Social Media 101 for WordPress

So, you’ve got a WordPress site, and keep hearing that you need to do some social media marketing. You’re probably wonder why you need both social media and a website, and if you do need social media, how to take advantage of social media. I’m going to tell why you need social media, how to hook your WordPress site up to social networks using specific plugins, and a few social media tips to get you going.



(First presented at WordCamp Kansas City 2018)