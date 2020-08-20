Successfully reported this slideshow.
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1 マネーフォワード クラウド会計 初期設定の手順について
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2 ケース① 顧問先様がマネーフォワード クラウド会計の アカウントをお持ちでない場合 …P3~ ケース② 顧問先様がマネーフォワード クラウド会計の アカウント...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 3 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ①顧問先の新規作成 ③登録メールの受信確認 ③メールアドレスの認証 仮パスワ...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ① 顧問先の新規作成 4 管理画面トップ 新しく顧問先の事業者を作成する場合は「事業者の新規作成」をクリック
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ① 顧問先の新規作成 5 顧問先の事業者名・会社名および メールアドレスを入力 ※メールアドレスを間違わないよう 注意してください。 顧問先 作成画面
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ① 顧問先の新規作成 6 • 個人事業主か法人かを選択 • 法人を選択した場合は、決算月も あわせて選択してください 顧問先 作成画面
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ① 顧問先の新規作成 7 利用するサービスを選択 顧問先 作成画面
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 8 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ③登録メールの受信確認 ③メールアドレスの認証 仮パスワードの変更 ④金融機...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 9 事前準備 • プロダクトキー（1年分のご利用券）をあらかじめ弊社からご購入ください。 • ご利用いただけるプロダクトキーの残数は、パー...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 10 利用するサービスのプランを選択 • 定額プランは定額プランのご契約 がある場合のみ表示されます 顧問先 作成画面
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 11 プロダクトキー使用の選択 • ステップ２でプロダクトキープランを ご選択された場合、事業者の新規 作成時にあらかじめプロダクトキー ...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 12 利用規約と個人情報保護方針をご確認い ただき、「以下に同意して顧問先を作成 する」をクリック 顧問先 作成画面
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 13 顧問先一覧 顧問先一覧に表示されます
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 14 顧問先一覧 「ログイン」ボタンから、 顧問先事業者にログインできます
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 15 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ④金融機関登録 ⑨仕訳データの移行 ⑥事業者・年度の設定 メールで連絡 過...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③ 登録メールの受信確認 16 認証を完了させるために、リンクをクリック リンク先で仮パスワードが必要となります 登録したメールアドレス宛に 確認メールが届きます...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③メールアドレスの認証、仮パスワードの変更 17 利用開始登録 メールアドレスを入力
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③メールアドレスの認証、仮パスワードの変更 18 利用開始登録 仮パスワードを入力
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③メールアドレスの認証、仮パスワードの変更 19 利用開始登録 新しいパスワードを入力
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③メールアドレスの認証、仮パスワードの変更 20 利用規約と個人情報保護方針を確認の 上、「利用を開始する」をクリック 利用開始登録
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 21 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ⑨仕訳データの移行 ⑥事業者・年度の設定 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データ...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 22 金融機関登録 ここにマウスをあてて 「新規登録」を クリックしてください
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 23 金融機関登録 1. 登録するカテゴリを選択してください。 （銀行、カード、電子マネー、通販、ビジネスサービス等に対応） 2. 登録したい金...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 24 金融機関登録 お客様番号およびログインパスワードを入力してください。 原則として振込・引出に必要な第2暗証番号はお預かりしません。 • 『...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 25 金融機関登録 銀行口座登録が完了しました。 同じ要領でその他の口座登録を行ってください。 データが取得されると 「正常」と表記されます
