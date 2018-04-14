Social Media 101 for WordPress

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Social Media 101 by Nile Flores @blondishnet for WordPress
Objective ❏ Answer what is social media ❏ Answer why you need social media ❏ Share plugins and tools to hook your WordPres...
What is social media?
Social Media In terms of this talk, we’re talking more about social media marketing.
“Social media marketing refers to the process of gaining traffic or attention through social media sites. Social media its...
Social Media Marketing Plan (Simplified) 1. Define your goal(s) 2. Find and target your audience 3. Measure your success w...
Why do you need social media?
Building a Website is ONLY the beginning! “If you build it, they will come”, like in the movie, Field of Dreams, doesn’t w...
3 Truths that MOST website owners fail at 1. You DO need to hook your site up to social network sites. 2. You DO need to e...
What you can do with social media marketing? ❏ Inform followers about information in your industry. ❏ Educate them about y...
Where does WordPress fall into this?
Your WordPress site’s content can be leveraged Your content is king when it comes to trying to attract visitors, subscribe...
Content idea types for ANY business or blog ❏ Lists ❏ Memes ❏ Infographics ❏ Reviews ❏ How to guides/ tutorials ❏ Resource...
Social Media Tips ❏ Measure your social media stats (likes, clicks, follows, engagement) ❏ Add your site to Google Analyti...
More Social Media Tips ❏ Be consistent with your brand across channels ❏ Add content that your visitors will find value in...
Resources! Resources! Resources!
Third Party Social Media Tools Social Web suite - https://socialwebsuite.com - free 14-day trial. Lowest plan is $19/month...
More Third Party Social Media Tools Buzzsumo.com - http://buzzsumo.com/ - check keywords or hashtag terms and see how popu...
Social Plugins for WordPress ❏ Instagram Feed - https://wordpress.org/plugins/instagram-feed/ ❏ Youtube Embed Plugin - htt...
Use Jetpack? https://jetpack.com/ The Publicize module can help you automatically push posts to a few social networks when...
Social Media & Content Marketing Sites to Learn From ❏ Social Media Examiner - https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com/ ❏ Kim ...
T H A N K Y O U ! Hi! I’m Nile Flores! My site: https://blondish.net Please subscribe to my newsletter for weekly tips. Tw...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Social Media 101 for WordPress

20 views

Published on

So, you’ve got a WordPress site, and keep hearing that you need to do some social media marketing. You’re probably wonder why you need both social media and a website, and if you do need social media, how to take advantage of social media. I’m going to tell why you need social media, how to hook your WordPress site up to social networks using specific plugins, and a few social media tips to get you going.

(First presented at WordCamp Kansas City 2018)

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Social Media 101 for WordPress

