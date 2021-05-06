Successfully reported this slideshow.
DETAIL Author : Steve Richards ● Pages : 320 pages ● Publisher : Atlantic Books ● Language : eng ● ISBN-10 : 1786491443 ● ...
May. 06, 2021

  2. 2. DETAIL Author : Steve Richards ● Pages : 320 pages ● Publisher : Atlantic Books ● Language : eng ● ISBN-10 : 1786491443 ● ISBN-13 : 9781786491442 ● Description Something strange has been happening. All over the world, people are angry and rejecting the establishment like never before. Britain votes Brexit. Trump promises walls in America. Corbyn promises a new socialism in the UK. Tsipras in Greece. Podemos in Spain. Marine Le Pen in France. Norbert Hofer in Austria. The list goes on. Why has the mainstream lost support? Why are the outsiders flourishing on far left and far right? Do they have the answers to our problems? In this landmark book, political journalist Steve Richards provides a captivating account of the defining political phenomenon of this decade. Telling the riveting story of how eccentrics, ideologues, and strong men are breaking the political rules, he asks why they're gaining support and examines the frightening implications of this new global rise in anti-establishment sentiment. Are we approaching a new age of populism, where democracy is eroded? The Rise of the Outsiders tackles all of these questions and more. Exploring how and if the mainstream can regain voters' trust, this is a book that no politically engaged reader can afford to miss. [PDF] DOWNLOAD The Rise of the Outsiders: How Mainstream Politics Lost its Way