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 26 電子証明書方式について • クラウド会計でご利用になれる金融機関の中には、一部、オンラインバンキングのログイン時に「電 子証明書」が必要な...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 27 金融機関連携についてのFAQ Q.顧問先の事業者の金融機関データが更新されません。自動では更新しないのでしょうか？ A.金融機関連携先の取...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 28 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ⑨仕訳データの移行 ⑥事業者・年度の設定 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データ...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑤ 有料プランお申し込み（クレジットカード登録） 29 有料プラン登録 事業者名をクリックします 「有料プランへの申し込み」を クリックしてください
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑤ 有料プランお申し込み（クレジットカード登録） 30 有料プラン登録 初めてクレジットカードを 登録する場合、1ヶ月無料 トライアルとして有料プラ ン相当の機能...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑤ 有料プランお申し込み（クレジットカード登録） 31 有料プラン登録 1.利用プランを選択し、 クレジットカード情報 入力します 2.「クレジットカード情報の取...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 32 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ⑨仕訳データの移行 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ⑧開始残高...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑥ 事業者・年度の設定 33 事業者・年度の設定 各種設定＞事業者を クリックします
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 会社名や業種区分などの事業者設定が行えます ⑥ 事業者・年度の設定 34 事業者・年度の設定
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 詳細情報の追加をクリックすると 事業者の詳細設定ができます ⑥ 事業者・年度の設定 35 事業者・年度の設定
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑥ 事業者・年度の設定 36 事業者年度の切替は、画面上部の事業者名をクリックして、事業者・年度 の切り替えより行います。 １．事業者名をクリックします 2. 事...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑥ 事業者・年度の設定 37 事業者年度の切替は、画面上部の事業者名をクリックして、事業者・年度 の切り替えより行います。 新しい事業者を作成するときは こちらを...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 38 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ⑨仕訳データの移行 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ⑧開始残高...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑦ 勘定科目の設定 39 勘定科目の設定 各種設定より勘定科目をクリック します
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑦ 勘定科目の設定 40 1.表示、設定したい勘定科目の タブをクリック 2.決算書科目、勘定科目、補助科目 より追加したい科目のボタンを クリック 勘定科目の設定
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑦ 勘定科目の設定 41 検索キーは仕訳入力時に特定の勘 定科目を呼び出す際にご利用いた だけます 並び順を変更するときは、対象の 科目をドラッグアンドドロップで...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑦ 勘定科目の設定 42 インポートボタンより、勘定科目設定のフォーマットをご用意しておりま す。現状の科目設定をcsvファイルとしてダウンロードしていただき、編...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 43 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ⑨仕訳データの移行 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ※顧問先様...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑧ 開始残高の登録 44 各種設定より開始残高をクリック します 開始残高の登録
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑧ 開始残高の登録 45 弥生会計・ミロクからであれば、開始残高のインポートが可能です。 勘定科目単位で取込みますので、補助科目の内訳は手入力で修正していただくこ...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 46 会計事務所様 顧問先様 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 47 移行に対応している会計ソフト • 弥生会計、会計王、勘定奉行、やるぞ！青色申告、freee、JDL、PCA、財務応援、ミロク、A-Sa...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 ホーム画面より「各種設定」をクリックし、「他社ソフトデータの移行」 をクリックします。 各種設定＞他社ソフトデータ の移行をクリック 仕訳の...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 弥生会計を選択します。 ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 49 仕訳の移行 「弥生会計」を選択
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 仕訳の「インポート」をクリックします。 50 仕訳の移行 「インポート」をクリック
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 アップロードするファイルを選択し、「開く」をクリックします。 先ほど出力した ファイルを選択 「開く」をクリック 51 アップロードするファ...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 「インポート」をクリックします。 「インポート」を クリック 52 仕訳の移行
