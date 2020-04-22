What the COVID-19 Crisis Means for Gynecologic Cancer Patients

The coronavirus pandemic has added an extra layer of uncertainty to the lives of cancer patients. Join Dr. Stephanie V. Blank, Director of Gynecologic Oncology for the Mount Sinai Health System, and Dr. Melissa Frey, gynecologic oncologist at Weill Cornell Medicine for updates on what ovarian, endometrial, and other gynecologic cancer patients need to know about managing gynecologic cancer concerns in the era of COVID-19. Bring your questions for the Q&A. This webinar is being put on in collaboration with Foundation for Women's Cancer.