24. 24. StepThree: Rotate discussing one Role and Responsibility at every board meeting How to Learn & Ensure on-going Compliance with Fiduciary Duties
  25. 25. JOIN US AUSTIN NONPROFIT Email: Nancy@poweryourmission.com Website: https://poweryourmission.com Facebook group: Austin Nonprofit Meetup | Facebook YouTube: Power Your Mission - YouTube
  26. 26. Shop (poweryourmission.com)