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 取り込まれていることを確認し「確認」ボタンをクリックします。 53 仕訳の移行 列の項目を選択できます
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 もし、本サービスに存在しない勘定科目があった場合、それを取り込む画 面に移動します。既存のカテゴリに「追加」するか、既存の勘定科目に 「変換...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 補助科目でも勘定科目と同様に本サービスに存在しない補助科目がある場合 設定画面に移動します。「追加」または「変換」を行い、「次へ」ボタンを クリックしてください。...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 一部マッチングができない税区分がある場合、どの税区分に変換するか選 択ができます。設定後、「変換」ボタンを押してください。 ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 変換する税区分を...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 一部マッチングができない部門がある場合、どの部門に変換するか選択が できます。設定後、「保存」ボタンを押してください。 「変換」の場合、変換...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 取り込まれる内容を確認し「保存」ボタンをクリックします。 58 仕訳の移行
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 インポート受付後、取り込み状況はトップページでお伝えします。 ホームをクリックし、トップページへ移動してください。 59 仕訳の移行
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved こちらでインポート状況をお伝えします。 インポート状況をトップページでお伝えします。 インポート処理完了のアナウンスを確認後、「会計帳簿」＞「仕訳帳」 ページにて...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 61 ケース① 顧問先様がマネーフォワード クラウド会計の アカウントを お持ちでない場合 …P3~ ケース② 顧問先様がマネーフォワード クラウド会計の アカウ...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 62 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ①事業者番号の確認 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ③顧問先登録承認 ②プロダク...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ① 事業者番号の確認 63 顧問先の事業者トップ画面右 上の事業者名をクリックし、 事業者・年度の切替をクリッ クします 事業者番号が 表示されています （顧問先...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 64 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ③顧問先登録承認 ④事業者・年度の設定 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧問...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② 既存顧問先の追加 管理画面トップ 65 「既存事業者の追加」を クリック
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② 既存顧問先の追加 顧問先追加画面 66 顧問先の事業者番号を入力
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② 既存顧問先の追加 顧問先追加画面 67 利用するサービスを選択
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 顧問先追加画面 68 利用するサービスのプランを クリック ※顧問先がすでにクレジット カードで料金をお支払い済み の場合は、プロダクトキ...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 顧問先追加画面 69 プロダクトキーを選択した場 合、既存の事業者にプロダク トキーを付与することができ ます。プロダクトキーを使用 せず...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 顧問先追加画面 70 顧問先に追加をクリック
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 顧問先一覧 71 承認処理を顧問先に 依頼してください
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 顧問先一覧 72 顧問先一覧に表示されますが、 担当者や権限は 承認後に設定が可能です
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 73 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ②プロダクトキー使用 ④事業者・年度の設定 以下...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③ 顧問先登録未承認 74 （顧問先） TOP画面 右上に表示された吹き出しをクリックし、 「顧問先登録の申請があります」 をクリック 「承認」をクリック こちら...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 75 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ②プロダクトキー使用 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 76 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ②プロダクトキー使用 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 77 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ②プロダクトキー使用 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧...
© Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 78 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ②プロダクトキー使用 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧...
