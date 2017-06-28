Progress of the weather station

Progress of the work on the weather stations “Science 4 all”
Settings during the workshop in C2.Poland During the mobility (C2) in Poland, the international teams decided that the wea...
Students’ work Students from four countries worked in groups and set what weather stations will include.
March-May 2017 Since that mobility the teams have had eight weeks to work on the weather station planning and building it ...
Estonia • In March a suitable weather station was found online; • the science teachers contacted a company and made an ord...
Estonia • in April an appropriate place for the weather station outside the school was established; • in May the science t...
Estonia A place where our weather station will be installed outside the school
Estonia Tools purchased for the weather station
France We have purchased : A barometer A weather vane An anemometer An Hygrometer A rain gauge A thermometer The instrumen...
France The weather station will be installed at the north west corner of the school
France We have installed the barometer, hygrometer and thermometer in a small box. The other instruments will be set up hi...
anemometer Weather vane
Poland We have already got the meteo station. It was bought in Polish firm http://www.meteoplus.pl/ The box was big and he...
Poland A place where our weather station will be installed near a parking for bikes. Students are measuring the length of ...
Poland Tools purchased for the weather station An anemometer, a rain-gauge, a thermometer, a hygrometer, a barometer - the...
Poland A new weather station near the school is finally installed.
Portugal • The weather station has been ordered http://www.tecnodidactica.pt/ • MODEL: estação meteorológica multi-sensor ...
Portugal Tools purchased for the weather station
Portugal A place where our weather station will be installed (inside school, option1) Near the gym (Gonçalo Torres, 8A)
Portugal A place where our weather station will be installed (inside school, option 2) Near the gym and classrooms PP1 and...
This publication reflects only the author’s view and the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be ma...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Progress of the weather station

19 views

Published on

presentation made by students during an Erasmus mobility in Estonia

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Progress of the weather station

  1. 1. Progress of the work on the weather stations “Science 4 all”
  2. 2. Settings during the workshop in C2.Poland During the mobility (C2) in Poland, the international teams decided that the weather station would consist of the following tools: • a barometer • a thermometer • an anemometer • an hydrometer • a pluviometer • a weather vane to create an operational weather station
  3. 3. Students’ work Students from four countries worked in groups and set what weather stations will include.
  4. 4. March-May 2017 Since that mobility the teams have had eight weeks to work on the weather station planning and building it on the ground. The teams worked separately.
  5. 5. Estonia • In March a suitable weather station was found online; • the science teachers contacted a company and made an order;
  6. 6. Estonia • in April an appropriate place for the weather station outside the school was established; • in May the science teacher will cooperate with an arts and crafts teacher in order to have the weather station installed by June.
  7. 7. Estonia A place where our weather station will be installed outside the school
  8. 8. Estonia Tools purchased for the weather station
  9. 9. France We have purchased : A barometer A weather vane An anemometer An Hygrometer A rain gauge A thermometer The instruments have been delivered last week and will be installed by the end of June
  10. 10. France The weather station will be installed at the north west corner of the school
  11. 11. France We have installed the barometer, hygrometer and thermometer in a small box. The other instruments will be set up high over the ground
  12. 12. anemometer Weather vane
  13. 13. Poland We have already got the meteo station. It was bought in Polish firm http://www.meteoplus.pl/ The box was big and heavy.
  14. 14. Poland A place where our weather station will be installed near a parking for bikes. Students are measuring the length of the fence. Because of safety reasons we decided to change the place of the weather station. Now it is at the main gate to the school.
  15. 15. Poland Tools purchased for the weather station An anemometer, a rain-gauge, a thermometer, a hygrometer, a barometer - they were installed by our students.
  16. 16. Poland A new weather station near the school is finally installed.
  17. 17. Portugal • The weather station has been ordered http://www.tecnodidactica.pt/ • MODEL: estação meteorológica multi-sensor - 1095; • It is supposed to be delivered by the end of May/ beginning of June); • Pupils and teachers will build it in June
  18. 18. Portugal Tools purchased for the weather station
  19. 19. Portugal A place where our weather station will be installed (inside school, option1) Near the gym (Gonçalo Torres, 8A)
  20. 20. Portugal A place where our weather station will be installed (inside school, option 2) Near the gym and classrooms PP1 and PP2
  21. 21. This publication reflects only the author’s view and the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

×