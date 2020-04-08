Successfully reported this slideshow.
Az innováció háttere, avagy a vezetői kommunikáció jelentősége az innováció támogatásában Dr. Balázs László egyetemi docen...
Tartalom  Az innováció alapfeltételei – egy lehetséges megközelítés  Reziliens vezető-kommunikáció / innovatív klíma  V...
Az innováció alapfeltételei – egy lehetséges megközelítés Innovatív szervezeti kultúra (Quinn) a kreativitáson és a kockáz...
Az innováció alapfeltételei – egy lehetséges megközelítés Forrás: Balázs 2015
Reziliens vezetői kommunikáció Reziliencia: sokkhatás esetén megmutatkozó rugalmas ellenálló képesség, amely biztosítja a ...
Fejlődést elősegítő klíma Az őszinteség, a valódiság, a hitelesség, a „kongruencia”. Minél inkább önmagát adja a vezető kü...
Vezetőképzés módszertana – áttekintés  Előadó-központú képzési formák  Résztvevőközpontú formák (vagy tanulóközpontú for...
Fejlesztési szintek  Előadó-központú képzési formák  Kognitív fejlesztési szint  Résztvevőközpontú formák (vagy tanulók...
Szalutogenezis – módszertani megközelítés I. Szalutogenezis, saluto lat.= egészség; genezis görögül = keletkezés (Antonovs...
Szalutogenezis – módszertani megközelítés II. „Automatikus-ösztöni reakcióink a testből jönnek, így a test bevonása nélkül...
PILOT képzés eredményei I. Testorientált képzés eredményességének vizsgálata (Simon–Szemenyei 2020)  Minta: 24 vezető (2 ...
PILOT képzés eredményei II. A válaszadók – mindegyike rendelkezik korábbi tréning tapasztalattal. – 75%-a vélte hatékonyab...
PILOT képzés eredményei III. 2.75 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.58 3.58 3.58 3.75 4.08 1 2 3 4 5 a szervezeti feladatok hatékonyabb ütemez...
Összefoglalás  Reziliens vezető elősegíti az innovatív kultúra és kommunikáció kialakítását, fenntartását.  Innovatív ko...
Az innováció háttere, avagy a vezetői kommunikáció jelentősége az innováció támogatásában

Az innováció háttere, avagy a vezetői kommunikáció jelentősége az innováció támogatásában

Az innováció háttere, avagy a vezetői kommunikáció jelentősége az innováció támogatásában

