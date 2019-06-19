eBooks with Audible The Lego Trains Book For Kindle

This books ( The Lego Trains Book ) Made by Holger Matthes

About Books

Whether you're a diehard LEGO trains fan or you've been a model railroader since the days of Lionel Trains, you're going to love this complete, illustrated guide to the world of LEGO train building. Sure, the LEGO company has an official line of train models, but official sets can be somewhat limiting -- and expensive. Why not build your own, custom creations without the confines of official LEGO sets? You'll begin with a walkthrough of the official LEGO train systems to get the lay of the land and a feel for its characteristic details and styles. Next, you'll learn how to integrate the style of different sets in your own models, and how to combine standard LEGO building styles with advanced aesthetic techniques (like SNOT -- studs not on top) to create more realistic models. Author Holger Matthes, a star in the LEGO train community, discusses the model-making process, including how to choose scale, wheels, and motors and how to build flexible track, track layout, and essentials like doors, windows, and track intersections. You'll learn how to: -Decide which scale, tracks, wheels, motors, and other components to use in your models-Design flexible trucks and carriages that can handle tight curves and switches-Handle challenging details like pistons, rods, and covered wheels-Create essential components like windows, intersections, doors, and pantographs-Plan a practical track layout that won't slow down your train-Build stunning recreations of real trains like a British steam locomotive Step-by-step building instructions at the end of the book take you through building models of real trains including the German Inter-City Express (ICE), Swiss Crocodile, and a historic B10 Steam Engine.

To Download Please Click https://zixzaxz.blogspot.com/?book=1593278195