  1. 1. Social Media 101 by Nile Flores @blondishnet for WordPress
  2. 2. Objective ❏ Answer what is social media ❏ Answer why you need social media ❏ Share plugins and tools to hook your WordPress site up to social networks ❏ Share some social media tips to get you going
  3. 3. What is social media?
  4. 4. Social Media In terms of this talk, we’re talking more about social media marketing.
  5. 5. “Social media marketing refers to the process of gaining traffic or attention through social media sites. Social media itself is a catch-all term for sites that may provide radically different social actions.” https://searchengineland.com/guide/what-is-social-media-marketing
  6. 6. Social Media Marketing Plan (Simplified) 1. Define your goal(s) 2. Find and target your audience 3. Measure your success with tools 4. Create content, but capitalize on creating content on as many mediums as possible 5. Promote content and where possible, and even syndicate it 6. Convert your visitors and followers to customers 7. Make money
  7. 7. Why do you need social media?
  8. 8. Building a Website is ONLY the beginning! “If you build it, they will come”, like in the movie, Field of Dreams, doesn’t work for building a brand and a website. Let’s revise this to: If you build it, you must promote it, and engage with others, AND THEN, they will come.
  9. 9. 3 Truths that MOST website owners fail at 1. You DO need to hook your site up to social network sites. 2. You DO need to engage with people. 3. You CANNOT expect traffic by search engine alone, especially when search engines are also social oriented. #truestory
  10. 10. What you can do with social media marketing? ❏ Inform followers about information in your industry. ❏ Educate them about your products. ❏ Guide people to the answers they need in order to make informed buying decisions. ❏ Make connections with other influencers, possibly to build strategic partnerships. ❏ Build trust with followers and clients.
  11. 11. Where does WordPress fall into this?
  12. 12. Your WordPress site’s content can be leveraged Your content is king when it comes to trying to attract visitors, subscribers, followers, and ultimately, buyers. All you have to do is create it AND share it on places like Google Search, Bing Search, Facebook, Twitter, and more...
  13. 13. Content idea types for ANY business or blog ❏ Lists ❏ Memes ❏ Infographics ❏ Reviews ❏ How to guides/ tutorials ❏ Resource pages (links) ❏ Testimonials ❏ Q&A ❏ Roundups ❏ Guest Posts ❏ Ask Me Anything ❏ Podcasts ❏ Freebies ❏ In the news/Press coverage ❏ Social media related ❏ Giveaways ❏ Press release ❏ Public Service Announcements ❏ Quotes ❏ Sponsored Posts ❏ Wiki
  14. 14. Social Media Tips ❏ Measure your social media stats (likes, clicks, follows, engagement) ❏ Add your site to Google Analytics ❏ Add your site to Google Search Console ❏ Add your site to Bing Webmaster ❏ Use hashtags (especially Instagram and Twitter) ❏ Stay on top of trends ❏ Make friends
  15. 15. More Social Media Tips ❏ Be consistent with your brand across channels ❏ Add content that your visitors will find value in ❏ Add links to your social handles to your website ❏ Make it easy for your visitors to share your content by adding social share buttons ❏ Definitely mention influencers in your niche ❏ Keep your channel active with fresh content ❏ Number of followers aren’t important (Quality over Quantity)
  16. 16. Resources! Resources! Resources!
  17. 17. Third Party Social Media Tools Social Web suite - https://socialwebsuite.com - free 14-day trial. Lowest plan is $19/month and includes publishing to 10 social accounts, and all of their features Hootsuite - https://hootsuite.com - free to publish to 3 social accounts, basic scheduling, and basic analytics Buffer - https://buffer.com/ - free to publish content to 3 social accounts, includes link tracking, video and GIF uploader, browser extension, etc... IFTTT - https://ifttt.com/wordpress - Free! Options to push WordPress RSS Feed to Twitter, or Facebook, Instagram to Pinterest. Can create a draft post in WordPress when you tweet using a specific hashtag. Share WordPress posts to several social networks......and more!
  18. 18. More Third Party Social Media Tools Buzzsumo.com - http://buzzsumo.com/ - check keywords or hashtag terms and see how popular or trendy it is, and what is being talked about. Good for content planning and great fuel for pushing valuable content to followers. Hashtagify - http://hashtagify.me/popular - Check for hashtags to see if they exist and if they’re trending
  19. 19. Social Plugins for WordPress ❏ Instagram Feed - https://wordpress.org/plugins/instagram-feed/ ❏ Youtube Embed Plugin - https://wordpress.org/plugins/youtube-embed-plus/ ❏ Yoast SEO - https://wordpress.org/plugins/wordpress-seo/ ❏ Revive Old Post (formerly Tweet Old Post - https://wordpress.org/plugins/tweet-old-post/ ❏ Pinterest Pin It Button On Image Hover And Post - https://wordpress.org/plugins/pinterest-pin-it-button-on-image-hover-and-post/ ❏ NextScripts: Social Networks Auto-Poster - https://wordpress.org/plugins/social-networks-auto-poster-facebook-twitter-g/ ❏ ShareThis Share Buttons - https://wordpress.org/plugins/sharethis-share-buttons/ ❏ MashShare - https://wordpress.org/plugins/mashsharer/
  20. 20. Use Jetpack? https://jetpack.com/ The Publicize module can help you automatically push posts to a few social networks when you publish a new post.
  21. 21. Social Media & Content Marketing Sites to Learn From ❏ Social Media Examiner - https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com/ ❏ Kim Garst - https://kimgarst.com/ ❏ Razor Social - http://www.razorsocial.com/ ❏ Rebekah Radice - https://rebekahradice.com/ ❏ QuickSprout - https://www.quicksprout.com/ ❏ BlitzMetrics - https://blitzmetrics.com/blog/ ❏ Gary Vaynerchuk - https://www.garyvaynerchuk.com/
  22. 22. T H A N K Y O U ! Hi! I’m Nile Flores! My site: https://blondish.net Please subscribe to my newsletter for weekly tips. Twitter: @blondishnet Slideshare: https://slideshare.net/blondishnet LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/blondishnet

×