  1. 1. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1 マネーフォワード クラウド会計 初期設定の手順について
  2. 2. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2 ケース① 顧問先様がマネーフォワード クラウド会計の アカウントをお持ちでない場合 …P3~ ケース② 顧問先様がマネーフォワード クラウド会計の アカウントを既にお持ちの場合 …P62~
  3. 3. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 3 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ①顧問先の新規作成 ③登録メールの受信確認 ③メールアドレスの認証 仮パスワードの変更 ④金融機関登録 ⑨仕訳データの移行 ⑥事業者・年度の設定 メールで連絡 ②プロダクトキー使用 過去分の会計データがある場合 ⑧開始残高の設定 ⑦勘定科目の設定 ⑤有料プランお申込み （クレジットカード登録） ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合のみ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要
  4. 4. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ① 顧問先の新規作成 4 管理画面トップ 新しく顧問先の事業者を作成する場合は「事業者の新規作成」をクリック
  5. 5. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ① 顧問先の新規作成 5 顧問先の事業者名・会社名および メールアドレスを入力 ※メールアドレスを間違わないよう 注意してください。 顧問先 作成画面
  6. 6. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ① 顧問先の新規作成 6 • 個人事業主か法人かを選択 • 法人を選択した場合は、決算月も あわせて選択してください 顧問先 作成画面
  7. 7. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ① 顧問先の新規作成 7 利用するサービスを選択 顧問先 作成画面
  8. 8. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 8 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ③登録メールの受信確認 ③メールアドレスの認証 仮パスワードの変更 ④金融機関登録 ⑨仕訳データの移行 ⑥事業者・年度の設定 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ⑧開始残高の設定 ⑦勘定科目の設定 ⑤有料プランお申込み （クレジットカード登録） ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合のみ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ①顧問先の新規作成 ②プロダクトキー使用
  9. 9. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 9 事前準備 • プロダクトキー（1年分のご利用券）をあらかじめ弊社からご購入ください。 • ご利用いただけるプロダクトキーの残数は、パートナー画面「プロダクトキー管理」から確認できます。 ご注意点 • プロダクトキー使用前でも、無料の環境でご利用いただけます。無料の環境では、法人の場合50仕訳 （合計）、個人の場合15仕訳（月間）の制限がかかっております。プロダクトキー利用前であれば、い くつ顧問先を作成いただいても料金は発生しません。 • プロダクトキー利用登録をされた日から1年間、課金状態として全機能をご利用いただけます。 • プロダクトキー付与時、ダブルクリックを行いますと重複して付与されてしまいますので、ダブルク リックしないようお願い致します。
  10. 10. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 10 利用するサービスのプランを選択 • 定額プランは定額プランのご契約 がある場合のみ表示されます 顧問先 作成画面
  11. 11. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 11 プロダクトキー使用の選択 • ステップ２でプロダクトキープランを ご選択された場合、事業者の新規 作成時にあらかじめプロダクトキー を使用するか選択することができます。 使用しない場合、”プロダクトキーを使 用せず開始する”を選択してください。 顧問先 作成画面
  12. 12. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 12 利用規約と個人情報保護方針をご確認い ただき、「以下に同意して顧問先を作成 する」をクリック 顧問先 作成画面
  13. 13. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 13 顧問先一覧 顧問先一覧に表示されます
  14. 14. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 14 顧問先一覧 「ログイン」ボタンから、 顧問先事業者にログインできます
  15. 15. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 15 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ④金融機関登録 ⑨仕訳データの移行 ⑥事業者・年度の設定 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ⑧開始残高の設定 ⑦勘定科目の設定 ⑤有料プランお申込み （クレジットカード登録） ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合のみ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ①顧問先の新規作成 ③登録メールの受信確認 ③メールアドレスの認証 仮パスワードの変更 ②プロダクトキー使用
  16. 16. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③ 登録メールの受信確認 16 認証を完了させるために、リンクをクリック リンク先で仮パスワードが必要となります 登録したメールアドレス宛に 確認メールが届きます （顧問先） メール画面
  17. 17. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③メールアドレスの認証、仮パスワードの変更 17 利用開始登録 メールアドレスを入力
