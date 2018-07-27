Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Read Derivatives Algorithms - Volume 1: Bones (Second Edition) |Online
Book Details Author : Hyer Tom Pages : 348 Binding : Hardcover Brand : World Scientific Publishing Co Pte Ltd ISBN : 98146...
Description Derivatives Algorithms - Volume 1: Bones (Second Edition) is for practicing quants who already have some exper...
If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
Download or read Derivatives Algorithms - Volume 1: Bones (Second Edition) by click link below Download or read Derivative...
Thank You For Visiting
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Read Derivatives Algorithms - Volume 1 Bones (Second Edition) Online

8 views

Published on

Download Download Derivatives Algorithms - Volume 1: Bones (Second Edition) | PDF books PDF Online Download Here : https://rtyru767583.blogspot.com/?book=9814699519

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Read Derivatives Algorithms - Volume 1 Bones (Second Edition) Online

  1. 1. Read Derivatives Algorithms - Volume 1: Bones (Second Edition) |Online
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Hyer Tom Pages : 348 Binding : Hardcover Brand : World Scientific Publishing Co Pte Ltd ISBN : 9814699519
  3. 3. Description Derivatives Algorithms - Volume 1: Bones (Second Edition) is for practicing quants who already have some expertise in risk-neutral pricing and in programming, and want to build a reusable and extensible library. Rather than specific models, this volume provides foundations common to all pricing, such as C++ code structure, interfaces, and several widely used mathematical methods. It also presents a set of protocols, by which models and trades can collaborate to support pricing and hedging tasks, and illustrates their use with several example trade types and models. Readers will learn to deploy the results of their research work with productivity-enhancing methods that are not taught elsewhere, including object serialization, code generation, and separation of concerns for continuous improvement. Of all the books on derivatives pricing, only Derivatives Algorithms shows the internals of a high-quality working library. The new Second Edition is more accessible to readers who are not already familiar with the book's concepts; there is an increased focus on explaining the motivation for each step, and on providing a high-level perspective on design choices. The chapters on Persistence and Protocols have been substantially rewritten, providing motivating examples and additional detail in the code. The treatment of yield curves and funding has been modernized, with the increased sophistication required by today's markets. And a new final chapter, describing the next phase in the evolution of derivatives valuation and risk, has been added.
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
  5. 5. Download or read Derivatives Algorithms - Volume 1: Bones (Second Edition) by click link below Download or read Derivatives Algorithms - Volume 1: Bones (Second Edition) OR
  6. 6. Thank You For Visiting

×