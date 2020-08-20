Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 士業様向け 代行プランについて 2020.06.22
2 ・会計記帳代行プラン ・給与計算代行プラン … P.3 … P.8 ※年末調整代行プランの設定方法は、給与計算代行と同じ手順になります。
3 会計記帳代行プラン
1.会計記帳代行プランとは 会計記帳代行プランとは、顧問先様側で金融機関を連携させ、士業様（主に会計事務所 様）の記帳代行業務にご利用いただくことを想定したプランになります。 クラウドパートナー画面に登録されているメンバーは管理者権限の機能をご...
２.記帳代行プランの事業者の新規作成 ＜士業事務所側の操作＞ ❶「事業者の新規作成」 をクリックし以下を入力します。 ・顧問先様の事業者名（会社名） ・メールアドレス ・決算月 ❷「記帳代行プラン」 を選択し、❸「以下に同意して顧問 先様を作成...
３.既存事業者を記帳代行プランで登録 マネーフォワード クラウドに登録済の事業者を新たに顧問先様としてパートナー画面に 登録し、記帳代行プランを利用したい場合の手順は以下の通りになります。 ＜会計事務所側の操作＞ ❶既存事業者の追加 をクリック...
４.登録済事業者を記帳代行プランに変更 既にクラウドパートナー画面に登録済の事業者について、記帳代行プランに登録したい場 合、顧問先様管理画面にて、「記帳代行プラン」のラジオボタンを選択します。 【注意】 記帳代行プランをご購入いただいていない...
8 給与計算代行プラン
１.給与計算代行プランとは 給与計算代行プランとは、顧問先様側で従業員情報を登録・編集し、士業様（主に社労士 事務所様）の給与計算代行業務にご利用いただくことを想定したプランになります。 クラウドパートナー画面に登録されているメンバーは給与担当...
２.給与計算代行プランの事業者の新規作成 マネーフォワード クラウドに未登録の顧問先様を新たにサービス登録し、給与計算代行 プランを利用したい場合の手順は以下の通りになります。 ＜士業事務所側の操作＞ ❶事業者の新規作成 をクリックし、以下を入...
３.既存事業者を記帳代行プランで登録 マネーフォワード クラウドに登録済の事業者を新たに顧問先様としてパートナー画面に 登録し、記帳代行プランを利用したい場合の手順は以下の通りになります。 ＜士業事務所側の操作＞ ❶既存事業者の追加 をクリック...
４.登録済事業者を給与計算代行プランに変更 既にクラウドパートナー画面に登録済の事業者について、給与計算代行プランに登録した い場合、顧問先様管理画面にて、「給与計算代行プラン」のラジオボタンを選択します。 【注意】 給与計算代行プランをご購入...
補足 顧問先様がメール受信後 マネーフォワード クラウド給与で認証した場合、本資料記載の 導線にはならず、以下記載「❶」の導線になります。 事業者設定画面 利用規約確認画面 ホーム画面 メンバー追加画面 ❶マネーフォワード クラウ ド給与を選択...
「マネーフォワード クラウド」が目指す世界 個人事業主、中小企業の事業運営に必要なあらゆる バックオフィス業務をテクノロジーの力により効率化し、 生産性の向上に貢献します。 本資料に記載された情報は株式会社マネーフォワードが信頼できると判断した...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