  18. 18. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③メールアドレスの認証、仮パスワードの変更 18 利用開始登録 仮パスワードを入力
  19. 19. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③メールアドレスの認証、仮パスワードの変更 19 利用開始登録 新しいパスワードを入力
  20. 20. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③メールアドレスの認証、仮パスワードの変更 20 利用規約と個人情報保護方針を確認の 上、「利用を開始する」をクリック 利用開始登録
  21. 21. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 21 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ⑨仕訳データの移行 ⑥事業者・年度の設定 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ⑧開始残高の設定 ⑦勘定科目の設定 ⑤有料プランお申込み （クレジットカード登録） ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合のみ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ①顧問先の新規作成 ②プロダクトキー使用 ③登録メールの受信確認 ③メールアドレスの認証 仮パスワードの変更 ④金融機関登録
  22. 22. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 22 金融機関登録 ここにマウスをあてて 「新規登録」を クリックしてください
  23. 23. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 23 金融機関登録 1. 登録するカテゴリを選択してください。 （銀行、カード、電子マネー、通販、ビジネスサービス等に対応） 2. 登録したい金融機関等を選択してください。 ２．登録したい金融機関を クリックしてください １．カテゴリを選択してください
  24. 24. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 24 金融機関登録 お客様番号およびログインパスワードを入力してください。 原則として振込・引出に必要な第2暗証番号はお預かりしません。 • 『取得可能なデータをすべて取り込む』は、連携先で表示 されているデータをすべて取得いたします。 • 『開始日以降のデータのみ取り込む』は、指定日以降の データのみを取得いたします。既に特定の日付までの仕分 け作業が完了している場合は、こちらをお選びください。
  25. 25. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 25 金融機関登録 銀行口座登録が完了しました。 同じ要領でその他の口座登録を行ってください。 データが取得されると 「正常」と表記されます
  26. 26. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 26 電子証明書方式について • クラウド会計でご利用になれる金融機関の中には、一部、オンラインバンキングのログイン時に「電 子証明書」が必要なものがございます。 • お使いの Windows PC に「クラウド電子証明書連携ソフト」をインストールすることで、電子証明 書が必要な金融機関の取引明細を自動取得することが可能になります。 • 電子証明書方式の金融機関のデータ連携については、設定＞電子証明書連携ソフトを選択いただき、 そちらのページ内にあるスライドの手順に従ってください。 その他 • データ連携に失敗する場合には、ID・パスワードが相違している場合がございます。本サイト（連 携先の金融機関・サービスのサイト上）で間違いなくログインできるか予めお試しください。 • 画像認証、ワンタイムパスワードが必要な場合には、取得状態の欄にその旨のメッセージが出てまい ります。そのメッセージをクリックしていただき、画面の指示に従って画像認証、ワンタイムパス ワードの入力等を行ってください。 • 電子証明書連携ソフトは、復数の事業者を１つのパソコンでご利用することができません。１つのパ ソコンにつき、１事業者の設定となります。
  27. 27. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ④ 金融機関登録 27 金融機関連携についてのFAQ Q.顧問先の事業者の金融機関データが更新されません。自動では更新しないのでしょうか？ A.金融機関連携先の取込については、原則1日1回取得を行っております。 ただし、電子証明書連携ソフトを使う金融機関については、取得タイミングでPCとソフトウェアが起動して いる必要があります。長期間取得が無い場合には、「登録済み金融機関」のページもしくは電子証明書連携 ソフトでの取得を行うよう、顧問先様に依頼してください。 一般の連携先 ■登録済み金融機関 https://biz.moneyforward.com/accounts 電子証明書方式 ■電子証明書連携ソフト https://biz.moneyforward.com/mfsc（スライドP33以降ご参照ください） Q.「重要なお知らせがあります。」などのエラー表示がでているのですが A.顧問先に金融機関のオンラインバンクにログインをおこなっていただき、「重要なお知らせ」などの表示 を承認するなどして表示させない状態にし、再度取り込みを行っていただくよう依頼してください。 Q.IDやパスワードが違う、などのエラー表示がでているのですが A.クラウドのシステムが金融機関にログインしようとしたところ、IDやパスワードが違うとの エラーメッセージが出たため、データ取得が行えなかったものとなります。 顧問先様に金融機関の本サイトにログインができるかどうか確認をお願いし､ クラウドに登録しているIDやパスワードが正確であるかを確認してください。
  28. 28. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 28 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ⑨仕訳データの移行 ⑥事業者・年度の設定 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ⑧開始残高の設定 ⑦勘定科目の設定 ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合のみ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ①顧問先の新規作成 ②プロダクトキー使用 ③登録メールの受信確認 ③メールアドレスの認証 仮パスワードの変更 ④金融機関登録 ⑤有料プランお申込み （クレジットカード登録）
  29. 29. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑤ 有料プランお申し込み（クレジットカード登録） 29 有料プラン登録 事業者名をクリックします 「有料プランへの申し込み」を クリックしてください
