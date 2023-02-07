Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

0207 Imports 101 slides.pdf

Feb. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Slide 2023 Bloomerang Webinar .pdf
Slide 2023 Bloomerang Webinar .pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Webinar Slides -- Rachel Bearbower - How to get more of the right things done...
Bloomerang
BloomerangAcademy0105.pdf
Bloomerang
PhilanthropicHeart-MaryanneDersch.pdf
Bloomerang
Copy of Increase Retention for Giving Tuesday Donors--NPS (1).pdf
Bloomerang
Copy of Increase Retention for Giving Tuesday Donors--NPS.pdf
Bloomerang
Mindful Techie - Vegan Chili - Recipe.pdf
Bloomerang
MT-SLIDES-Bloomerang-Year-End-Mindfulness-December-2022.pdf
Bloomerang
2022-12-07 End of Year Giving Strategy.pdf
Bloomerang
1 of 14 Ad

0207 Imports 101 slides.pdf

Feb. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

0207 Academy slides

0207 Academy slides

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

Slide 2023 Bloomerang Webinar .pdf
Bloomerang
5 views
54 slides
Final Bloomerang Milestones Presentation.pdf
Bloomerang
73 views
28 slides
Kindful Academy Slides - Wealth Insights for Annual Giving.pdf
Bloomerang
54 views
32 slides
Bloomerang - Be Impossible to Ignore .pdf
Bloomerang
228 views
36 slides
Copy of YE Tax Receipting Academy Slides .pdf
Bloomerang
572 views
11 slides
Bloomerang Best Practices Jan 2023.pptx
Bloomerang
562 views
17 slides
Bloomerang - Data Collection Forms.pdf
Bloomerang
122 views
26 slides
Webinar 44 - Creating A Nonprofit Marketing Plan To Boost Growth In 2023 (2).pdf
Bloomerang
834 views
38 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Bloomerang (20)

Webinar Slides -- Rachel Bearbower - How to get more of the right things done...
Bloomerang
872 views
BloomerangAcademy0105.pdf
Bloomerang
274 views
PhilanthropicHeart-MaryanneDersch.pdf
Bloomerang
535 views
Copy of Increase Retention for Giving Tuesday Donors--NPS (1).pdf
Bloomerang
109 views
Copy of Increase Retention for Giving Tuesday Donors--NPS.pdf
Bloomerang
6 views
Mindful Techie - Vegan Chili - Recipe.pdf
Bloomerang
31 views
MT-SLIDES-Bloomerang-Year-End-Mindfulness-December-2022.pdf
Bloomerang
706 views
2022-12-07 End of Year Giving Strategy.pdf
Bloomerang
237 views
Copy of Bloomerang - Automating Membership Management in Bloomerang - Deck (s...
Bloomerang
84 views
_Don't Panic_ Prepare for Giving Tuesday!.pdf
Bloomerang
50 views
22.11.17 Bloomerang - 2022-11-17 15.11.48.pdf
Bloomerang
381 views
Filter_reports slides - work in progress.pdf
Bloomerang
224 views
11_16 - 5 Ways to Build Relationships and Increase Donor Retention.pdf
Bloomerang
364 views
Copy of Online Fundraising Tools_ Donation Plugin and Pages.pdf
Bloomerang
171 views
FT Mid-Level-Donor-Engagement-Planner-4.1.22_Fillable.pdf
Bloomerang
32 views
FT-Donor Engagement Planner-Orange.pdf
Bloomerang
37 views
FT-Your Guide to Donor Thank-A-Thons.pdf
Bloomerang
33 views
Plan Now to Delight & Retain Year-End Givers_Bloomerang.pdf
Bloomerang
311 views
FT-Your Guide to Donor Thank-A-Thons.pdf
Bloomerang
6 views
Plan Now to Delight & Retain Year-End Givers_Bloomerang.pdf
Bloomerang
4 views
Webinar Slides -- Rachel Bearbower - How to get more of the right things done...
Bloomerang
872 views
53 slides
BloomerangAcademy0105.pdf
Bloomerang
274 views
32 slides
PhilanthropicHeart-MaryanneDersch.pdf
Bloomerang
535 views
18 slides
Copy of Increase Retention for Giving Tuesday Donors--NPS (1).pdf
Bloomerang
109 views
36 slides
Copy of Increase Retention for Giving Tuesday Donors--NPS.pdf
Bloomerang
6 views
34 slides
Mindful Techie - Vegan Chili - Recipe.pdf
Bloomerang
31 views
1 slide

