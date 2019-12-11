Meditation and Stress Relief

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
With Ana Leon Bella, MA, CMA, RSME/T Somatic Movement Educator/Therapist Moving for Life Instructor Certified Laban Moveme...
What is Stress? Stress is your body’s way of responding to any kind of demand or threat. Under stress, your body releases ...
Factors that Can Cause Stress Personal Problems: Health, Relationships & Emotional Problems, Life Changes, Money. Social I...
Common Effects of Stress on Health © Moving for Life 2019 On Your Body: Headache, Muscle tension or pain, Chest pain, Fati...
Long-term Stress When stress becomes long-term and is not properly addressed, it can lead to more serious health condition...
How do you reduce and manage stress? Use a combination of body and mind techniques:  Physical Activity (running, swimming...
© Moving for Life 2019 The Brain & Stress The hypothalamus is part of the limbic system in the brain, which controls insti...
© Moving for Life 2019
The Kidneys  A person with healthy, vital kidneys is active yet calm, courageous but gentle, accomplishes a great deal wi...
The Adrenal Glands, part i. What is adrenal fatigue? Adrenal fatigue is a collection of signs and symptoms, known as a syn...
© Moving for Life 2019 What causes adrenal fatigue? Adrenal fatigue occurs when your adrenal glands cannot adequately meet...
Adrenal Glands, part ii. Who is susceptible to adrenal fatigue? Those with: • Chronic illness or repeated infections (bron...
How can I tell if my adrenals are fatigued? You may be experiencing adrenal fatigue if you regularly notice one or more of...
© Moving for Life 2019
Reducing Stress © Moving for Life 2019 Studies show that a one-hour treatment with a professional massage therapist brings...
Relaxation Response with Dr. Herbert Benson © Moving for Life 2019
Self Care – Bring Back Your Breathing  Breathing and Hissing into the Kidneys/Adrenals from Child's Pose  Moving with th...
Relax to Focus Movement Series© Seated Version (on the floor or in a chair): 1. 3 deep breaths with hands on belly 2. Quic...
Relax to Focus Movement Series© Standing Version : 1. Breath: 3 breaths (deep and slow with hands on belly) 2. Sensory Wak...
Important Nutrients for Stress- Reduction © Moving for Life 2019 Vitamin C Helps lower the levels of cortisol, a stress ho...
Thank you  www.movingforlife.org ana@movingforlife.org © Moving for Life 2019
© Moving for Life 2019 References & Sources Anodea, Judith. Wheels of Life, Woodbury, MN, Llewellyn Publications, 1999 Far...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Meditation and Stress Relief

28 views

Published on

Ana Leon Bella, MA, CMA, RSME/T, discusses stress, what can cause stress, and how meditation can help relieve it.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Meditation and Stress Relief

