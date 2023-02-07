0207 Imports 101 slides.pdf

1.
We will share the slides and recording of this session with you via
email later today.
Dial in audio access: +1 669 900 6833
Any questions we are not able to answer live or in the Q&A will
be addressed after the session via a follow-up.
If you need further assistance, please reach out to
support@bloomerang.com. Our support team is amazing!
4.
Constituent
Imports
Purpose:
To add or update
Constituents
What information is required?
- Individuals: First name, last name
- Organizations: Organization name
- Households: Account Number
Other helpful information:
Adding speciﬁc information like email address, Mail address,
and phone number helps prevent future duplicates.
5.
Transaction
Imports
Purpose:
To add Donations
What information is required?
- Individuals: First name, last name
- Organizations: Organization name
- Households: Account Number
AND
- Date
- Amount
- Fund
6.
Interaction
Imports
Purpose:
To add Interactions
What information is required?
- Individuals: First name, last name
- Organizations: Organization name
- Households: Account Number
AND
- Date
- Subject
- Purpose
- Channel
7.
Notes
Imports
Purpose:
To add Notes
What information is required?
- Individuals: First name, last name
- Organizations: Organization name
- Households: Account Number
AND
- Date
- Note
8.
Constituent
Update
Imports
Purpose:
To update existing
Constituents
What information is required?
- Individuals: First name, last name
- Organizations: Organization name
- Households: Account Number
AND/Or
- Email Address
- Account Number*
- Street Address
- Last 7 digits of phone number
NOTE: To update Constituents in already in your database,
you need to have enough matching information in your ﬁle
for the system to match them.
9.
Mapping
Making sure the system
understands the
information you are
giving it.
Check your mapping before Importing!