Blanca Nidia Ospina Núñez 15/06/2017 Blanca Nidia Ospina Núñez 1
15/06/2017 Blanca Nidia Ospina Núñez 2
• Es el conjunto de programas informáticos que permiten la administración eficaz de los recursos de una computadora, es co...
MODULOS DE INFORMATICA Horas Aprobó Windows 20 SI Word 24 NO Excel 36 SI Power 14 SI Internet 6 NO 15/06/2017 Blanca Nidia...
0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Windows Word Excel Power Internet MODULOS DE INFORMATICA MODULOS DE INFORMATICA Horas MODULOS DE ...
15/06/2017 Blanca Nidia Ospina Núñez 6
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Taller final power point

40 views

Published on

trabajo de tic's 2017

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Taller final power point

  1. 1. Blanca Nidia Ospina Núñez 15/06/2017 Blanca Nidia Ospina Núñez 1
  2. 2. 15/06/2017 Blanca Nidia Ospina Núñez 2
  3. 3. • Es el conjunto de programas informáticos que permiten la administración eficaz de los recursos de una computadora, es conocida como un sistema operativo o software de sistemas. Estos programas comienzan a trabajar apenas se enciende el equipo, ya que gestionan el hardware desde los niveles mas básicos y permiten además la interacción con el usuario. 15/06/2017 Blanca Nidia Ospina Núñez 3
  4. 4. MODULOS DE INFORMATICA Horas Aprobó Windows 20 SI Word 24 NO Excel 36 SI Power 14 SI Internet 6 NO 15/06/2017 Blanca Nidia Ospina Núñez 4
  5. 5. 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Windows Word Excel Power Internet MODULOS DE INFORMATICA MODULOS DE INFORMATICA Horas MODULOS DE INFORMATICA Aprobo 15/06/2017 Blanca Nidia Ospina Núñez 5
  6. 6. 15/06/2017 Blanca Nidia Ospina Núñez 6

×