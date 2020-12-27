Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LEER The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation Author : Elena Aguilar Pages : 400 pages Publishe...
Books Excerpt As a companion to The Art of Coaching Teams, this book will include 400 pages of practical resources, activi...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : Elena Aguilar Pages : 400 pages Publisher : Jossey-Bass Language : ISBN-10 : 1119758998...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
LEER\ The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation
LEER\ The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LEER\ The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation

13 views

Published on

As a companion to The Art of Coaching Teams, this book will include 400 pages of practical resources, activities, and guides for coaches and teacher leaders to implement better coaching and equitable actions into their practice.Keyed to the framework presented in The Art of Coaching Teams, this toolkit augments the text with practical exercises, coaching, and step-by-step walkthroughs of beneficial practices. Deep introspection allows edcators to verbalize feelings, name challenges, and identify the tools they have and the tools they need to be the best coach and practitioner of equity.In cultivating mindfulness of equity in teaching and coaching practices, readers will improve relationship building skills and ability to create an environment in which every child succeeds. This workbook takes readers on a journey of specific self-discovery that changes perspective, renews confidence, and empowers them to make the much-needed changes that allow them to continue inspiring young minds. .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LEER\ The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation

  1. 1. LEER The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation Author : Elena Aguilar Pages : 400 pages Publisher : Jossey-Bass Language : ISBN-10 : 1119758998 ISBN-13 : 9781119758990
  2. 2. Books Excerpt As a companion to The Art of Coaching Teams, this book will include 400 pages of practical resources, activities, and guides for coaches and teacher leaders to implement better coaching and equitable actions into their practice.Keyed to the framework presented in The Art of Coaching Teams, this toolkit augments the text with practical exercises, coaching, and step-by-step walkthroughs of beneficial practices. Deep introspection allows edcators to verbalize feelings, name challenges, and identify the tools they have and the tools they need to be the best coach and practitioner of equity.In cultivating mindfulness of equity in teaching and coaching practices, readers will improve relationship building skills and ability to create an environment in which every child succeeds. This workbook takes readers on a journey of specific self-discovery that changes perspective, renews confidence, and empowers them to make the much-needed changes that allow them to continue inspiring young minds. . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : Elena Aguilar Pages : 400 pages Publisher : Jossey-Bass Language : ISBN-10 : 1119758998 ISBN-13 : 9781119758990 . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  6. 6. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  7. 7. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  8. 8. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  9. 9. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  10. 10. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  11. 11. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  12. 12. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  13. 13. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  14. 14. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  15. 15. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  16. 16. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  17. 17. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  18. 18. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  19. 19. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  20. 20. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  21. 21. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  22. 22. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  23. 23. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  24. 24. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  25. 25. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  26. 26. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  27. 27. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �
  28. 28. Keyword The Art of Coaching: Effective Strategies for School Transformation . �

×