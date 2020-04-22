Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why are we having this webinar? • COVID-19 Cases in the United States • Total cases: 395,011 • Total deaths: 12,754 • COVI...
COVID-19 and Cancer • Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 • Patients with cancer and COVID-1...
Living with Cancer: Risk of COVID-19 • More chances for exposure https://www.flaticon.com
Cancer and COVID-19: Severity of Symptoms • The cancer itself • Cancer treatment • Immunocompromise • Deconditioning • Old...
The current understanding of COVID-19 and cancer is limited! • Risks for those in remission vs. those in active treatment?...
COVID-19 is Disruptive • Cancellations • Delays • Worry http://www.iconarchive.com
Follow up visits https://www.flaticon.com
Cancer Screenings https://ya-webdesign.com
Lab work and Imaging https://www.flaticon.com
Chemotherapy and Radiation https://www.flaticon.com
Surgery http://www.myiconfinder.com
Telehealth https://www.flaticon.com
Decision making Freepik @www.flaticon.com
Center for Disease Control Recommendations • Avoid exposure to the virus • Frequent hand washing • Social distancing / sta...
Society of Gynecologic Oncology and American Society of Clinical Oncology Recommendations • Limit exposure to the virus • ...
COVID-19 is Disruptive • Acknowledge that this is a STRESSFUL situation • Be aware that stress can cause… • Fear / worry a...
Wellness during COVID-19 • Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress. • Helping...
Wellness during COVID-19 – Coping strategies • Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including...
Ovarian Cancer COVID-19 Concerns • Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OvcaCV19
What the COVID-19 Crisis Means for Gynecologic Cancer Patients

The coronavirus pandemic has added an extra layer of uncertainty to the lives of cancer patients. Join Dr. Stephanie V. Blank, Director of Gynecologic Oncology for the Mount Sinai Health System, and Dr. Melissa Frey, gynecologic oncologist at Weill Cornell Medicine for updates on what ovarian, endometrial, and other gynecologic cancer patients need to know about managing gynecologic cancer concerns in the era of COVID-19. Bring your questions for the Q&A. This webinar is being put on in collaboration with Foundation for Women's Cancer.

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. What the COVID-19 Crisis Means for Women with Gynecologic Cancer Stephanie Blank MD Professor Mount Sinai Health System Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Melissa Frey MD Assistant Professor Weill Cornell Medicine
  2. 2. Why are we having this webinar? • COVID-19 Cases in the United States • Total cases: 395,011 • Total deaths: 12,754 • COVID-19 pandemic likely uniquely unsettling to cancer patients • Health risks for women with current or prior cancer • Treatments interrupted • Surgeries cancelled • Regular oncology visits rescheduled
  3. 3. COVID-19 and Cancer • Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 • Patients with cancer and COVID-19 infection had mortality rate 2x the general population • Nationwide analysis in China (Liang et al, Lancet Oncology) • Patients with a history of cancer and COVID-19 had a higher incidence of severe events: • Admission to intensive care unit • Need for invasive ventilation • Death
  4. 4. Living with Cancer: Risk of COVID-19 • More chances for exposure https://www.flaticon.com
  5. 5. Cancer and COVID-19: Severity of Symptoms • The cancer itself • Cancer treatment • Immunocompromise • Deconditioning • Older age https://www.flaticon.com
  6. 6. The current understanding of COVID-19 and cancer is limited! • Risks for those in remission vs. those in active treatment? • Risks based on what type of cancer (ovarian vs. breast vs. lung, etc.)? • Risk based on age? • Risk based on specific anti-cancer treatment (chemotherapy vs. immunotherapy vs. targeted therapy vs. radiation vs. surgery)?
  7. 7. COVID-19 is Disruptive • Cancellations • Delays • Worry http://www.iconarchive.com
  8. 8. Follow up visits https://www.flaticon.com
  9. 9. Cancer Screenings https://ya-webdesign.com
  10. 10. Lab work and Imaging https://www.flaticon.com
  11. 11. Chemotherapy and Radiation https://www.flaticon.com
  12. 12. Surgery http://www.myiconfinder.com
  13. 13. Telehealth https://www.flaticon.com
  14. 14. Decision making Freepik @www.flaticon.com
  15. 15. Center for Disease Control Recommendations • Avoid exposure to the virus • Frequent hand washing • Social distancing / stay at home • Cover your mouth and nose when around others • Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces • If you think you have symptomatic COVID-19 contact your healthcare provider for medical advice https://www.flaticon.com
  16. 16. Society of Gynecologic Oncology and American Society of Clinical Oncology Recommendations • Limit exposure to the virus • Utilize telemedicine to reduce frequency of in-person evaluations • Individualized treatment decisions for each patient
  17. 17. COVID-19 is Disruptive • Acknowledge that this is a STRESSFUL situation • Be aware that stress can cause… • Fear / worry about your own health and health of loved ones • Change in sleep or eating patterns • Difficulty sleeping or concentrating • Worsening of chronic health problems • Worsening of mental health conditions • Increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs https://www.flaticon.com
  18. 18. Wellness during COVID-19 • Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress. • Helping others cope with their stress can also make your community stronger. https://www.flaticon.com
  19. 19. Wellness during COVID-19 – Coping strategies • Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media • Take care of your body • Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditation • Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals • Exercise regularly • Get plenty of sleep • Avoid alcohol and drugs • Make time to unwind • Try to do some activities you enjoy • Connect with others • Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling https://www.flaticon.com
  20. 20. Ovarian Cancer COVID-19 Concerns • Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OvcaCV19
