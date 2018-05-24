-
I purchased the books from Amazon for £130. They have been very helpful for me with my GMAT preparation. Manhattan GMAT Strategy Guides are essential for success in GMAT. I got 710 with preparation in 2 months. I am selling these precious books. I am open for negotiating. It includes the online access to Manhattan GMAT s tests, study guides etc. until October 2016.
Author : Manhattan Prep
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Manhattan Prep ( 3✮ )
