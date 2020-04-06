Mi librito de trazos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mis Primeros Trazos Elaborado por: Psic. Carmen Cruz
Nombre: Antonio abeja
Nombre: Blanca ballena
Nombre: Carmen conejo
Nombre: Daniel dado
Nombre: Elizabeth elefante
Nombre: Francisco foca
Nombre: Gloria guitarra
Nombre: H�ctor helic�ptero
Nombre: Irma isla
Nombre: Juan jirafa
Nombre: Karina koala
Nombre: Laura l�piz
Nombre: Marco manzana
Nombre: Nancy nube
Nombre: �o�o �u
Nombre: Oscar oso
Nombre: Paola pato
Nombre: Quetzalco�tl queso
Nombre: Roc�o rat�n
Nombre: Sergio serpiente
Nombre: Thal�a tijeras
Nombre: Ulises uvas
Nombre: Ver�nica vaca
Nombre: William waterpolo
Nombre: X�chitl xil�fono
Nombre: Yair yogur
Nombre: Zulema zanahoria
Credits Copyright 2016 All rights reserved by the autor. Permission to copy for classroom use only.
  29. 29. Credits Copyright 2016 All rights reserved by the autor. Permission to copy for classroom use only. Electronic distribution limited to one classroom use. You can see more activities and materials, check out my Facebook page : 3w.fb.com/Mrs.Carmens.Class/ Copyright 2016 Todos los derechos reservados por el autor. Permiso de uso para dentro del sal�n de clases. Distribuci�n electr�nica limitada solo para uso dentro del sal�n de clases. Para ver mas actividades y materiales, revisa mi Facebook page : 3w.fb.com/Mrs.Carmens.Class/

×