  30. 30. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑤ 有料プランお申し込み（クレジットカード登録） 30 有料プラン登録 初めてクレジットカードを 登録する場合、1ヶ月無料 トライアルとして有料プラ ン相当の機能をご利用いた だけます。 すぐに有料プランへお申し 込みをされたい場合には、 「すぐに有料プランに申し 込む」をご選択ください。 ・一度開始した無料トライアル期間は、キャンセルすることはできません。あらかじめ、 ご了承ください。 ・無料トライアル期間中は、請求書の郵送機能や経費のオペレーター入力等のオプション 機能は利用できません。
  31. 31. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑤ 有料プランお申し込み（クレジットカード登録） 31 有料プラン登録 1.利用プランを選択し、 クレジットカード情報 入力します 2.「クレジットカード情報の取扱いについて」「利用規約」「特定商取 引に関する法律に基づく表記」を確認の上、「登録する」をクリック
  32. 32. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 32 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ⑨仕訳データの移行 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ⑧開始残高の設定 ⑦勘定科目の設定 ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合のみ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ①顧問先の新規作成 ②プロダクトキー使用 ③登録メールの受信確認 ③メールアドレスの認証 仮パスワードの変更 ④金融機関登録 ⑤有料プランお申込み （クレジットカード登録） ⑥事業者・年度の設定
  33. 33. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑥ 事業者・年度の設定 33 事業者・年度の設定 各種設定＞事業者を クリックします
  34. 34. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 会社名や業種区分などの事業者設定が行えます ⑥ 事業者・年度の設定 34 事業者・年度の設定
  35. 35. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 詳細情報の追加をクリックすると 事業者の詳細設定ができます ⑥ 事業者・年度の設定 35 事業者・年度の設定
  36. 36. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑥ 事業者・年度の設定 36 事業者年度の切替は、画面上部の事業者名をクリックして、事業者・年度 の切り替えより行います。 １．事業者名をクリックします 2. 事業者・年度の管理を クリックしてください 事業者・年度の設定
  37. 37. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑥ 事業者・年度の設定 37 事業者年度の切替は、画面上部の事業者名をクリックして、事業者・年度 の切り替えより行います。 新しい事業者を作成するときは こちらをクリックします 事業者の切り替えや、事業者年度の 切り替えが行えます 事業者・年度の設定
  38. 38. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 38 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ⑨仕訳データの移行 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ⑧開始残高の設定 ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合のみ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ①顧問先の新規作成 ②プロダクトキー使用 ③登録メールの受信確認 ③メールアドレスの認証 仮パスワードの変更 ④金融機関登録 ⑤有料プランお申込み （クレジットカード登録） ⑥事業者・年度の設定 ⑦勘定科目の設定
  39. 39. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑦ 勘定科目の設定 39 勘定科目の設定 各種設定より勘定科目をクリック します
  40. 40. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑦ 勘定科目の設定 40 1.表示、設定したい勘定科目の タブをクリック 2.決算書科目、勘定科目、補助科目 より追加したい科目のボタンを クリック 勘定科目の設定
  41. 41. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑦ 勘定科目の設定 41 検索キーは仕訳入力時に特定の勘 定科目を呼び出す際にご利用いた だけます 並び順を変更するときは、対象の 科目をドラッグアンドドロップで 移動してください 表示したい科目にチェックをいれ てください 勘定科目の設定
  42. 42. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑦ 勘定科目の設定 42 インポートボタンより、勘定科目設定のフォーマットをご用意しておりま す。現状の科目設定をcsvファイルとしてダウンロードしていただき、編 集後にアップロードしてくことで科目設定を行うこともできます。 勘定科目の設定
  43. 43. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 43 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ⑨仕訳データの移行 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合のみ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ①顧問先の新規作成 ②プロダクトキー使用 ③登録メールの受信確認 ③メールアドレスの認証 仮パスワードの変更 ④金融機関登録 ⑤有料プランお申込み （クレジットカード登録） ⑥事業者・年度の設定 ⑧開始残高の設定 ⑦勘定科目の設定
  44. 44. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑧ 開始残高の登録 44 各種設定より開始残高をクリック します 開始残高の登録
  45. 45. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑧ 開始残高の登録 45 弥生会計・ミロクからであれば、開始残高のインポートが可能です。 勘定科目単位で取込みますので、補助科目の内訳は手入力で修正していただくことになります。 入力後、「設定を保存する」を クリックしてください 各勘定科目ごとに 開始残高を入力してください CSVにて開始残高の編集を することができます。 開始残高の登録
