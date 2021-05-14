Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pedro Armijo Pedro Armijo 2 Para descargarlo haga clic aquí
Pedro Armijo Pedro Armijo Paso 2 • Hacer clic en siguiente (Next) 3 Una vez, descargado ejecutamos el programa SafeExamBro...
Pedro Armijo Pedro Armijo Paso 3 • Hacer clic aquí,luego en Next 4 Una vez, descargado ejecutamos el programa SafeExamBrow...
Pedro Armijo Pedro Armijo • Finalizada la instalación, se crea un enlace directo desde el propio navegador. 5 Paso 4
Pedro Armijo Pedro Armijo ¿Cómo acceder a la prueba? • A la plataforma Moodle, correo electrónico o grupo de WhatsApp te l...
Pedro Armijo Pedro Armijo Una vez abra el aplicativo Comparar A • Lorem ipsum Nulla a erat eget nunc hendrerit ultrices eu...
Instructivo para presentar la prueba en linea
Instructivo para presentar la prueba en linea

