Complete review for the nurse anesthesia certification exam written by experienced nurse anesthesia educators More than 800 questions and answers provide the practice you need to excel on the National Certification Examination This one-of-a-kind review is specifically written to provide student nurse anesthetists with the practice they need to prepare for the National Certification Examination. Current and comprehensive, it will also prove to be an outstanding refresher for seasoned CRNAs preparing for recertification. Certification Review for Nurse Anesthesia is based upon the content areas tested by the National Board of Certification and Recertification of Nurse Anesthetists. Question types include multiple choice, multiple response, and calculation. Detailed explanations are provided for the answers, along with references to appropriate pages in Morgan and Mikhail s Clinical Anesthesiology, Fifth Edition, and other respected anesthesia textbooks, for more detailed discussion of the topic. Questions are intentionally not grouped according to specific topics in order to provide a review that mirrors the actual test.

Click This Link To Download https://sokorsokorramati.blogspot.gr/?book=0071827668