  1. 1. Az innováció háttere, avagy a vezetői kommunikáció jelentősége az innováció támogatásában Dr. Balázs László egyetemi docens Dunaújvárosi Egyetem Innováció-kommunikáció a vállalatoknál Időpont: 2020. március 6.
  2. 2. Tartalom  Az innováció alapfeltételei – egy lehetséges megközelítés  Reziliens vezető-kommunikáció / innovatív klíma  Vezetőképzés módszertana – áttekintés  Szalutogenezis – módszertani megközelítés  PILOT vizsgálat és eredményei
  3. 3. Az innováció alapfeltételei – egy lehetséges megközelítés Innovatív szervezeti kultúra (Quinn) a kreativitáson és a kockázatvállaláson van a hangsúly. Legfőbb erőssége az alkalmazkodóképesség és a változni tudás. A vezető két fő szerepe: az innovátor és a bróker. Az innovatív szervezeti kultúrát képviselő szervezet sajátos személyiségjellemzőivel is elkülönül a többi kultúra típustól. (Balázs 2015)
  4. 4. Az innováció alapfeltételei – egy lehetséges megközelítés Forrás: Balázs 2015
  5. 5. Reziliens vezetői kommunikáció Reziliencia: sokkhatás esetén megmutatkozó rugalmas ellenálló képesség, amely biztosítja a rendszer funkcionális fennmaradást. (Szokolszky–Komlós 2015.) Reziliens vezető (Sarkar–Fletcher 2014): 1) A pozitív, proaktív személyiség, nyitottság és lelkiismeretesség jellemzi, 2) képes a nehéz helyezetek tapasztalataiból tanulni, 3) kontroll érzet – önmaga és a rendszer felett, 4) rugalmasság és alkalmazkodóképesség, kreatív problémamegoldás, pozitív reakció a változásokra, alkalmazkodás, 5) munka magánélet egyensúlya, 6) észlelt társadalmi támogatást.
  6. 6. Fejlődést elősegítő klíma Az őszinteség, a valódiság, a hitelesség, a „kongruencia”. Minél inkább önmagát adja a vezető különböző történések során, annál inkább elősegíti a résztvevők konstruktív viselkedését, önazonosságát. Az elfogadás, a megbecsülés a feltétel nélküli pozitív odafordulás. Készségesen elfogadja a szervezeti tagok valamennyi pillanatszerű érzését, legyen az kellemes vagy kellemetlen. Az empatikus megértés, a szenzitív, tevékeny odafordulás. Ha egy személyre empatikusan figyelünk, megteremtődik a lehetősége annak, hogy ő maga pontosabban kövesse belső érzéseinek áramlását, és saját élményeinek jobban megfelelő kongruens viselkedést fejleszthet ki. (Carl Rogers id.: Balázs 2014)
  7. 7. Vezetőképzés módszertana – áttekintés  Előadó-központú képzési formák  Résztvevőközpontú formák (vagy tanulóközpontú formák)  Tréning  Coaching  Tema coahing, action Learning  Szupervízió  Mentoring  Kooperatív tanulási technikák  Projekt módszer  E-learning, blended learning  Önirányító forma  Önirányított tanulás  Önszabályozó tanulás
  8. 8. Fejlesztési szintek  Előadó-központú képzési formák  Kognitív fejlesztési szint  Résztvevőközpontú formák (vagy tanulóközpontú formák)  Kognitív és emocionális fejlesztési szint  Önirányító forma  Kognitív és emocionális fejlesztési szint
  9. 9. Szalutogenezis – módszertani megközelítés I. Szalutogenezis, saluto lat.= egészség; genezis görögül = keletkezés (Antonovszky, 1997) Koherenciaérzet kialakulása függ: Érthetőség – az egyén számára érthetőek élete eseményei. Kezelhetőség – erőforrások birtoklása, megküzdés az élet kihívásaival. Érdemesség – egyén képessége, hogy életének értelmet adjon és érdemesnek érezze magát arra, hogy megvalósítsa az elképzeléseit
  10. 10. Szalutogenezis – módszertani megközelítés II. „Automatikus-ösztöni reakcióink a testből jönnek, így a test bevonása nélkül nem is tud végbemenni tartós változás. Tartós változást az eredményez, ha a résztvevők megtanulják felismerni és értelmezni a testük jeleit. Ez hozzáférést biztosít a számukra az érzelmeikhez és lehetőséget nyújt számukra azok tudatosítására, elfogadására és elengedésére is.” (Balázs– Szalay 2016, 2017) Eseménytér feldolgozása  kognitív szinten  érzelmi szinten  testi szinten (!)
  11. 11. PILOT képzés eredményei I. Testorientált képzés eredményességének vizsgálata (Simon–Szemenyei 2020)  Minta: 24 vezető (2 tréning csoport) – 15 nő, 9 férfi  Kérdőíves megkérdezés a képzés zárását követően 6 hónappal  Képzés időtartalma: 6 X 2 nap tréning Feltevéseink: A testorientált, önismereti alapokon nyugvó készségfejlesztés középhosszú távon közvetlen hatást gyakorol a szervezeti kultúra alakulására – javítja az együtt működést. A hagyományos tréningmódszerek mellett a testorientált tréningmódszer, önismereti munka tartósabb, mélyebb változást eredményez.
  12. 12. PILOT képzés eredményei II. A válaszadók – mindegyike rendelkezik korábbi tréning tapasztalattal. – 75%-a vélte hatékonyabbnak ezt a képzési formát. – a lojalitás, az együttműködés és a rugalmasság területén jeleztek maradandó eredményeket. – 75%-a észlelte a saját szervezeti egységében a csoportszellem, összetartás erősödését – közvetett hatás. – 58%-a az elfogadó, tiszteletteljes munkahelyi atmoszféra kialakulását emelte ki.
  13. 13. PILOT képzés eredményei III. 2.75 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.58 3.58 3.58 3.75 4.08 1 2 3 4 5 a szervezeti feladatok hatékonyabb ütemezését hogy a szervezet a változásokra rugalmasan, együttműködően, tudjon reagálni a szervezet belső kommunikációjának hatékonyságát a vállalat értékeivel és vízióival való azonosulásomat az elfogadó, megértő, tiszteletteljes munkahelyi atmoszféra kialakulását hogy a szervezet a belső konfliktusait tudatosan és eredményesen tudja kezelni a személyes elköteleződésem megerősödését a vállalat iránt hogy rendszeresen építő visszajelzést és kritikát tudjak adni kollégáimnak, észleljem és értékeljem eredményeiket. a csoportszellem, az összetartás kialakulását a kollégák között A tréning elősegítette...
  14. 14. Összefoglalás  Reziliens vezető elősegíti az innovatív kultúra és kommunikáció kialakítását, fenntartását.  Innovatív kommunikáció fejlesztése átfogó fejlesztési programmal lehetséges.  A szalutogén fejlesztés módszertana fenntarthatóbb fejlesztést eredményez, reflektálva a hazai piac igényeire.