  46. 46. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 1.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントをお持ちでない場合 46 会計事務所様 顧問先様 メールで連絡 過去分の会計データがある場合 ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合のみ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ①顧問先の新規作成 ②プロダクトキー使用 ③登録メールの受信確認 ③メールアドレスの認証 仮パスワードの変更 ④金融機関登録 ⑤有料プランお申込み （クレジットカード登録） ⑥事業者・年度の設定 ⑦勘定科目の設定 ⑨仕訳データの移行 ⑧開始残高の設定
  47. 47. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 47 移行に対応している会計ソフト • 弥生会計、会計王、勘定奉行、やるぞ！青色申告、freee、JDL、PCA、財務応援、ミロク、A-SaaS、 CASH RADAR、TKCに対応しています（201９年8月現在） • 直近の対応している会計ソフトは、以下よりご確認いただけます。 各種設定＞他社ソフトデータの移行 • ファイルのアップロード後は、画面に表示される手順に従って手続きを進めてください • 科目の設定の完了前に、仕訳データを移行される場合には、下記の３つのデータ追加を行って いただくことになります。 • 勘定科目の追加（新しい勘定科目の属する分類を選択） • 補助科目の追加 • 部門の追加 メモ • エラーが発生し、原因がお分かりにならない場合は、弊社コンタクトセンターにお問い合わせくださ い。 電話にて解決できない場合には、実際のデータをお送りいただければ検証させていただきます。 • 複数期の会計データをインポートいただければ、年次比較をご利用いただけます。 • 現在インポートに対応していない会計ソフトは、サンプルフォーマットを用いてお取り込みいただく ことが可能です。会計帳簿＞仕訳帳＞インポート＞仕訳帳＞サンプルフォーマットをダウンロードよ りフォーマットを取得の上、ご利用ください。
  48. 48. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 ホーム画面より「各種設定」をクリックし、「他社ソフトデータの移行」 をクリックします。 各種設定＞他社ソフトデータ の移行をクリック 仕訳の移行 48
  49. 49. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 弥生会計を選択します。 ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 49 仕訳の移行 「弥生会計」を選択
  50. 50. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 仕訳の「インポート」をクリックします。 50 仕訳の移行 「インポート」をクリック
  51. 51. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 アップロードするファイルを選択し、「開く」をクリックします。 先ほど出力した ファイルを選択 「開く」をクリック 51 アップロードするファイルを 選択 仕訳の移行
  52. 52. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 「インポート」をクリックします。 「インポート」を クリック 52 仕訳の移行
  53. 53. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 取り込まれていることを確認し「確認」ボタンをクリックします。 53 仕訳の移行 列の項目を選択できます
  54. 54. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 もし、本サービスに存在しない勘定科目があった場合、それを取り込む画 面に移動します。既存のカテゴリに「追加」するか、既存の勘定科目に 「変換」するかを選択して所定の操作を行い、「次へ」ボタンをクリック してください。 ※コードの自動変換により、このページが大幅に省略されます。 「追加」の場合、追加する「カ テゴリ」を選択して右の「実 行」ボタンをクリックしてくだ さい。 「変換」の場合、変換する「勘 定科目」を選択して右の「実 行」ボタンをクリックしてくだ さい。 取り込みたい勘定科目の追加が 終わったら「次へ」ボタンをク リック 54 仕訳の移行
  55. 55. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 補助科目でも勘定科目と同様に本サービスに存在しない補助科目がある場合 設定画面に移動します。「追加」または「変換」を行い、「次へ」ボタンを クリックしてください。 「追加」の場合、税区分を選択 して右の「実行」ボタンをク リックしてください。 ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 「変換」の場合は変換する「補助 科目」を選択し、右の「実行」ボ タンをクリックしてください。※ 属する勘定科目に補助科目が一個 もない場合は「変換」を選択する ことはできません。 取り込みたい補助科目の追加が 終わったら「次へ」ボタンをク リック 55 仕訳の移行
  56. 56. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 一部マッチングができない税区分がある場合、どの税区分に変換するか選 択ができます。設定後、「変換」ボタンを押してください。 ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 変換する税区分を選択 変換する税区分を選択後、 「変換」をクリック 税区分の変換が終わったら 「次へ」ボタンをクリック 56 仕訳の移行
  57. 57. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 一部マッチングができない部門がある場合、どの部門に変換するか選択が できます。設定後、「保存」ボタンを押してください。 「変換」の場合、変換する「部 門」を選択して右の「実行」ボ タンをクリックしてください。 「追加」の場合、右の「実行」 ボタンをクリックしてください。 設定が終わったら 「次へ」ボタンをクリック 57 仕訳の移行
  58. 58. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 取り込まれる内容を確認し「保存」ボタンをクリックします。 58 仕訳の移行
  59. 59. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 インポート受付後、取り込み状況はトップページでお伝えします。 ホームをクリックし、トップページへ移動してください。 59 仕訳の移行