Recently uploaded (20)

the-7-habits-of-highly-effective-people-session-1.ppt
Kameswara Rao Poranki
0 views
ch3.ppt
ssuserac054b
0 views
Business_5-JLang.ppt
Purushottam Pawar
0 views
Twin scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore, Hy...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
HCIP-Storage V5.0 Version Instruction-1.pdf
YasmineBoudhina
0 views
WALL ST Presentationversion1 -.pptx
Soumyadip Sett
0 views
Ethics-in-the-hospitality-workplace.pdf
PaoloPineda11
0 views
business-EthictFIDP2022-23 (1).docx
albertomiranda74
0 views
The Complete Guide of Bearings You Need to Know.pdf
Jamil Syed
0 views
IBR 5.pptx
KwekuJnr
0 views
Hult degree
College diploma
0 views
Self propelled scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, V...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
Cultaral Factors affecting consumer behaviour
KomalDornalaNani
0 views
Floor stand Kiosk - Catalog.pdf
MarkKuang1
0 views
Pacific_Lion_SLIDESHARE.pdf
CharlesOcampo4
0 views
Small Business Record Keeping.pptx
PalashSaha31
0 views
Terry Campie - President Of MG
Terry Campie
0 views
Loan Origination & Loan Servicing
Chetu
0 views
Touch Screen Kiosk - Catalog.pdf
MarkKuang1
0 views
Cost Reduction.pdf
ChandBahadurMathur1
0 views
the-7-habits-of-highly-effective-people-session-1.ppt
Kameswara Rao Poranki
0 views
28 slides
ch3.ppt
ssuserac054b
0 views
16 slides
Business_5-JLang.ppt
Purushottam Pawar
0 views
26 slides
Twin scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore, Hy...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
5 slides
HCIP-Storage V5.0 Version Instruction-1.pdf
YasmineBoudhina
0 views
3 slides
WALL ST Presentationversion1 -.pptx
Soumyadip Sett
0 views
12 slides
Advertisement

0207 Imports 101 slides.pdf

  1. 1. Welcome to Bloomerang Academy Thank you for joining us!
  2. 2. Ask questions Live Transcript Share ideas Housekeeping
  3. 3. Housekeeping We will share the slides and recording of this session with you via email later today. Dial in audio access: +1 669 900 6833 Any questions we are not able to answer live or in the Q&A will be addressed after the session via a follow-up. If you need further assistance, please reach out to support@bloomerang.com. Our support team is amazing!
  4. 4. Constituent Imports Purpose: To add or update Constituents What information is required? - Individuals: First name, last name - Organizations: Organization name - Households: Account Number Other helpful information: Adding speciﬁc information like email address, Mail address, and phone number helps prevent future duplicates.
  5. 5. Transaction Imports Purpose: To add Donations What information is required? - Individuals: First name, last name - Organizations: Organization name - Households: Account Number AND - Date - Amount - Fund
  6. 6. Interaction Imports Purpose: To add Interactions What information is required? - Individuals: First name, last name - Organizations: Organization name - Households: Account Number AND - Date - Subject - Purpose - Channel
  7. 7. Notes Imports Purpose: To add Notes What information is required? - Individuals: First name, last name - Organizations: Organization name - Households: Account Number AND - Date - Note
  8. 8. Constituent Update Imports Purpose: To update existing Constituents What information is required? - Individuals: First name, last name - Organizations: Organization name - Households: Account Number AND/Or - Email Address - Account Number* - Street Address - Last 7 digits of phone number NOTE: To update Constituents in already in your database, you need to have enough matching information in your ﬁle for the system to match them.
  9. 9. Mapping Making sure the system understands the information you are giving it. Check your mapping before Importing!
  10. 10. Into the database we go!
  11. 11. Resources Bloomerang Knowledgebase and Support Portal
  12. 12. Resources Knowledgebase Data Tools: Imports
  13. 13. Poll
  14. 14. Thank you for attending! If you would like to attend our Q&A session, please stay with us. Visit our website to see more upcoming Bloomerang Academy webinars!

×