Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Lockdown Fatigue When will this end? What will it look like when it does? What’s the point?
• Unmotivated. • Feeling exhausted. • Dwelling on uncertainty. • Difficulty focusing. • Giving up on routine. What is it?
Increasing Self Awareness Noticing: “How Does Stress Show Up For Me?”
• Develop a habit of checking in with yourself. • “Can I name the feeling I am having?” • “Where am I feeling this stress ...
Self-Compassion • Cut yourself a break • Notice your distress. • Show yourself kindness, comfort and reassurance. • Feelin...
Correct the Evaluation • “What If?” to… “What Is.” • “What If?” to…. “What Else.” • “What If?” to… “Then What.” • “What If...
Walk away from The Fight. • Some thought challenging is healthy and effective. • The “yes, but…” loop is less about the wo...
Let It Be. • Fear and worry many not completely go away. • Name it and Claim it. • Take the hit of a feeling, greet the “v...
Flexible Routines • Routines give you something to “hang your day on”. • Help us to tolerate the passage of time with reli...
Record Keeping • Keep a log of daily activities: • Sleep and wake time • Communication • Books you’ve read – Podcasts you’...
Back to Basics • Drink water: • Fastest and very effective strategy for boosting fatigue • Easy to forget to do. • Incorpo...
Move Your Body • Keep it manageable • Stretch • Isolation – move one body part at time • Redirect your attention to your b...
Unearthing the Unmet Need
Be Gentle With Yourself • Remember your feelings will likely change from day to day. • Listen closely and work to learn mo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Coping with Social Isolation, COVID-19, and Cancer

34 views

Published on

Julie Larson, LCSW, discusses lockdown fatigue and how you can cope with cancer during the times of social isolation and COVID-19.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Coping with Social Isolation, COVID-19, and Cancer

  1. 1. Lockdown Fatigue When will this end? What will it look like when it does? What’s the point?
  2. 2. • Unmotivated. • Feeling exhausted. • Dwelling on uncertainty. • Difficulty focusing. • Giving up on routine. What is it?
  3. 3. Increasing Self Awareness Noticing: “How Does Stress Show Up For Me?”
  4. 4. • Develop a habit of checking in with yourself. • “Can I name the feeling I am having?” • “Where am I feeling this stress in my body?” • “What am I doing that is helpful?” • “What am I doing that is not working well for me?” Managing the Mind Payingattentionwithpurpose.
  5. 5. Self-Compassion • Cut yourself a break • Notice your distress. • Show yourself kindness, comfort and reassurance. • Feeling a bit off is normal and to be expected. • Pay attention to the self talk you are engaging in today. “I can’t do this.” “I am coping poorly.” “I won’t be able to make it.” “Goodness, you’re having a hard day.” “You’re doing the best you can.” “This feels intense but you can do hard things.” “I can dig deep.”
  6. 6. Correct the Evaluation • “What If?” to… “What Is.” • “What If?” to…. “What Else.” • “What If?” to… “Then What.” • “What If?” to… “What’s Left.” • Talking through a fear and creating a strategy can help settle the anxiety. • Expelling a thought does not work long term. • Trying to debate a worry into submission does not work long term. • Refocus attention. Allow the anxiety to hang out in the background.
  7. 7. Walk away from The Fight. • Some thought challenging is healthy and effective. • The “yes, but…” loop is less about the worry itself but more about the fact that you are worrying (caught). • Pushing out a thought is like shoving a revolving door to make it shut. • Your “Worry Voice” will always try to ensnare you into a debate. • Worry will trump reassurance. • Reassurance is short lived.
  8. 8. Let It Be. • Fear and worry many not completely go away. • Name it and Claim it. • Take the hit of a feeling, greet the “visitor” • Thought delay • Mock the feeling • Face the Bully • Naming a feeling gives you a little distance from the feeling so you can respond (not react) • Calming yourself not only feels better it helps you act smarter.
  9. 9. Flexible Routines • Routines give you something to “hang your day on”. • Help us to tolerate the passage of time with reliable structure. • Contribute to feeling capable and accomplished. • Require discipline that reinforces self care and valuing self. • Can include opportunities for connection, physical wellness or goals.
  10. 10. Record Keeping • Keep a log of daily activities: • Sleep and wake time • Communication • Books you’ve read – Podcasts you’ve enjoyed • Gratitude • Key moments during the day
  11. 11. Back to Basics • Drink water: • Fastest and very effective strategy for boosting fatigue • Easy to forget to do. • Incorporate into your routines and record keeping. • Sleep: • Resist napping. • If you do nap plan on start and end time. • Try to maintain regular bedtime and wake time (circadian rhythms) • Resist doing work in bed. Helps associate your bed with restfulness.
  12. 12. Move Your Body • Keep it manageable • Stretch • Isolation – move one body part at time • Redirect your attention to your body: • Your breath • Your feet on the ground • The energy in your hands • The pull of stretching your legs or arms
  13. 13. Unearthing the Unmet Need
  14. 14. Be Gentle With Yourself • Remember your feelings will likely change from day to day. • Listen closely and work to learn more about you response. • Ignoring needs and dismissing hard feelings can intensify distress. • Talking with others can help you work through your uncertainties in a natural way. • Begin to cultivate a range of coping behaviors that are helpful to you. • Give yourself grace….. And time.

×