士業代行プランについて

18 views

Published on

士業様向けの会計記帳代行プラン・給与系代行プランについて説明します。

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

士業代行プランについて

  1. 1. 1 士業様向け 代行プランについて 2020.06.22
  2. 2. 2 ・会計記帳代行プラン ・給与計算代行プラン … P.3 … P.8 ※年末調整代行プランの設定方法は、給与計算代行と同じ手順になります。
  3. 3. 3 会計記帳代行プラン
  4. 4. 1.会計記帳代行プランとは 会計記帳代行プランとは、顧問先様側で金融機関を連携させ、士業様（主に会計事務所 様）の記帳代行業務にご利用いただくことを想定したプランになります。 クラウドパートナー画面に登録されているメンバーは管理者権限の機能をご利用いただく ことができます。 （参考：https://support.biz.moneyforward.com/account/guide/user02/us03.html#member_kengen） 顧問先様は一部機能に利用範囲があります。 ■顧問先様が利用できる機能 顧問先様は以下の機能以外は使用できません。 ・ホーム＞会計帳簿 の各帳票 ：〇（閲覧のみ） ・ホーム＞レポート の各レポート ：〇（閲覧のみ） ・ホーム＞決算・申告＞決算書 ：〇（閲覧、決算書出力） ・ホーム＞その他業務＞ストレージ ：〇 4
  5. 5. ２.記帳代行プランの事業者の新規作成 ＜士業事務所側の操作＞ ❶「事業者の新規作成」 をクリックし以下を入力します。 ・顧問先様の事業者名（会社名） ・メールアドレス ・決算月 ❷「記帳代行プラン」 を選択し、❸「以下に同意して顧問 先様を作成する」 をクリックします。 ＜顧問先様（オーナーアカウント）側の操作＞ 入力したメールアドレスに ❹仮パスワード が記載された メールが届きます。 ❺マネーフォワード クラウドのログイン画面 に、メール アドレスと仮パスワードを入力してログインします。 マネーフォワード クラウドに未登録の顧問先様を新たにサービス登録し、記帳代行プラ ンを利用したい場合の手順は以下の通りになります。 ❷ 顧問先様 会計事務所 ❶ ❸ ❹ ❺ 5 届いたメールに仮パスワードの記載がない 登録したメールアドレスが以前マネーフォワード クラウドシ リーズ、もしくはマネーフォワード家計簿サービスに登録され ています。以前作成したアカウントでログインしてください。 顧問先様（オーナーアカウント）の操作方法の詳細は「顧問先の 登録方法（マネーフォワード クラウド会計）」スライドのP16 ～P20をご確認ください。
  6. 6. ３.既存事業者を記帳代行プランで登録 マネーフォワード クラウドに登録済の事業者を新たに顧問先様としてパートナー画面に 登録し、記帳代行プランを利用したい場合の手順は以下の通りになります。 ＜会計事務所側の操作＞ ❶既存事業者の追加 をクリックします。 顧問先様の ❷事業者番号を入力 し ❸記帳代行プランを 選択し、❹ 顧問先様に追加 をクリックします。 ＜顧問先様（オーナーアカウント）側の操作＞ 顧問先様のメールアドレスで事業者にログインし画面右 上にある ❺吹き出しマーク をクリックします。 ❻「顧問先様登録の申請があります」 と表示されるので メッセージをクリックし、内容を確認の上 ❼承認ボタン をクリックして認証を完了しましょう。 ※ 顧問先様が認証を完了すると、会計事務所の職員様がマネーフォワード クラウド パートナー画面から顧問先様の事業者画面にログイン可能になります。 ※一度設定を変更すると顧問先様側では仕訳の登録や確認ができなくなります。 会計事務所 ❷ ❶ ❸ ❹ ❻ ❺ ❼ 顧問先様 6 【既存事業者の登録】 既存事業者とは、すでにマネーフォワード クラウドを利用している顧問 先様をさします。士業のクラウドパートナー画面で見れる状態にするに は❶士業事務所から追加承認依頼をする方法、❷顧問先様が士業事務所 を追加でメンバー登録する方法 があります。本資料では❶について説 明しています。
  7. 7. ４.登録済事業者を記帳代行プランに変更 既にクラウドパートナー画面に登録済の事業者について、記帳代行プランに登録したい場 合、顧問先様管理画面にて、「記帳代行プラン」のラジオボタンを選択します。 【注意】 記帳代行プランをご購入いただいていないお客様におかれまして は、ラジオボタンは表示されません。担当宛にお問い合わせくだ さい。 7
  8. 8. 8 給与計算代行プラン
