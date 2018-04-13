Download Downlaod Aromatherapy Subtle Energy Techniques: Compassionate Healing with Essential Oils, Revised Updated Free acces PDF Free

Download Here https://feedbacksend12.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1505263875

Aromatherapy & Subtle Energy Techniques combines two forms of healing, aromatherapy and subtle energy therapy for self-help and to help others. Throughout the text of this book, we use the term healing in its true sense. To "heal" is from the Anglo-Saxon word haelan, which means, to "make whole." Though aromatherapy and subtle energy therapy each effectively stands alone in their therapeutic ability, they are extraordinary when used together. Aromatherapy is the art and science of using the therapeutic properties of aromatic, concentrated plant extracts known essential oils to promote health and well-being. Subtle energy therapy is a field of therapeutic work that is based on the principle that our bodies are composed of energy, which can be influenced to promote health, balance, and well-being. The information in this book includes introductions to aromatherapy and subtle energy therapy. There is a comprehensive reference section that lists the subtle properties of many essential oils (an A-Z). Basic subtle energy techniques are described in easy-to follow directions. There is also a list of specific subtle energy techniques to help common imbalances such as backache, congestion, poor circulation, anger, fear, and grief. The methods taught in this book are simple, safe, and effective and can be used by anyone of any age, by lay people and professionals. The techniques have been gathered from many years of study and experience to provide a solid foundation.

