Read Aloud Certification Review for Nurse Anesthesia - Shari M. Burns
Author : Shari M. Burns Pages : 288 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Education / Medical 2014-08-28 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0071827668 ISBN-13 : 9780071827669
Description this book Complete review for the nurse anesthesia certification exam written by experienced nurse anesthesia ...
Clik here to Download this book Read Aloud Certification Review for Nurse Anesthesia - Shari M. Burns Download(PDF,Epub,Tx...
Read Aloud Certification Review for Nurse Anesthesia - Shari M. Burns Download(PDF,Epub,Txt)]

8 views

Published on

Complete review for the nurse anesthesia certification exam written by experienced nurse anesthesia educators More than 800 questions and answers provide the practice you need to excel on the National Certification Examination This one-of-a-kind review is specifically written to provide student nurse anesthetists with the practice they need to prepare for the National Certification Examination. Current and comprehensive, it will also prove to be an outstanding refresher for seasoned CRNAs preparing for recertification. Certification Review for Nurse Anesthesia is based upon the content areas tested by the National Board of Certification and Recertification of Nurse Anesthetists. Question types include multiple choice, multiple response, and calculation. Detailed explanations are provided for the answers, along with references to appropriate pages in Morgan and Mikhail s Clinical Anesthesiology, Fifth Edition, and other respected anesthesia textbooks, for more detailed discussion of the topic. Questions are intentionally not grouped according to specific topics in order to provide a review that mirrors the actual test.
Published in: Health & Medicine
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Read Aloud Certification Review for Nurse Anesthesia - Shari M. Burns Download(PDF,Epub,Txt)]

  1. 1. Read Aloud Certification Review for Nurse Anesthesia - Shari M. Burns Download(PDF,Epub,Txt)]
  2. 2. Book details Author : Shari M. Burns Pages : 288 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Education / Medical 2014-08-28 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0071827668 ISBN-13 : 9780071827669
  3. 3. Description this book Complete review for the nurse anesthesia certification exam written by experienced nurse anesthesia educators More than 800 questions and answers provide the practice you need to excel on the National Certification Examination This one-of-a-kind review is specifically written to provide student nurse anesthetists with the practice they need to prepare for the National Certification Examination. Current and comprehensive, it will also prove to be an outstanding refresher for seasoned CRNAs preparing for recertification. Certification Review for Nurse Anesthesia is based upon the content areas tested by the National Board of Certification and Recertification of Nurse Anesthetists. Question types include multiple choice, multiple response, and calculation. Burns Download(PDF,Epub,Txt)] Contents, Complete review for the nurse anesthesia certification exam written by experienced nurse anesthesia educators More than 800 questions and answers provide the practice you need to excel on the National Certification Examination This one-of-a-kind review is specifically written to provide student nurse anesthetists with the practice they need to prepare for the National Certification Examination. Current and comprehensive, it will also prove to be an outstanding refresher for seasoned CRNAs preparing for recertification. Certification Review for Nurse Anesthesia is based upon the content areas tested by the National Board of Certification and Recertification of Nurse Anesthetists. Question types include multiple choice, multiple response, and calculation. Detailed explanations are provided for the answers, along with references to appropriate pages in Morgan and Mikhail s Clinical Anesthesiology, Fifth Edition, and other respected anesthesia textbooks, for more detailed discussion of the topic. Questions are intentionally not grouped according to specific topics in order to provide a review that mirrors the actual test.