  1. 1. With Ana Leon Bella, MA, CMA, RSME/T Somatic Movement Educator/Therapist Moving for Life Instructor Certified Laban Movement Analyst Meditation and Stress Relief
  2. 2. What is Stress? Stress is your body’s way of responding to any kind of demand or threat. Under stress, your body releases chemicals that give you the added strength and energy you need to protect yourself, but it can also shut down your ability to think, feel and act, and your body's ability to repair itself. When you feel threatened for any reason— realistic or not—your body's defenses kick into high gear in a rapid, automatic process known as the “fight or flight” response (in traumatic instances, the body may even “freeze”). © Moving for Life 2019
  3. 3. Factors that Can Cause Stress Personal Problems: Health, Relationships & Emotional Problems, Life Changes, Money. Social Issues: Personal Beliefs (religion or politics), Occupation, Discrimination (race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation), Environment (safety concerns or noise pollution). Trauma: accident, war, rape or natural disaster. © Moving for Life 2019
  4. 4. Common Effects of Stress on Health © Moving for Life 2019 On Your Body: Headache, Muscle tension or pain, Chest pain, Fatigue, Change in sex drive, Upset stomach, Sleep problems, Increased breathing and heart rate. On Your Mood: Anxiety, Restlessness, Lack of motivation or focus, Irritability or anger, Sadness or depression. On Your Behavior: Overeating or under-eating, angry outbursts, drug or alcohol abuse, tobacco use, social withdrawal.
  5. 5. Long-term Stress When stress becomes long-term and is not properly addressed, it can lead to more serious health conditions, including:  Depression  High blood pressure  Abnormal heartbeat (arrhythmia),  Hardening of arteries (atherosclerosis)  Heart disease, or Heart attack. © Moving for Life 2019
  6. 6. How do you reduce and manage stress? Use a combination of body and mind techniques:  Physical Activity (running, swimming, leisure walks or hiking, dance);  Relaxation Techniques (breath work, guided imagery)  Meditation  Yoga  Tai Chi/Qigong  Acupuncture  Massage Therapy  Counseling  Nutrition  Sleep © Moving for Life 2019
  7. 7. © Moving for Life 2019 The Brain & Stress The hypothalamus is part of the limbic system in the brain, which controls instinct and mood, emotions and drives. It is involved in basic functions like thirst, hunger, circadian rhythm and homeostasis. It also detects stress, and starts the alarm phase of the stress response by activating the sympathetic nervous system. When a stress response is triggered, the hypothalamus sends signals to two other structures, the pituitary gland and the adrenal medulla.
  8. 8. © Moving for Life 2019
  9. 9. The Kidneys  A person with healthy, vital kidneys is active yet calm, courageous but gentle, accomplishes a great deal without stress and balances assertive action with nurture. Problems with the kidneys appear in specific body parts, emotions and developmental patterns. Knowing these areas is invaluable in assessing kidney vitality: bone problems, especially in the knees, lower back, teeth; hearing loss, ear infections and disease; hair loss, split ends, premature graying; urinary, sexual, reproductive imbalances; poor development of the mind and body; premature aging; excessive fear and insecurity. © Moving for Life 2019
  10. 10. The Adrenal Glands, part i. What is adrenal fatigue? Adrenal fatigue is a collection of signs and symptoms, known as a syndrome, that results when the adrenal glands function below the necessary level. You may look and act relatively normal with adrenal fatigue and may not have any obvious signs of physical illness, yet you live with a general sense of un- wellness, tiredness or “gray” feelings. © Moving for Life 2019
  11. 11. © Moving for Life 2019 What causes adrenal fatigue? Adrenal fatigue occurs when your adrenal glands cannot adequately meet the demands of stress (emotionally or physically). During adrenal fatigue your adrenal glands function, but not well enough to maintain optimal homeostasis because their output of regulatory hormones has been diminished – usually by over-stimulation. Over- stimulation of your adrenals can be caused either by a very intense single stress, or by chronic or repeated stresses that have a cumulative effect.
  12. 12. Adrenal Glands, part ii. Who is susceptible to adrenal fatigue? Those with: • Chronic illness or repeated infections (bronchitis, pneumonia, arthritis) • Life crisis (disease, bankruptcy, natural disaster) • Emotional crisis (death of a loved one, divorce, lost of job) • Poor lifestyle choices (diet, substance abuse, too little sleep, night shift) • Prolonged situations (bad relationships, stressful job, poverty, imprisonment) • Maternal adrenal fatigue during gestation. © Moving for Life 2019
  13. 13. How can I tell if my adrenals are fatigued? You may be experiencing adrenal fatigue if you regularly notice one or more of the following: • You feel tired for no reason. • You have trouble getting up in the morning, even when you go to bed at a reasonable hour. • You are feeling rundown or overwhelmed. • You have difficulty bouncing back from stress or illness. • You crave salty and sweet snacks. • You feel more awake, alert and energetic after 6pm than you do all day. © Moving for Life 2019
  14. 14. © Moving for Life 2019
  15. 15. Reducing Stress © Moving for Life 2019 Studies show that a one-hour treatment with a professional massage therapist brings the same benefits as 3 hours of sleep. The Relaxation Response was developed by Harvard MD – Herbert Benson – by simply repeating a phrase you like it changes your brain state (alpha waves), is deeply relaxing and restorative of energy (like meditation) Learning to deeply exhale out stress and inhale in positive self-images and/or pictures of your favorite natural place support good health. We hold our breath when stressed = no fresh oxygen
  16. 16. Relaxation Response with Dr. Herbert Benson © Moving for Life 2019
  17. 17. Self Care – Bring Back Your Breathing  Breathing and Hissing into the Kidneys/Adrenals from Child's Pose  Moving with the Breath - Push from the Head and Push from the Tail  Sea Grass Spine  Ujjayi (calming) and Bastrika (energizing) Rhythmic Breathing  Alternate Nostril Breathing © Moving for Life 2019
  18. 18. Relax to Focus Movement Series© Seated Version (on the floor or in a chair): 1. 3 deep breaths with hands on belly 2. Quick invigorating squeezes on own arms and legs 3. Expand and shrink with upper body (stretch arms wide, give self a hug) 4. Relax head down and let it pull the spine along too – rest head on knees 5. Place hands on floor or on stable chair behind hips and lift hips up – keep weight even 6. Shift balance from right to left (foot and hand), balancing on each side for as long as possible 7. Alternate between left knee and right elbow reaching together and right knee and left elbow reaching toward each other 8. Return to 3 deep breaths. Breathe in and out as slowly as possible. A Movement ‘Calm-Down & Wake-Up’ Activity developed by Dr. Martha Eddy, CMA, RSMT © Moving for Life 2019
  19. 19. Relax to Focus Movement Series© Standing Version : 1. Breath: 3 breaths (deep and slow with hands on belly) 2. Sensory Wake-Up: Squeeze squeeze squeeze each arm and then give a quick rub-down to each of your legs Repeat 3x’s 3. Whole body coordination: Expand and shrink – grow as large as you can; create a tiny shape 4. Torso and Head organization: Spinal wiggle – loosen up the joints of the spine by shaking and wriggling or slow spinal roll down – end with the head relaxed on knees, hanging down or eyes closed. Slowly roll up. 5. Upper Bilateral Symmetry & Lower Bilateral Symmetry: Symmetrical and focused: brings the body to our midline to increase attention. Put both hands on the floor and do mini- pushups; keep the weight equal in both arms; consciously push up with the legs to come to standing 6. Right – left organizing (hand and foot dominance): Stand on one leg for 10 – 60 seconds –pick a focus point straight ahead. Repeat on other leg 7. Cross-lateral coordination (opposition): Crossing the midline – as if marching in place but have the elbow reach to the opposite knee; alternate rhythmically. 8. Return to 3 slower and deeper breaths. A Movement ‘Calm-Down & Wake-Up’ Activity developed by Dr. Martha Eddy, CMA, RSMT © Moving for Life 2019
  20. 20. Important Nutrients for Stress- Reduction © Moving for Life 2019 Vitamin C Helps lower the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, and blood pressure during high-anxiety situations. Complex Carbohydrates Whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Induce the brain to increase serotonin production and stabilize blood pressure as a way to reduce stress. Magnesium Spinach or other leafy greens, salmon and soybeans. Prevents headaches and fatigue; relieves premenstrual mood changes and improves sleep quality in older adults. Omega-3 Fatty Acids Fatty fish (such as salmon and tuna) and nuts and seeds (such as flaxseeds, pistachios, walnuts and almonds). Reduce surges of stress hormones and also confer protection against heart disease, depression and premenstrual syndrome. Herbal Supplements & Teas Here are herbs and teas that are commonly used for calming effect and to reduce stress-related insomnia, anxiety or anger: Chamomile • Mint • Barley • Passionflower • Valerian Root. Bitter Foods Bitter: alfalfa, bitter melon, romaine lettuce and rye. Bitter and Pungent: citrus peel, radish leaf, scallion, turnips and white pepper. Bitter and Sweet: amaranth, asparagus, celery, lettuce, papaya, quinoa. Bitter and Sour: vinegar
  21. 21. Thank you  www.movingforlife.org ana@movingforlife.org © Moving for Life 2019
  22. 22. © Moving for Life 2019 References & Sources Anodea, Judith. Wheels of Life, Woodbury, MN, Llewellyn Publications, 1999 Farhi, Donna, The Breathing Book: Good Health and Vitality Through Essential Breath Work, Owl Books, Henry Holt and Company, LLC., New York, NY, 1996 Hartley, Linda. Wisdom of the Body Moving, Berkeley, CA, North Atlantic Books, 1995 Hon, Sat Chuen, Taoist Qigong for Health and Vitality, Boston, MA, Shambhala Publications, Inc., 2003 Pitchford, Paul. Healing With Whole Foods: Asian traditions and modern nutrition, Berkeley, CA, North Atlantic Books, 2001 "Stress Symptoms, Signs, and Causes - Understanding Stress Responses and Reducing the Harmful Effects", by Jeanne Segal, Ph.D., Melinda Smith, M.A., Robert Segal, M.A., and Lawrence Robinson, Aug. 2015 "Causes of Stress", by the Healthline Editorial Team, Oct. 2010; Medically Reviewed by Andrea Baird, MD (www.healthline.com) "Stress symptoms: Effects on your body and behavior", by Mayo Clinic Staff, July 2013 (www.mayoclinic.org) https://www.adrenalfatigue.org/what-is-adrenal-fatigue "Eat Right, Drink Well, Stress Less: Stress-Reducing Foods, Herbal Supplements, and Teas", by Shannon Wongvibulsin, UCLA Center East-West Medicine, Staff Writer, 2014 (www.exploreim.ucla.edu)

×