  9. 9. １.給与計算代行プランとは 給与計算代行プランとは、顧問先様側で従業員情報を登録・編集し、士業様（主に社労士 事務所様）の給与計算代行業務にご利用いただくことを想定したプランになります。 クラウドパートナー画面に登録されているメンバーは給与担当者権限の機能をご利用いた だくことができます。 （参考：https://support.biz.moneyforward.com/payroll/faq/member/m02.html） 顧問先様のメンバーは給与計算・社会保険事務・年末調整※等の機能が制限されておりま す。 ■顧問先様が利用できる機能 顧問先様は以下の機能以外は使用できません。 ・ホーム＞会計帳簿 の各帳票 ：〇（閲覧のみ） ・ホーム＞レポート の各レポート ：〇（閲覧のみ） ・ホーム＞決算・申告＞決算書 ：〇（閲覧、決算書出力） ・ホーム＞その他業務＞ストレージ ：〇 9 ※年末調整代行プランの設定方法は、給与計算代行と同じ手順になります。
  10. 10. ２.給与計算代行プランの事業者の新規作成 マネーフォワード クラウドに未登録の顧問先様を新たにサービス登録し、給与計算代行 プランを利用したい場合の手順は以下の通りになります。 ＜士業事務所側の操作＞ ❶事業者の新規作成 をクリックし、以下を入力します。 ・顧問先様の事業者名（会社名） ・メールアドレス 利用するサービスを選択する際、 ❷クラウド給与 にチェ ックを入れ、❸給与計算代行プラン を選択し、❹「以下 に同意して顧問先様を作成する」 をクリックします。 ＜顧問先様（オーナーアカウント）側の操作＞ 入力したメールアドレスに ❺仮パスワード が記載された メールが届きます。 ❻マネーフォワード クラウドのログイン画面 に、メール アドレスと仮パスワードを入力してログインします。 顧問先様 会計事務所 ❶ ❺ ❻ ❷ ❹ ❸ 10 ※年末調整代行プランの設定方法は、給与計算代行と同じ手順になります。 顧問先様（オーナーアカウント）の操作方法の詳細は「顧問先の 登録方法（マネーフォワード クラウド給与）」スライドの の P12～P 20をご確認ください。
  11. 11. ３.既存事業者を記帳代行プランで登録 マネーフォワード クラウドに登録済の事業者を新たに顧問先様としてパートナー画面に 登録し、記帳代行プランを利用したい場合の手順は以下の通りになります。 ＜士業事務所側の操作＞ ❶既存事業者の追加 をクリックします。 顧問先様の ❷事業者番号を入力 し ❸クラウド給与 にチ ェックを入れます。 ❹給与計算代行を選択 し、❺顧問先様に追加 をクリック します。 ＜顧問先様（オーナーアカウント）側の操作＞ 顧問先様のメールアドレスで事業者にログインし画面右 上にある ❻吹き出しマーク をクリックします。 ❼「顧問先様登録の申請があります」 と表示されるので メッセージをクリックし、内容を確認の上 ❽承認ボタン をクリックして認証を完了しましょう。 ※ 顧問先様が認証を完了すると、会計事務所の職員様がマネーフォワード クラウド パートナー画面から顧問先様の事業者画面にログイン可能になります。 ※一度設定を変更すると顧問先様側では仕訳の登録や確認ができなくなります。 社労士事務所 ❶ ❼ ❻ ❽ 顧問先様 ❷ ❸ ❺ ❹ 11 【既存事業者の登録】 既存事業者とは、すでにマネーフォワード クラウドを利用している顧問 先様をさします。士業のクラウドパートナー画面で見れる状態にするに は❶士業事務所から追加承認依頼をする方法、❷顧問先様が士業事務所 を追加でメンバー登録する方法 があります。本資料では❶について説 明しています。
  12. 12. ４.登録済事業者を給与計算代行プランに変更 既にクラウドパートナー画面に登録済の事業者について、給与計算代行プランに登録した い場合、顧問先様管理画面にて、「給与計算代行プラン」のラジオボタンを選択します。 【注意】 給与計算代行プランをご購入いただいていないお客様におかれま しては、ラジオボタンは表示されません。担当宛にお問い合わせ ください。 12
  13. 13. 補足 顧問先様がメール受信後 マネーフォワード クラウド給与で認証した場合、本資料記載の 導線にはならず、以下記載「❶」の導線になります。 事業者設定画面 利用規約確認画面 ホーム画面 メンバー追加画面 ❶マネーフォワード クラウ ド給与を選択しログイン画面 へ ❷マネーフォワード クラウド 会計を選択しログイン画面へ 本資料記載の導線 13
  14. 14. 「マネーフォワード クラウド」が目指す世界 個人事業主、中小企業の事業運営に必要なあらゆる バックオフィス業務をテクノロジーの力により効率化し、 生産性の向上に貢献します。 本資料に記載された情報は株式会社マネーフォワードが信頼できると判断した情報源を素に株式会社マネーフォワードが作成したものですが、 その内容および情報の正確性、完全性等につ いて、何ら保証を行っておらず、また、いかなる責任を持つものではありません。 本資料に記載された内容は、資料作成時点において作成されたものであり、予告なく変更する場合があり ます。 本資料はお客様限りで配布するものであり、株式会社マネーフォワードの許可なく、 本資料をお客様以外の第三者に提示し、閲覧させ、また、複製、配布、譲渡することは堅く禁じ られています。 本文およびデータ等の著作権を含む知的所有権は株式会社マネーフォワードに帰属し、 事前に株式会社マネーフォワードの書面による承諾を得ることなく、本資料に修正・ 加工することは堅く禁じられています。 14

×