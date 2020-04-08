Successfully reported this slideshow.
Emotional intelligence in school The emotional intelligence of teachers working in public education László Balázs, Ph.D. A...
Content • Research – Question and Hypothesis • Theoretical background – Definition of emotional intelligence and corporate...
Question • Can we detect a connection between the organizational culture of the school and the teachers’ emotional intelli...
Hypothesis • A significant connection can be pointed out between the two examined factors. • Different organizational cult...
Emotional Intelligence • The Mayer-Salovey-model – This model explores the definition of emotional intelligence itself. • ...
Bar-On model Knowledge and abilities that enable people to cope with the effects of their work environment. • Five main ar...
Corporate culture
• Pauwlik and Margitic, 2009 • Interpersonal skills = most important feature • Stress management = the least typical of th...
• Higgs & Dulewitz Connection between organizational culture and individual emotional intelligence. • Herriford, 2002 Stro...
Methodology • Bar-On’s emotional intelligence scale • 121 statements (Likert-scale; 1–5) • five factors • Quinn and Rohrba...
• 26 schools • 808 questionnaires, 589 (73%) got completed • 14.5 % (85) men 78.4% (460) women • SPSS for Windows • Correl...
Results
Differences Innovative culture: higher average assertiveness, independence and flexibility. Average self-awareness is the ...
Key takeaways • Different culture types can be characterized with different emotional intelligence patterns. • There is a ...
Emotional intelligence in school
Emotional intelligence in school

  1. 1. Emotional intelligence in school The emotional intelligence of teachers working in public education László Balázs, Ph.D. Associate professor University of Dunaújváros
  2. 2. Content • Research – Question and Hypothesis • Theoretical background – Definition of emotional intelligence and corporate culture • Previous studies • Research and methodology
  3. 3. Question • Can we detect a connection between the organizational culture of the school and the teachers’ emotional intelligence patterns? • With what emotional intelligence characteristics does each organizational culture dimension show a connection?
  4. 4. Hypothesis • A significant connection can be pointed out between the two examined factors. • Different organizational culture types favour different emotional intelligence patterns.
  5. 5. Emotional Intelligence • The Mayer-Salovey-model – This model explores the definition of emotional intelligence itself. • The Goleman-model – It identifies several emotional and social competences that contribute to leaders’ performance. • The Bar-On-model – It describes emotional intelligence as a cross-section of related social and emotional competences.
  6. 6. Bar-On model Knowledge and abilities that enable people to cope with the effects of their work environment. • Five main areas: – interpersonal – intrapersonal – adaptability – stress management – general mood
  7. 7. Corporate culture
  8. 8. • Pauwlik and Margitic, 2009 • Interpersonal skills = most important feature • Stress management = the least typical of themselves • Baracsi, 2013 • Especially poor ability to identify and control emotions • Women teachers, those having a lot of teaching experience, and pedagogues satisfied with their work are the most efficient as far as their interpersonal skills are concerned. Teachers working at grammar schools show the lowest degree of care toward students. • Controlling emotions was most difficult for middle aged teachers and for vocational trainers.
  9. 9. • Higgs & Dulewitz Connection between organizational culture and individual emotional intelligence. • Herriford, 2002 Strong intrapersonal, self-oriented skills, and weak interpersonal skills.
  10. 10. Methodology • Bar-On’s emotional intelligence scale • 121 statements (Likert-scale; 1–5) • five factors • Quinn and Rohrbaugh’s modell • Questions includ four statements that reflect the characteristics of different culture types. • Respondents can divide 100 points among the four answers in each question.
  11. 11. • 26 schools • 808 questionnaires, 589 (73%) got completed • 14.5 % (85) men 78.4% (460) women • SPSS for Windows • Correlation • T-probe • ANOVA analysis
  12. 12. Results
  13. 13. Differences Innovative culture: higher average assertiveness, independence and flexibility. Average self-awareness is the highest here. Supportive culture: higher average self-awareness, in the dimension of independence. In the flexibility dimension the individuals show a value far lower than in the innovative and much higher than in the rule-oriented culture. Rule-oriented culture: low average values in the dimensions of assertiveness, self-awareness, independence, interpersonal skills, flexibility and stress- tolerance.
  14. 14. Key takeaways • Different culture types can be characterized with different emotional intelligence patterns. • There is a mutual relationship between the individual’s emotional intelligence and their environment, in the current case, the organizational culture.