  60. 60. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved こちらでインポート状況をお伝えします。 インポート状況をトップページでお伝えします。 インポート処理完了のアナウンスを確認後、「会計帳簿」＞「仕訳帳」 ページにて正しく取り込まれていることをご確認ください ⑨ 仕訳データの移行 60 仕訳の移行
  61. 61. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 61 ケース① 顧問先様がマネーフォワード クラウド会計の アカウントを お持ちでない場合 …P3~ ケース② 顧問先様がマネーフォワード クラウド会計の アカウントを 既にお持ちの場合 …P62~
  62. 62. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 62 会計事務所様 顧問先様 ①事業者番号の確認 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ③顧問先登録承認 ②プロダクトキー使用 ④事業者・年度の設定 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ⑦仕訳データの移行 ⑥開始残高の設定 ⑤勘定科目の設定
  63. 63. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ① 事業者番号の確認 63 顧問先の事業者トップ画面右 上の事業者名をクリックし、 事業者・年度の切替をクリッ クします 事業者番号が 表示されています （顧問先） TOP画面
  64. 64. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 64 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ③顧問先登録承認 ④事業者・年度の設定 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ⑦仕訳データの移行 ⑥開始残高の設定 ⑤勘定科目の設定 ①事業者番号の確認②既存顧問先の追加 ②プロダクトキー使用
  65. 65. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② 既存顧問先の追加 管理画面トップ 65 「既存事業者の追加」を クリック
  66. 66. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② 既存顧問先の追加 顧問先追加画面 66 顧問先の事業者番号を入力
  67. 67. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② 既存顧問先の追加 顧問先追加画面 67 利用するサービスを選択
  68. 68. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 顧問先追加画面 68 利用するサービスのプランを クリック ※顧問先がすでにクレジット カードで料金をお支払い済み の場合は、プロダクトキープ ランを選択してください。 自動適用をONに設定すると、利 用期限をむかえるプロダクトキー の更新を都度行う必要がなくなり、 更新がよりスムーズに行えます。
  69. 69. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 顧問先追加画面 69 プロダクトキーを選択した場 合、既存の事業者にプロダク トキーを付与することができ ます。プロダクトキーを使用 せず事業者を紐付けしたい場 合は、「プロダクトキーを使 用せず開始する」にチェック をいれてください。
  70. 70. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 顧問先追加画面 70 顧問先に追加をクリック
  71. 71. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 顧問先一覧 71 承認処理を顧問先に 依頼してください
  72. 72. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ② プロダクトキー使用 顧問先一覧 72 顧問先一覧に表示されますが、 担当者や権限は 承認後に設定が可能です
  73. 73. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 73 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ②プロダクトキー使用 ④事業者・年度の設定 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ⑦仕訳データの移行 ⑥開始残高の設定 ⑤勘定科目の設定 ①事業者番号の確認 ③顧問先登録承認
  74. 74. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved ③ 顧問先登録未承認 74 （顧問先） TOP画面 右上に表示された吹き出しをクリックし、 「顧問先登録の申請があります」 をクリック 「承認」をクリック こちらで登録完了です
  75. 75. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 75 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ②プロダクトキー使用 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ⑦仕訳データの移行 ⑥開始残高の設定 ⑤勘定科目の設定 ①事業者番号の確認 ③顧問先登録承認 ④事業者・年度の設定 P33~35参照
  76. 76. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 76 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ②プロダクトキー使用 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ⑦仕訳データの移行 ⑥開始残高の設定 ①事業者番号の確認 ③顧問先登録承認 ④事業者・年度の設定 ⑤勘定科目の設定 P39~42参照
  77. 77. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 77 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ②プロダクトキー使用 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ⑦仕訳データの移行 ①事業者番号の確認 ③顧問先登録承認 ④事業者・年度の設定 ⑥開始残高の設定 ⑤勘定科目の設定 P44~45参照
  78. 78. © Money Forward Inc. All Rights Reserved 2.顧問先様がクラウド会計のアカウントを既にお持ちの場合 78 会計事務所様 顧問先様 連絡 ②既存顧問先の追加 ②プロダクトキー使用 以下はケース①と同じ ※顧問先様が直接費用負担される場合は不要 ①事業者番号の確認 ③顧問先登録承認 ④事業者・年度の設定 ⑤勘定科目の設定 ⑦仕訳データの移行 ⑥開始残高の設定 P47~60参照

×