PARULEKAR PATTERNS & FOUNDRY
We established in the year 1994, PARULEKAR PATTERNS & FOUNDRY is designing and manufacturing of wooden & Metal Patterns an...
We offer Inspection Fixtures custom designed to meet your application requirements. We build our Inspection Fixtures for l...
We are tremendous manufacturer of Wooden Cutting Fixtures which used materials Teak Wood, size as per customer requirement...
We are prominent manufacturer of Bar Bend Mandrel in MS which best features include material used MS Seamless Pipe, used f...
We are prominent manufacturer of Bar Bend Mandrel in MS which best features include material used MS Seamless Pipe, used for rubber hose pipes and size depend on customers.
We are best manufacturer of SS Hollow Bend Mandrels for rubber Hose Pipes. We used material SS Seamless Pipe and SS Hollow...
We are best manufacturer of MS Hollow Bend Mandrels for rubber Hose Pipes. We used material MS Seamless Pipe and Mild Stee...
We are one of major manufacturer a large variety of ultra high quality Aluminum Mandrel Bends. The quality of the material...
PARULEKAR PATTERNS & FOUNDRY Contact Person : Rupesh Parulekar Mobile No: +91- 8605000990 Web: parulekarpatterns.com Addre...
Parulekar Patterns & Foundry offers Inspection Fixtures custom designed to meet your application requirements. We build our Inspection Fixtures for large-scale, repetitive manufacturing.

  2. 2. We established in the year 1994, PARULEKAR PATTERNS & FOUNDRY is designing and manufacturing of wooden & Metal Patterns and supplying our products in all over India. The company provide all quality products with the highly experience of 25 years. Our products are MS Hollow, Bend Mandrel, SS Hollow Bend Mandrel, Bar Bend Mandrel in M.S. & S.S., Wooden Cutting Fixture, Wooden Inspection Fixture, Assembly Fixture, Ferrous- Non Ferrous Casting, Gravity Die Casting & all types of Wooden & Metal Patterns. About Us:
  3. 3. We offer Inspection Fixtures custom designed to meet your application requirements. We build our Inspection Fixtures for large-scale, repetitive manufacturing. Inspection Fixture in Pune
  4. 4. We are tremendous manufacturer of Wooden Cutting Fixtures which used materials Teak Wood, size as per customer requirement and use for Rubber Hose cuttings. Wooden Cutting Fixture in Pune
  5. 5. We are prominent manufacturer of Bar Bend Mandrel in MS which best features include material used MS Seamless Pipe, used for rubber hose pipes and size depend on customers’. Bar Bend Mandrel In SS in Pune
  6. 6. We are prominent manufacturer of Bar Bend Mandrel in MS which best features include material used MS Seamless Pipe, used for rubber hose pipes and size depend on customers. Bar Bend Mandrel In MS in Pune
  7. 7. We are best manufacturer of SS Hollow Bend Mandrels for rubber Hose Pipes. We used material SS Seamless Pipe and SS Hollow Bends are also we manufacture as per your request. SS Hollow Bend Mandrel in Pune
  8. 8. We are best manufacturer of MS Hollow Bend Mandrels for rubber Hose Pipes. We used material MS Seamless Pipe and Mild Steel Bends are also manufacture as per your request. MS Hollow Bend Mandrel in Pune
  9. 9. We are one of major manufacturer a large variety of ultra high quality Aluminum Mandrel Bends. The quality of the materials used to make mandrel bends varies a great deal Aluminum Bend Mandrel in Pune
  10. 10. PARULEKAR PATTERNS & FOUNDRY Contact Person : Rupesh Parulekar Mobile No: +91- 8605000990 Web: parulekarpatterns.com Address: 95/1, Landge Nagar, Bhosari Pune - 411 039 Contact Us:

